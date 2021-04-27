2021 college beach volleyball championship selections are May 2

Last Updated 4:26 PM, April 27, 2021NCAA.com2021 college beach volleyball championship selections are May 2Share Watch: Highlights from UCLA and USC in the 2019 championship game 1:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:46 pm, April 26, 2021The beach volleyball selection show is May 2 on NCAA.com Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship. The selections for the 2021 beach volleyball championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The championship is in Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 7-9. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, April 26, 2021College beach volleyball champions Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 championship. Here are programs which have won the NC college beach volleyball championships. UCLA is the defending champion. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala. 2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala. 2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link