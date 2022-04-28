2022 NCAA beach volleyball championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 NC beach volleyball selection show will air Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will can be streamed live on NCAA.com. The bracket will be posted here shortly after the show concludes.

When: Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The first round of the championships will begin May 4 at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The eight teams that advance would compete in a double-elimination, final rounds format starting May 6.