Live coverage of the 2021 beach volleyball championship

Last Updated 2:13 PM, May 04, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 beach volleyball championship 11:07 pm, May 2, 20212021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship field announced UCLA Athletics The NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the eight-team field for the 2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The seeds in order are as follows: UCLA Southern California Florida State LSU Loyola Marymount Stanford Cal Poly TCU The championship will be held Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports Commission. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Friday, May 7 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 8 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. For all championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to ncaa.com/beachvolleyball. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket Click or tap here to see the printable bracket 7:46 pm, April 26, 2021The beach volleyball selection show is May 2 on NCAA.com Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship. The selections for the 2021 beach volleyball championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The championship is in Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 7-9. 7:44 pm, April 26, 2021College beach volleyball champions Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 championship. Here are programs which have won the NC college beach volleyball championships. UCLA is the defending champion. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala. 2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala. 2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.