Southern California wins the 2021 college beach volleyball championship

Last Updated 5:00 PM, May 09, 2021NCAA.comSouthern California wins the 2021 college beach volleyball championshipShare USC match point, celebration at 2021 NCAA beach volleyball championship 3:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:26 pm, May 9, 2021Southern Cal wins the 2021 beach volleyball championship, stunts UCLA title run NCAA Photos Southern Cal is the 2021 college beach volleyball national champion after defeating UCLA 3-1. USC did not give up more than one dual point in any match this tournament. Watch the championship match highlights here. This is the Trojans' third NCAA title. The Bruins had won the two previous national titles in 2018 and 2019. Tap or click here to view every NCAA beach volleyball champion. USC and UCLA were tied 1-1 heading into the final three matches of the day. USC's pairing of Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft shifted the momentum toward the Trojans with its 2-0 victory over UCLA's pairing of Savvy Simo and Lexy Denaburg. On Court 2, USC's pairing of Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater upended UCLA's pairing of Lea Monkhouse and Devon Newberry to clinch the national championship. National Championship No. 3 secured! 🏆#NCAABeachVB x @USCBeach pic.twitter.com/AiDNUEsZu9 — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 9, 2021 Here's how USC beat UCLA: USC — Hallgren/Harward def. Sparks/Van Winkle, 2-0 UCLA — Powers/Whitmarsh def. Nourse/Nourse, 2-0 USC — Graudina/Kraft def. Simo/Denaburg, 2-0 USC — Scoles/Slater def. Monkhouse/Newberry, 2-0 Click or tap here for the interactive bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, May 9, 2021Opening set results from the final three matches of the 2021 national championshipOn Court 1, USC's pairing of Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft took the first set over UCLA's pairing of Savvy Simo and Lexy Denaburg. UCLA's pairing of Megan Muret and Jacqueline Quade defeated USC's pairing of Joy Dennis and Delaynie Maple in the first set on Court 4, and USC's pairing of Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater and UCLA's pairing of Lea Monkhouse and Devon Newberry in the first set on Court 2. Follow along here for more updates from the 2021 college beach volleyball championship. Here are the match scores after the final three opening sets: USC — Graudina/Kraft def. Simo/Denaburg, 21-16 UCLA — Muret/Quade def. Dennis/Maple, 24-22 USC — Scoles/Slater def. Monkhouse/Newberry, 26-24 And here are today's live stats: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:23 pm, May 9, 2021USC, UCLA split first two pairings in the 2021 national championshipThe score is tied 1-1 after USC's No. 3 pairing of Haley Hallgren and Hailey Harward and UCLA's No. 5 pairing of Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh won their matches, 2-0. For Harward/Hallgren, it was their first dual point of the championship while UCLA's No. 3 pairing of Lindsey Sparks and Abby Van Winkle were dealt their first loss. Sparks and Van Winkle end their 2021 tournament holding a share of the record for most wins by a pair in one tournament (5). OMG @haileyharward 🤯#NCAABeachVB x 🎥 @USCBeach pic.twitter.com/S0fHic0eYt — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 9, 2021 Court 5 ended in a nail-biter with UCLA edging USC, 25-23. Follow along here for more updates from the 2021 college beach volleyball championship. Here are today's live stats: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:37 pm, May 9, 2021Opening set results from the 2021 national championshipSouthern Cal and UCLA opened the national championship with USC's No. 3 pairs Hallgren and Harward and UCLA's No. 5 pairs Powers and Whitmarsh winning their first sets. Follow along here for more updates from the 2021 college beach volleyball championship. Here are the match scores after the first two opening sets: USC – Hallgren/Harward def. Sparks/Van Winkle, 21-14 UCLA – Powers/Whitmarsh def. Nourse/Nourse, 21-13 And here are today's live stats: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:10 pm, May 9, 2021Southern Cal takes on UCLA in the 2021 beach volleyball championship match Southern California Athletics UCLA looks to win