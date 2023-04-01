Transylvania caps undefeated season with a victory in the 2023 DIII championship game
Transylvania wins DIII championship
Transylvania (33-0) completed an undefeated season and won the DIII national championship with a 57-52 victory over Christopher Newport (31-1).
Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 17 points, including 5 of 5 from the line. Laken Ball sealed the victory with two free throws in the final seconds. Hannah Kaloi scored 13 for Christopher Newport.
Hope won the 2022 national championship by beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the title game.
Saturday's second-round DIII women's hoops results
The 2023 DIII women's basketball tournament continued Saturday with second-round action. Here's a look at full results:
*All times below are E.T.
- Tufts 59, Skidmore 50
- Trinity (CT) 64, Cortland 59
- Mary Washington 75, DeSales 69
- NYU 62, Messiah 39
- Babson 76, SUNY New Paltz 66
- Marietta 44, Ithaca 42
- Wartburg 81, Hope 67
- Ohio Northern 71, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 60
- Smith 65, St. John Fisher 64
- Transylvania 71, Millikin 59
- Chris. Newport 65, Elizabethtown 55
- Rhode Island Col. 62, Scranton 55
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 68, Gust. Adolphus 63
- Trine 60, Loras 54
- Trinity (TX) 88, Hardin-Simmons 69
- UChicago 56, Whitman 54
The third round will follow March 10, then continue with semifinals March 18. The national title game is set on April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Complete results from Friday's first round
The 2023 DIII women's basketball tournament began Friday, March 3 with 32 first-round games. These winners will move on to Saturday's second round. Click or tap here for a look at the interactive bracket.
Here are Friday's results:
- FINAL | Cortland 62, Saint Vincent 51
- FINAL | Skidmore 62, Johns Hopkins 59
- FINAL | Mary Washington 69, Roger Williams 60
- FINAL | NYU 71, Greensboro 54
- FINAL | SUNY New Paltz 63, Gettysburg 47
- FINAL | Marietta 61, Eastern Conn. State 57
- FINAL | Wisconsin-Oshkosh 58, Wash. & Lee 55
- FINAL | Wartburg 57, Baldwin Wallace43
- FINAL | St. John Fisher 80, Marymount (VA) 72
- FINAL | Millikin 76, Emory 70
- FINAL | Elizabethtown 79, Stevens 68
- FINAL | Rhode Island Col. 67, Rowan 59
- FINAL | Gust. Adolphus 84, Ohio Wesleyan 68
- FINAL | Trine 79, WashU 69
- FINAL | Trinity (CT) 58, Notre Dame (MD) 43
- FINAL | Tufts 72, Merchant Marine 57
- FINAL | Hardin-Simmons 77, Redlands 60
- FINAL | Whitman 85, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 81 (3OT)
- FINAL | DeSales 78, Mitchell 60
- FINAL | Messiah 47, Bridgewater State 43
- FINAL | Babson 89, Maine Maritime 44
- FINAL | Ithaca 58, La Roche 42
- FINAL | Ohio Northern 54, Berea 43
- FINAL | Hope 82, St. Norbert 61
- FINAL | Smith 100, SUNY Morrisville 50
After the second round finishes, games continue with sectionals March 10-11. The national semifinals are then set for March 18, with the national title game on April 1 in Dallas.
2023 DIII women's basketball championship field announced
The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 championship.
Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. There was one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.
Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals March 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals will be conducted at Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Connecticut, hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut).
For only the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at 11 a.m. Central time, followed by the Division II title game at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Click or tap here to see the 64-team field | See the bracket
How to watch the 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show
The 2023 DIII women's basketball selection show is 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 27. The official bracket for the 2023 DIII women's basketball championship will be revealed then. Here's how to watch the selection show.
