We'll be tracking perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA men's and women's tournaments

We'll be tracking perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA men's and women's tournamentsHere's when the last perfect men's bracket busted in 2021 A wild first round in 2021 doomed every trackable men's bracket in the major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime win against No. 2 Ohio State took BCG from 33.7 percent of perfect brackets to less than 1 percent. There were still more than 100,000 brackets nationally. Later, No. 12 Oregon State's 70-56 upset of No. 5 Tennessee took the total to around 20,000 perfect brackets. In the third stunner, No. 13 North Texas shocked No. 4 Purdue in overtime, 78-69. That brought the world to a little over 1,000 perfect brackets. Further wins by No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse helped bring the total number to only 121. That's right — only 121 perfect brackets after just 16 games. The second day of the first round took out the rest: After Colorado-Georgetown: 72 After Florida State-UNCG: 56 After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50 After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23 After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22 After Creighton-UCSB: 18 After Alabama-Iona: 18 (no change) After USC-Drake: 12 After Oregon-VCU no contest: 8 After Iowa-Grand Canyon: 8 (no change) After Ohio-Virginia: 3 After Maryland-UConn: 0 There were still eight perfect brackets as the Virginia-Ohio, UConn-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games remained in action. But No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to bring the number down to three. No. 10 Maryland then knocked out No. 7 UConn — and also the last three brackets. In 2019, Gregg Nigl started 49-for-49, not losing until Purdue beat Tennessee in the second game in the Sweet 16. This year, perfect brackets lasted through 28 games, including the no-contest Oregon-VCU game due to COVID-19 protocols. All 2021 NCAA tournament brackets are now bustedMarch Madness tournament schedules Stanford women's basketball won the Pac-12 tournament. Both the DI men's and women's basketball tournament brackets will be revealed on Sunday, March 13. That gives you a handful of days to fill out your Bracket Challenge Game entries until the first rounds begin on Thursday, March 17 (men) and Friday, March 18 (women). This year marks the first edition of the Women's BCG. Here are the full schedules for both tournaments: Men Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET March 13 on CBS First Four: March 15-16 First round: March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27 Final Four: April 2 NCAA championship game: April 4 Women Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET March 13 on ESPN First Four: March 16-17 First round: March 18-19 Second round: March 20-21 Sweet 16: March 25-26 Elite Eight: March 27-28 Final Four: April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3The longest a men's NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect...we thinkAre you dreaming of going 63-for-63? As unlikely as it is to pick every game correctly in the tournament, it remains the ultimate goal. But what is the top performance? We believe the record is 49, when Gregg Nigl of Columbus, Ohio, went 49-for-49 to start the 2019 tournament. That means Nigl picked every single game right through the first weekend, when only 16 teams remained. Only when Purdue beat Tennessee in the Sweet 16 did Nigl's run end. Here are the last stands from other years: 2021 Perfect brackets lasted through 28 games, a much shorter run than in 2019 with Nigl's 49. No. 15 Oral Roberts' upset of No. 2 Ohio State decimated brackets, as did other upsets by No. 12 Oregon State and No. 13 North Texas. The remaining 100+ perfect brackets after the first day shrunk down from there, hitting zero when No. 10 Maryland beat No. 7 UConn. 2019 As mentioned above, we believe this year holds the current record of 49, lasting into the Sweet 16. 2018 No perfect NCAA bracket lasted through the first round on Friday night, thanks to the historic 16-1 upset of UMBC over Virginia. Of the millions of brackets we tracked, 25 were perfect through the first 28 games of the tournament, but UMBC's win in game No. 29 knocked all of them out. 2017 We saw an incredible 39 games picked to start the tournament, a number that was the highest recorded until 2019. The record-setting bracket, entered in Yahoo's bracket game, was the only bracket to make it past 37 games unscathed, and managed to reach 39 straight correct picks before Iowa State fell short of a comeback against Purdue and handed the bracket its first loss of the tournament. 