back-to-back-to-back beach volleyball national championships when the Bruins take on Southern Cal for the 2021 title at 1:30 p.m. ET. UCLA beat LMU 3-0 earlier today to advance to the title game. Here's what you need to know: No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 USC | 1:30 p.m. | Watch live And here are today's live stats: Click or tap here for the interactive bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:55 pm, May 9, 2021UCLA advances to the national title match, upends LMU UCLA Athletics Two-time defending champions and top-ranked UCLA advances to the championship dual against Southern Cal after sweeping LMU 3-0, avenging an earlier loss. Watch the match highlights here. Among the highlights of the morning dual, Abby Van Winkle and Lindsey Sparks tied the record for most wins by a pair at a single championship. Catch the national championship dual between UCLA and Southern Cal at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch live Click or tap here for the interactive bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:09 pm, May 9, 2021What you need to know for the final day of the NC beach volleyball championship UCLA Athletics We've reached the final two matches of the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship. By the end of today, a champion will be crowned. Whether that's a three-peat, returning or first-timer champion will be determined on the sand, so you're not going to want to miss a second of the action. Here's what you need to know No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount | 10 a.m. | Watch live No. 2 USC vs. UCLA/LMU | 1:30 p.m. | Watch live And here are today's live stats: No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 Loyola Marymount take the court first at 10 a.m. ET in the contender's bracket. The Bruins are the two-time defending champions, but the road hasn't been easy in 2021. LMU dealt UCLA an early tournament loss, forcing this year's top seed to battle through the elimination bracket. Click or tap here for the interactive bracket Speaking of those Lions, the tournament's No. 5 seed remained on the winner's side of the bracket for three matches, earning their first win of the year over UCLA in round 2 after dropping the first three duals. LMU is the only team left that has never won a beach volleyball title, but the Lions have already showed they've got what it takes to take down a championship-caliber team. The question is, can they take down two in one day? The winner of the day's opening match will get USC in the championship match. The No. 2 seed Trojans navigated through the winner's bracket unbeaten, dropping just two dual points in three matches. Like UCLA, USC has plenty of experience playing at the end of this tournament. It won the first two championships in 2016 and 2017 and lost to the Bruins in the 2019 finals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:44 pm, May 8, 2021Here's what the final two matches of NC beach volleyball championship look like The 2021 NC beach volleyball championship continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET with a semifinal showdown between No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 LMU. The winner will advance to the title game against No. 2 Southern Cal at 1:30 p.m. ET. Yesterday's action started in the elimination bracket as LSU sent Florida State home winning 3-1. The Tigers were anchored by their No. 1 pair of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth — a pair who hasn't lost all season. Nuss and Kloth gave LSU the win after knocking off FSU's Morgan Chacon and Maddie Anderson 2-1. No. 1 UCLA then bounced back from their upset loss against No. 5 LMU on Friday, sweeping No. 7 Cal Poly 3-0. The No. 5 pair of Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh solidified the Bruins win. In the third match of the day, No. 2 Southern Cal booked the first spot in the national championship dual, after defeating No. 5 Loyola Marymount 3-1. LMU will now face No. 1 UCLA for a spot in the title match. The final match of the day was a thriller between No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 LSU. The Bruins prevailed over the Tigers thanks to the No. 5 pairing of Jaden Whitmarsh and Rileigh Powers winning 2-1. Here are all