Last Updated 4:06 PM, May 07, 2023
Southen Cal three-peats as national champions , wins 2023 NC beach volleyball title

USC vs. UCLA: 2023 NCAA beach volleyball championship highlights
7:15
6:35 pm, May 7, 2023

🏆 Southen Cal three-peats as national champions

USC beach volleyball

Southern Cal adds another title to its dynasty as the Trojans defeat UCLA, 3-2. 

After jumping out to a commanding 2-0 lead, USC dropped two straight matches against the Bruins in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs. Placing the spotlight on the 3s, Trojan twins Audrey and Nicole Nourse took down UCLA's Haley Hallgren and Rileigh Powers in three sets. 

With the win, USC becomes the first women's sports team in school history to three-peat and the first program in NCAA beach volleyball history to win three in a row. Southern Cal has now won five beach volleyball championships total.

6:22 pm, May 7, 2023

🐻 The Bruins tie it up, 2-2

UCLA beach volleyball

UCLA stormed back as the Bruins took matches in the No. 1 and No. 5 pairs to tie scores at 2-2. 

In the No. 1 pairs, UCLA's Maggie Boyd and Lexy Denaburg  took down Southern Cal's Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple with a quick match win, 21-17 and 21-13. UCLA's No. 5 pair Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh bested Trojans Olivia Bakos and Gabby Walker in straight sets, 21-19 and 21-18. 

With the No. 3 pairs in a third set, today's final is set up to be an instant classic. 

5:20 pm, May 7, 2023

Southern Cal goes up 2-0

USC beach volleyball

After splitting the first two sets, USC taking the first one 24-22 and UCLA taking the second 23-21, it came down to set three.

No. 4 pair Madison Shields and Madison White took down Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan with a strong 15-9 win to put Southern Cal up 2-0.

The Bruins will have to win out to have a chance at the title as the Trojans need just one more match to win the national championship.

4:32 pm, May 7, 2023

Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope give USC 1-0 lead on sweep

USC beach volleyball

USC got the start it wanted in the national championship. 

In the fourth pair, Jenna Johnson and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope swept UCLA's duo of Marlie Monserez and Jessie Smith with wins of 22-20 and 21-14. 

USC leads the national championship, 1-0. 

The second pair matchup of USC's Madison Shields and Madison White vs. UCLA's Abby Van Winkle and Peri Brennan is headed to a third set. 

3:57 pm, May 7, 2023

🏖️🏐 National championship starts NOW

Top-seeded UCLA battles No. 3 Southern Cal in the 2023 NC beach volleyball national championship, live on ESPN/ESPN+

1:55 pm, May 7, 2023

Here's what you need to know for today's national championship

USC vs. UCLA beach volleyball

What: No. 1 UCLA meets No. 3 USC for the 2023 NC beach volleyball national championship

When: Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: The championship match will be played at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. 

How to watch: The match will be shown live on on ESPN/ESPN+, with live written coverage on NCAA.com.

6:17 pm, May 5, 2023

Brackets, schedule, scores

The 2023 NC beach volleyball championship is underway at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Ala.

➡️ Click or tap here for the interactive bracket | ➡️ Click or tap here for the printable .PDF bracket

Below is the full schedule of play, including TV networks (all EST):

The 17-team field was selected on April 30 from 93 NCAA institutions. New this year is an opening-round game before the round of 16, during which No. 17 Texas A&M Corpus Christi defeated UT Martin, 3-0.

6:14 pm, May 5, 2023

NC Beach Volleyball championship history

Here are the past champions:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2021 Southern California Dain Blanton 3-1 UCLA Gulf Shores, Ala.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala.
2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.
2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala.
2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala.