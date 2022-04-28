2022 NCAA beach volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 6:07 PM, April 28, 20222022 NCAA beach volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchShare Watch: These are the top 10 plays from the 2021 NCAA beach volleyball championship 3:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:07 pm, April 28, 2022How to watch the 2022 NC beach volleyball selection showThe 2022 NC beach volleyball selection show will air Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes. When: Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The first round of the championships will begin May 4 at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The eight teams that advance would compete in a double-elimination, final rounds format starting May 6. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:06 pm, April 28, 2022Changes to the bracket in 2022The Division I Council in December approved the recommendations from the Division I Competition Oversight Committee to increase the Beach Volleyball Championship field to 16 teams. Click or tap here for more information. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:00 pm, April 28, 2022Championship historyThe NC beach volleyball championships are entering their sixth year of play. Southern California is the defending champion, winning its third title in 2021. Here is the complete history of the NC beach volleyball national championship: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 UCLA Gulf Shores, Ala. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala. 2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala. 2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link