of the results from Day 2 of the NC beach volleyball championship: Elimination bracket — No. 4 LSU def. No. 3 Florida State 3-1 Elimination bracket — No. 1 UCLA def. No. 7 Cal Poly 3-0 Winner's bracket — No. 2 USC def. No. 5 LMU 3-1 Elimination bracket — No. 1 UCLA def. No. 4 LSU 3-2 You can click or tap here for a look at the interactive bracket. This is the schedule for the final day of the championship: No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount | 10 a.m. | ESPN2 No. 2 Southern Cal vs. winner of UCLA/LMU | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:32 pm, May 8, 2021No. 1 UCLA knocks out No. 4 LSU in a thrillerAfter UCLA and LSU went back in forth in pairings 1-4, UCLA's No. 5 pairing of Jaden Whitmarsh and Rileigh Powers beat LSU's duo of Kahlee York and Olivia Ordonez in five sets to advance the Bruins into the next round. U👏C👏L👏A👏(1) @uclabeachvb is back into the semifinals once again, denying (4) LSU, 3-2 (C4 0-2, C2 2-0, C1 0-2, C3 2-0, C5 2-1) as all five courts played to completion.#NCAABeachVB pic.twitter.com/DflYmUVFUA— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 8, 2021 UCLA will face No. 5 LMU — a team that beat the Bruins lost to earlier in the tournament. The winner of that match will face No. 2 Southern Cal in the national championship match. Here's how UCLA beat LSU: LSU: Kloth/Nuss def. Simo Denaburg; 2-0 UCLA: Monkhouse/Newberry def. Coppola/Green-Agnew; 2-0 UCLA: Sparks/Van Winkle def. Rodriquez/Rasnick-Pope; 2-0 LSU: Lansman/Moore def. Muret/Quade; 2-0 Powers/Whitmarsh def. Ordonez/York; 2-1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:49 pm, May 8, 2021No. 2 Southern Cal is heading to the national championhip No. 2 Southern Cal cruised past No. 5 Loyola Marymount to be the first team to book a spot in the NC beach volleyball national title match. The Trojans knocked off LMU behind wins from No. 1 pair Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft, No. 2 pair Sammy Slater and Julia Scoles and No. 5 pair Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse. All three pairs won 2-0. The Lions didn't go down without a fight though, taking home the victory between the No. 3 pairs, 2-0. Next stop: National Championship Dual! 🤩#NCAABeachVB x @USCBeach pic.twitter.com/jkD3a09Jqb— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 8, 2021 LMU will move to the elimination bracket to await the winner of tonight's match between No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 LSU. That match will take place at 10 a.m. ET on May 9. USC will then await the winner of that match. Here's how Southern Cal beat Loyola Marymount: USC: Scoles/Slater def. Orsi Toth/Marolf; 2-0 LMU: Prichard/Slattery def. Hallgren/Hawward; 2-0 USC: Graudina/Kraft def. Lindahl/Rice; 2-0 USC: A. Nourse/N. Nourse def. Doud/Firnett; 2-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:26 pm, May 8, 2021No. 1 UCLA sweeps No. 7 Cal PolyAfter being upset in the second round yesterday, No. 1 UCLA bounced back nicely and pulled off the 3-0 sweep against No. 7 Cal Poly. The Bruins were anchored by their No. 5 pair of Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh who gave Cal Poly its final loss of the tournament. Powers and Whitmarsh won 2-0 (21-19, 21-18). The BRU-WINS are moving on! 🐻#NCAABeachVB x @uclabeachvb pic.twitter.com/35pSebr8kL— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 8, 2021 UCLA will take on No. 4 LSU tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are fresh off of a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Florida State. The loser of this match will be eliminated from the tournament. Here's how UCLA beat Cal Poly: UCLA: Monkhouse/Newberry def. Ozee/Lombard; 2-0 UCLA: Muret/Quade def. Strah/Johansen; 2-0 UCLA: Powers/Whitmarsh def. Roscoe/Ulrich; 2-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:09 pm, May 8, 2021No. 4 LSU eliminates No. 3 Florida State 3-1LSU has eliminated Florida State from the NC beach volleyball championship after winning 3-1. The Tigers were anchored by their No. 1 pair Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, who knocked off FSU's NO. 1 pair 2-1. Nuss and Kloth remain undefeated, as they haven't lost a match all season. MOVING ON! 