Last Updated 2:13 PM, May 04, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 beach volleyball championship

Share
NC beach volleyball: 2021 selection show
7:53
11:07 pm, May 2, 2021

2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship field announced

UCLA Athletics The 2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship field was announced Sunday.

The NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the eight-team field for the 2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The seeds in order are as follows:

  1. UCLA
  2. Southern California
  3. Florida State
  4. LSU
  5. Loyola Marymount
  6. Stanford
  7. Cal Poly
  8. TCU

The championship will be held Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports Commission. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Friday, May 7 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 8 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. For all championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to ncaa.com/beachvolleyball.

The 2021 college beach volleyball bracket.
7:46 pm, April 26, 2021

The beach volleyball selection show is May 2 on NCAA.com

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship. UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship.

The selections for the 2021 beach volleyball championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The championship is in Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 7-9.

7:44 pm, April 26, 2021

College beach volleyball champions

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 beach volleyball championship. USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 championship.

Here are programs which have won the NC college beach volleyball championships. UCLA is the defending champion.

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala.
2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala.
2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.