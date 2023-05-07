Southen Cal three-peats as national champions , wins 2023 NC beach volleyball title
🏆 Southen Cal three-peats as national champions
Southern Cal adds another title to its dynasty as the Trojans defeat UCLA, 3-2.
After jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead, USC dropped two straight matches against the Bruins in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs. Placing the spotlight on the 3s, Trojan twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse took down UCLA's Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers in three sets.
THREE-PEATING INTO HISTORY!!! ✌️— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2023
📺 @espn #NCAABeachVB x @USCBeach pic.twitter.com/X6JrY8PKKh
With the win, USC becomes the first women's sports team in school history to three-peat and the first program in NCAA beach volleyball history to win three in a row. Southern Cal has now won five beach volleyball championships total.
🐻 The Bruins tie it up, 2-2
UCLA stormed back as the Bruins took matches in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs to tie scores at 2-2.
In the No. 1 pairs, UCLA's Maggie Boyd and Lexy Denaburg took down Southern Cal's Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple with a quick match win, 21-17 and 21-13. UCLA's No. 5 pair Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh bested Trojans Olivia Bakos and Gabby Walker in straight sets, 21-19 and 21-18.
With the No. 3 pairs in a third set, today's final is set up to be an instant classic.
Southern Cal goes up 2-0
After splitting the first two sets, USC taking the first one 24-22 and UCLA taking the second 23-21, it came down to set three.
No. 4 pair Madison Shields and Madison White took down Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan with a strong 15-9 win to put Southern Cal up 2-0.
The Bruins will have to win out to have a chance at the title as the Trojans need just one more match to win the national championship.
Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope give USC 1-0 lead on sweep
USC got the start it wanted in the national championship.
In the fourth pair, Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope swept UCLA's duo of Marlie Monserez and Jessie Smith with wins of 22-20 and 21-14.
USC leads the national championship, 1-0.
The second pair matchup of USC's Madison Shields and Madison White vs. UCLA's Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan is headed to a third set.
🏖️🏐 National championship starts NOW
Top-seeded UCLA battles No. 3 Southern Cal in the 2023 NC beach volleyball national championship, live on ESPN/ESPN+.
Here's what you need to know for today's national championship
What: No. 1 UCLA meets No. 3 USC for the 2023 NC beach volleyball national championship
When: Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: The championship match will be played at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
How to watch: The match will be shown live on on ESPN/ESPN+, with live written coverage on NCAA.com.
Brackets, schedule, scores
The 2023 NC beach volleyball championship is underway at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Ala.
➡️ Click or tap here for the interactive bracket | ➡️ Click or tap here for the printable .PDF bracket
Below is the full schedule of play, including TV networks (all EST):
- Wednesday, May 3
- No. 17 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3, No. 16 UT Martin 0 | Opening round
- Friday, May 5: Round of 16
- Saturday, May 6: Last Round of 16 match; Quarterfinals; Semifinals | 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+
- Sunday, May 7: National Championship
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 USC | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+
The 17-team field was selected on April 30 from 93 NCAA institutions. New this year is an opening-round game before the round of 16, during which No. 17 Texas A&M Corpus Christi defeated UT Martin, 3-0.
NC Beach Volleyball championship history
Here are the past champions:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2021
|Southern California
|Dain Blanton
|3-1
|UCLA
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-0
|Southern California
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2018
|UCLA
|Stein Metzger
|3-1
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2017
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-2
|Pepperdine
|Gulf Shores, Ala.
|2016
|Southern California
|Anna Collier
|3-0
|Florida State
|Gulf Shores, Ala.