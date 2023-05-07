Southen Cal three-peats as national champions , wins 2023 NC beach volleyball title

Southern Cal adds another title to its dynasty as the Trojans defeat UCLA, 3-2.



After jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead, USC dropped two straight matches against the Bruins in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs. Placing the spotlight on the 3s, Trojan twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse took down UCLA's Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers in three sets.

With the win, USC becomes the first women's sports team in school history to three-peat and the first program in NCAA beach volleyball history to win three in a row. Southern Cal has now won five beach volleyball championships total.



View the full bracket