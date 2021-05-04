Live coverage of the 2021 beach volleyball championship

UCLA Athletics

The NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the eight-team field for the 2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The seeds in order are as follows:

UCLA Southern California Florida State LSU Loyola Marymount Stanford Cal Poly TCU

The championship will be held Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports Commission. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Friday, May 7 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 8 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. For all championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to ncaa.com/beachvolleyball.