Transylvania caps undefeated season with a victory in the 2023 DIII championship game

Transylvania wins DIII championship

NCAA Photos via Getty Images Dasia Thornton celebrates with teammates in the game against Christopher Newport.

Transylvania (33-0) completed an undefeated season and won the DIII national championship with a 57-52 victory over Christopher Newport (31-1).

Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 17 points, including 5 of 5 from the line. Laken Ball sealed the victory with two free throws in the final seconds. Hannah Kaloi scored 13 for Christopher Newport.

Hope won the 2022 national championship by beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the title game.

Saturday's second-round DIII women's hoops results

Ohio Northern women's basketball

The 2023 DIII women's basketball tournament continued Saturday with second-round action. Here's a look at full results:

*All times below are E.T.

The third round will follow March 10, then continue with semifinals March 18. The national title game is set on April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 

Complete results from Friday's first round

Tufts women's basketball

The 2023 DIII women's basketball tournament began Friday, March 3 with 32 first-round games. These winners will move on to Saturday's second round. Click or tap here for a look at the interactive bracket.

Here are Friday's results:

Click or tap any of the games below for final stats

After the second round finishes, games continue with sectionals March 10-11. The national semifinals are then set for March 18, with the national title game on April 1 in Dallas.

Hope won last season's national championship with a 71-58 win against Wisconsin-Whitewater.

2023 DIII women's basketball championship field announced

Smith women's basketball

The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 championship. 

Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship.  There was one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. 

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 3-4.  Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11.  Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals March 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals will be conducted at Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Connecticut, hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut).

For only the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at 11 a.m. Central time, followed by the Division II title game at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Click or tap here to see the 64-team field | See the bracket

How to watch the 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show

 

The 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show is 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 27. The official bracket for the 2023 DIII women's basketball championship will be revealed then. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27

Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

DIII women's basketball championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Hope (32-1) Brian Morehouse 71-58 Wisconsin-Whitewater Pittsburgh, Pa.
2021 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Thomas More (32-0) Jeff Hans 81-67 Bowdoin Salem, Va.
2018 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 65-45 Bowdoin Rochester, Minn.
2017 Amherst (33-0) GP Gromacki 52-29 Tufts Grand Rapids, Mich.
2016 Thomas More (33-0) Jeff Hans 63-51 Tufts Indianapolis
2015 Thomas More (33-0)* Jeff Hans 83-63 George Fox Grand Rapids, Mich.
2014 FDU-Florham (33-0) Marc Mitchell 80-72 Whitman Stevens Point, Wis.
2013 DePauw (35-0) Kris Huffman 69-51 Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Mich.
2012 Illinois Wesleyan (28-5) Mia Smith 57-48 George Fox Holland, Mich.
2011 Amherst (32-1) GP Gromacki 64-55 Washington-St. Louis Bloomington, Ill.
2010 Washington-St. Louis (29-2) Nancy Fahey 65-59 Hope Bloomington, Ill.
2009 George Fox (32-0) Scott Rueck 60-53 Washington-St. Louis Holland, Mich.
2008 Howard Payne (33-0) Chris Kielsmeier 68-54 Messiah Holland, Mich.
2007 DePauw (31-3) Kris Huffman 55-52 Washington-St. Louis Springfield, Mass.
2006 Hope (33-1) Brian Morehouse 69-56 Southern Maine Springfield, Mass.
2005 Milikin (29-2) Lori Kerans 70-50 Randolph-Macon Norfolk, Va.
2004 Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6) Jerry Scheve 59-53 Bowdoin Norfolk, Va.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (28-5) Becky Geyer 60-58 Eastern Connecticut State Terre Haute, Ind.
2002 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Shirley Egner 67-65 St. Lawrence Terre Haute, Ind.
2001 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 67-45 Messiah Danbury, Conn.
2000 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 79-33 Southern Maine Danbury, Conn.
1999 Washington-St. Louis (30-0) Nancy Fahey 74-65 St. Benedict Danbury, Conn.
1998 Washington-St. Louis (28-2) Nancy Fahey 77-69 Southern Maine Gorham, Maine
1997 New York University (29-1) Janice Quinn 72-70 Wisconsin-Eau Claire New York City
1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0) Kathi Bennett 66-50 Mount Union Oshkosh, Wis.
1995 Capital (33-0) Dixie Jeffers 59-55 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Columbus, Ohio
1994 Capital (30-1) Dixie Jeffers 82-63 Washington-St. Louis Eau Claire, Wis.
1993 Central (Iowa) (24-5) Gary Boeyink 71-63 Capital Pella, Iowa
1992 Alma (24-3) Charlie Goffnet 79-75 Moravian Bethlehem, Pa.
1991 St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2) Ted Riverso 73-55 Muskingum St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Hope (24-2) Sue Wise 65-63 St. John Fisher Holland, Mich.
1989 Elizabethtown (29-2) Yvonne Kauffman 66-65 Cal State Stanislaus Danville, Ky.
1988 Concordia-Moorhead (29-2) Duane Siverson 65-57 St. John Fisher Moorhead, Minn.
1987 Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2) Linda Wunder 81-74 Concordia-Moorehead Scranton, Pa.
1986 Salem State (29-1) Tim Shea 89-85 Bishop Salem, Mass.
1985 Scranton (31-1) Mike Strong 68-59 New Rochelle DePere, Wis.
1984 Rust (26-5) A.J. Stovall 51-49 Elizabethtown Scranton, Pa.
1983 North Central (Ill.) (26-6) Wayne Morgan 83-71 Elizabethtown Worcester, Mass.
1982 Elizabethtown (26-1) Yvonne Kauffman 67-66 (ot) UNC Greensboro Elizabethtown, Pa.