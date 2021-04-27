Last Updated 4:26 PM, April 27, 2021
2021 college beach volleyball championship selections are May 2

Watch: Highlights from UCLA and USC in the 2019 championship game
The beach volleyball selection show is May 2 on NCAA.com

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship. UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship.

The selections for the 2021 beach volleyball championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The championship is in Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 7-9.

College beach volleyball champions

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 beach volleyball championship. USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 championship.

Here are programs which have won the NC college beach volleyball championships. UCLA is the defending champion.

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site
2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala.
2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala.
2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.