😤#NCAABeachVB x @LSUBeachVB pic.twitter.com/TTU7VJ1MMk— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 8, 2021 The Tigers will move on to face the winner of No. 7 Cal Poly and No. 1 UCLA later today at 6:30 p.m. ET. LSU is still in the Elimination Bracket, so every match counts as the Tigers move through the tournament. Here's how it happened: LSU: Kloth/Nuss def. Chacon/Anderson; 2-1 FSU: Van Winden/Rutz def. Coppola/Greene-Agnew; 2-0 LSU: Lansman/Moore def. Putt/White; 2-0 LSU: Ordonez/York def. Johnson/Waters-Leiga; 2-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, May 7, 2021Where the bracket stands after USC beats Florida State to end Day 1 The Lions roar past UCLA! 🦁#NCAABeachVB x @lmulionsBeach pic.twitter.com/T2CYQ2Bb2B — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2021 The first day of the 2021 NC beach volleyball tournament is complete, with No. 2 USC and No. 5 LMU both going 2-0 to set up a semifinal showdown on Saturday. In the Elimination Bracket, Saturday will open with Florida State vs. LSU and UCLA vs. Cal Poly. LMU is the surprise of the tournament, as the No. 5 Lions beat No. 4 LSU and then upset No. 1 UCLA. No. 2 USC's path came down to wins against No. 7 Cal Poly and No. 3 Florida State. You can click or tap here for a look at the interactive bracket. Here's a rundown of the Friday scores, and when teams became eliminated: No. 1 UCLA 3, No. 8 TCU 0 No. 5 LMU 3, No. 4 LSU 2 No. 3 Florida State 3, No. 6 Stanford 0 No. 2 USC 3, No. 7 Cal Poly 0 No. 4 LSU 3, No. 8 TCU 1 (TCU eliminated) No. 7 Cal Poly 3, No. 6 Stanford 2 (Stanford eliminated) No. 5 LMU 3, No. 1 UCLA 2 (LMU advances to semifinals) No. 2 USC 3, No. 3 Florida State 1 (USC advances to semifinals) Here's what's ahead for Saturday. All times ET: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 4 LSU (Elimination Game), 2 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 7 Cal Poly (Elimination Game), 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 2 USC vs. No. 5 LMU (winner advances to Sunday's national championship), 5 p.m. | ESPN2 Florida State/LSU winner vs. UCLA/Cal Poly winner | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:22 pm, May 7, 2021LMU shocks No. 1 UCLA, advances to semifinals 😱 @edouud was all over this point! 📺 @ESPNU#NCAABeachVB x @lmulionsBeach pic.twitter.com/Enybmm8FUW — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2021 LMU, seeded No. 5, stunned No. 1 UCLA 3-2 to advance to the semifinals. The win drops the Bruins to the Elimination Bracket. The Lions picked up wins at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 pairs, with the last pairing clinching the win. It was the only one to come down to a third set. Here's how it happened: UCLA: Savvy Simo/Lexy Denaburg def. Rice/Lindahl; 2-0 LMU: Orsi Toth/Marolf def. Lea Monkhouse/Devon Newberry; 2-0 UCLA: Abby Van Winkle/Lindsey Sparks def. Prichard/Slattery; 2-0 LMU: Dunn/Ramirez def. Megan Muret/Jacqueline Quade; 2-0 LMU: Doud/Firnett def. Rileigh Powers/Jaden Whitmarsh; 2-1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:12 pm, May 7, 2021Cal Poly wins first NCAA tournament dual, eliminates Stanford SIX dual points for the first NCAA Tournament win in school history! 🤯#NCAABeachVB x @calpolybeach pic.twitter.com/cNdkNIhdu5 — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2021 A thrilling win in the No. 5 pairs lifted No. 7 Cal Poly to its first dual victory in NCAA tournament history, as the Mustangs beat No. 6 Stanford 3-2. The Cardinal are eliminated. Moments after Sanford won the third set in the No. 1 pairs, Cal Poly's Josie Ulrich and Vanessa Roscoe won the decisive third set in the No. 5 pairs to clinch the dual on their sixth dual point. Cal Poly next plays Saturday at 3:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, May 7, 2021No. 6 Stanford leads No. 7 Cal Poly after first sets Stanford took three of the five first sets in this elimination match against Cal Poly. Three of the matches came down to a close finish, with the No. 5 pairs lasting until Stanford escaped, 27-25. The Cardinal fought off multiple set points to win the set. Here are the match scores after the opening sets: Stanford – Hodel/Villapando def. Emily Sonny/Macy Gordon, 21-16 Stanford – Ekstrom/Reilly def. Jayelin Lombard/Amy Ozee, 21-14 Cal Poly – Tia Miric/Mariah Whalen def. Kriz/Harvey, 21-18 Cal