2016 The longest anyone went this year was 25 games. With Stephen F. Austin's win over West Virginia on Friday night, the last remaining perfect NCAA tournament bracket busted. A 15-2 upset (Middle Tennessee over Michigan State) made this a tough year for brackets. 2015 This was another top year, as one bracket in the ESPN online bracket game picked the first 34 games correctly, according to a story by ESPN senior writer Darren Rovell. ESPN said in 2016 that its 2015 bracket was the best start to a tournament it had on record in 18 years of its game. 2014 (and before) Before 2017, the longest perfect bracket streak tracked was 36, according to Yahoo! Sports. In 2014, Brad Binder went 36-for-36 to start the tournament. Yahoo! Sports reported that Binder's bracket was the only time it had a perfect bracket go into the second round in its 18-plus years of hosting a game. Click or tap here for more perfect bracket runs info.Bracket tips you should know when making your women's and men's picksIt's important to go in with a strategy to get a leg up on the competition when filling out a March Madness bracket. But your strategy should vary quite a bit depending on whether you're filling out an NCAA men's or women's bracket. You don't need to be a college basketball analyst to know that it's better to pick better-seeded teams, but there are some significant differences in how teams of a certain seed perform in one bracket versus the other. We've crunched the numbers and we're here to help out you — and your bracket. The data below is current through the 2020-21 season. Games played, and teams that lost, in the First Four were not included in this analysis. First, here are some of the highlights: It's never a bad idea to pick a No. 1 seed to win the NCAA tournament, but No. 1 seeds in the women's basketball tournament have won roughly 78 percent of the national championships post-64-team expansion (21 of 27), compared to roughly 64 percent of the NCAA tournaments on the men's side (23 of 36). In fact, no team seeded worse than a No. 3 seed has won the women's tournament since it expanded to 64 teams, while one men's team apiece seeded as a No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seed has won the NCAA tournament. While Harvard in 1998 became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in either the men's or women's basketball tournament, in just the fifth year of the 64-team women's bracket — a historic day that you can relive moment by moment here — there has never been a first-round upset by a No. 14 or No. 15 seed in the women's basketball tournament. For perspective, in the last nine men's basketball tournaments, dating back to 2012, No. 15 seeds have upset No. 2 seeds five times, including three in a two-year span in 2012 and 2013. That's roughly a one-in-six chance for No. 15 seeds in that span on the men's side, while the women's tournament is still waiting for its first. Click or tap here for the complete rundown of tips.How to pick NCAA women's tournament upsets, according to the dataAs memorable as all NCAA women's basketball tournaments are, the surprising runs by lower seeds especially stand out. Think No. 12 Quinnipiac making the Sweet 16 in 2017, No. 11 Gonzaga going to the Elite Eight in 2011 or 1998 No. 9 Arkansas going all the way to the Final Four. As you think about filling out your bracket, don't forget that upsets do happen. We're here to help you on where you can start looking for Cinderella in your bracket — and how many upsets you should have on your mind. First, some tips: Start with the No. 12 seeds Aim between five and 12 upsets How No. 13 seeds win Click or tap here for complete analysis.These are the odds of a perfect NCAA bracketSo, are you feeling lucky? Millions of people fill out March Madness brackets, hoping each pick turns out right. But chances are that won't happen. Trust us. Here's the TL/DR version of the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket: 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (if you just guess or flip a coin) 1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball) These numbers are way too large to fully wrap your head around, but here are a handful of other statistics for reference, compared to 9.2 quintillion. There are 31.6 million seconds in a year, so 9.2 quintillion seconds is a quick 292 billion years. There have been 5 trillion days since the Big Bang, so repeat the entire history of our universe 1.8 million times. The Earth's circumference is approximately 1.58 billion inches, so you'd have to walk around the planet 5.8 billion times. As of 2015, the best estimates for the number of trees on the planet was three trillion. Imagine that there was one single acorn hidden in one of those three trillion trees, and you were tasked with finding it on the first guess. Your odds of success are approximately three million times greater than picking a perfect bracket. Click or tap here for a complete breakdown of the odds your bracket makes history