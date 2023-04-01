Transylvania caps undefeated season with a victory in the 2023 DIII championship game

The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 championship.

Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. There was one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals March 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals will be conducted at Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Connecticut, hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut).

For only the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at 11 a.m. Central time, followed by the Division II title game at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