When: 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27
Where: Live here on NCAA.com
DIII women's basketball championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Hope (32-1)
|Brian Morehouse
|71-58
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2021
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Thomas More (32-0)
|Jeff Hans
|81-67
|Bowdoin
|Salem, Va.
|2018
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|65-45
|Bowdoin
|Rochester, Minn.
|2017
|Amherst (33-0)
|GP Gromacki
|52-29
|Tufts
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2016
|Thomas More (33-0)
|Jeff Hans
|63-51
|Tufts
|Indianapolis
|2015
|Thomas More (33-0)*
|Jeff Hans
|83-63
|George Fox
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|2014
|FDU-Florham (33-0)
|Marc Mitchell
|80-72
|Whitman
|Stevens Point, Wis.
|2013
|DePauw (35-0)
|Kris Huffman
|69-51
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Holland, Mich.
|2012
|Illinois Wesleyan (28-5)
|Mia Smith
|57-48
|George Fox
|Holland, Mich.
|2011
|Amherst (32-1)
|GP Gromacki
|64-55
|Washington-St. Louis
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2010
|Washington-St. Louis (29-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|65-59
|Hope
|Bloomington, Ill.
|2009
|George Fox (32-0)
|Scott Rueck
|60-53
|Washington-St. Louis
|Holland, Mich.
|2008
|Howard Payne (33-0)
|Chris Kielsmeier
|68-54
|Messiah
|Holland, Mich.
|2007
|DePauw (31-3)
|Kris Huffman
|55-52
|Washington-St. Louis
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Hope (33-1)
|Brian Morehouse
|69-56
|Southern Maine
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Milikin (29-2)
|Lori Kerans
|70-50
|Randolph-Macon
|Norfolk, Va.
|2004
|Wilmington (Ohio) (27-6)
|Jerry Scheve
|59-53
|Bowdoin
|Norfolk, Va.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (28-5)
|Becky Geyer
|60-58
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2002
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Shirley Egner
|67-65
|St. Lawrence
|Terre Haute, Ind.
|2001
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|67-45
|Messiah
|Danbury, Conn.
|2000
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|79-33
|Southern Maine
|Danbury, Conn.
|1999
|Washington-St. Louis (30-0)
|Nancy Fahey
|74-65
|St. Benedict
|Danbury, Conn.
|1998
|Washington-St. Louis (28-2)
|Nancy Fahey
|77-69
|Southern Maine
|Gorham, Maine
|1997
|New York University (29-1)
|Janice Quinn
|72-70
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|New York City
|1996
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31-0)
|Kathi Bennett
|66-50
|Mount Union
|Oshkosh, Wis.
|1995
|Capital (33-0)
|Dixie Jeffers
|59-55
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Columbus, Ohio
|1994
|Capital (30-1)
|Dixie Jeffers
|82-63
|Washington-St. Louis
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|1993
|Central (Iowa) (24-5)
|Gary Boeyink
|71-63
|Capital
|Pella, Iowa
|1992
|Alma (24-3)
|Charlie Goffnet
|79-75
|Moravian
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|1991
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (29-2)
|Ted Riverso
|73-55
|Muskingum
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Hope (24-2)
|Sue Wise
|65-63
|St. John Fisher
|Holland, Mich.
|1989
|Elizabethtown (29-2)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|66-65
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Danville, Ky.
|1988
|Concordia-Moorhead (29-2)
|Duane Siverson
|65-57
|St. John Fisher
|Moorhead, Minn.
|1987
|Wiscons-Stevens Point (27-2)
|Linda Wunder
|81-74
|Concordia-Moorehead
|Scranton, Pa.
|1986
|Salem State (29-1)
|Tim Shea
|89-85
|Bishop
|Salem, Mass.
|1985
|Scranton (31-1)
|Mike Strong
|68-59
|New Rochelle
|DePere, Wis.
|1984
|Rust (26-5)
|A.J. Stovall
|51-49
|Elizabethtown
|Scranton, Pa.
|1983
|North Central (Ill.) (26-6)
|Wayne Morgan
|83-71
|Elizabethtown
|Worcester, Mass.
|1982
|Elizabethtown (26-1)
|Yvonne Kauffman
|67-66 (ot)
|UNC Greensboro
|Elizabethtown, Pa.