Poly – Sam Strah/Eleonore Johansen def. Sharp/Smith, 21-19 Stanford – Dailey/McKinney def. Josie Ulrich/Vanessa Roscoe, 27-25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:34 pm, May 7, 2021No. 4 LSU survives, No. 8 TCU eliminated LSU Athletics No. 4 seed LSU advanced 3-1 over No. 8 TCU in the elimination bracket at the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship. The Tigers got their first point from their top pairing of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, who are still perfect on court 1 this season. No. 4 pairing of Jess Lansman and Sydney Moore picked up the second point with a 21-14, 21-16 win. TCU won its first-ever duals point on court 2, where Olivia Blackburn and Hailey Brockett claimed a victory. But Toni Rodriguez and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope sealed the win for LSU on court 3. The Tigers are done playing for the day and return tomorrow to face the loser of Florida State vs. USC in the elimination bracket. TCU's season is over. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:12 pm, May 7, 2021LSU pushes TCU to brink of eliminationNo. 4 LSU has No. 8 TCU on the brink of elimination at the NC beach volleyball championship. The Tigers took the opening set on the first four courts before TCU picked up a critical set on court 2. LSU won its opening sets by an average of 7.25 points. How does @kristennuss97 make it look so easy? 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/7tnhIlgmre — LSU Beach Volleyball (@LSUBeachVB) May 7, 2021 Here are the match scores after the first set: LSU – Kloth/Nuss def. Alvarez/Moreno 21-17 TCU – Blackburn/Brockett def. Coppola/Greene-Agnew 21-19 LSU – Rodriguez/Rasnick-Pope def. Gonzalez/Scott 21-12 LSU – Lansman/Moore def. Jacobson/Cavanaugh 21-14 LSU – Ordonez/York def. White/Miller 21-9 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:31 pm, May 7, 2021No. 3 Florida State rolls No. 6 StanfordNo. 3 Florida State capped the opening round of the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship with a 3-0 dual victory over No. 6 Stanford. The Seminoles are the third team today to advance without conceding a match. Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz dominated on court 2 with 21-13, 21-9 win for the first point. Payton Caffrey and Molly McBain followed that up with an equally impressive result on court 3, sweeping the match 21-13, 21-14. Sara Putt and Raelyn White closed it out for the Seminoles on court 4 with a 21-15, 21-13 victory. We chopped down the Tree!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/umfYrcZXvi — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 7, 2021 The Seminoles move on to face No. 2 USC at 5 p.m. Stanford will meet Cal Poly in the elimination bracket at 3 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:16 pm, May 7, 2021Florida State leads Stanford after first setsFlorida State leads Stanford on all five courts through one set of the final opening-round dual at the NC beach volleyball championships. The Seminoles cruised on courts 2-4 while winning a close on court 5 and capping a thrilling 27-25 decision with an ace on court 1. We take all 5️⃣ first sets after an ACE on court one! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LLSMpzYbID — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 7, 2021 Here are the scores through one set: FSU – Chacon/Anderson def. Hodel/Villapando 27-25 FSU – Van Winden/Rutz def. Ekstrom/Reilly 21-13 FSU – Caffery/McBain def. Kriz/Harvey 21-13 FSU Putt/White def. Sharp/Smith 21-15 FSU – Johnson/Waters-Leiga def. McKinney/Dailey 21-18 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:35 pm, May 7, 2021No. 2 USC holds off No. 7 Cal Poly Cal Poly was able to force a third set on court 3, but the comeback wasn't enough as No. 2 USC defeated the No. 7 Mustangs 3-0 in their dual match. Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater had a strong finish to their second set, picking up the first point on court 2. Audrey and Nicole Nourse were right behind them on court 5, earning a 21-15, 21-14 decision for USC to double the lead before Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft finished the job on court 1 in a 21-13, 21-17 straight-set win. Sammy Slater absolutely unloads to break the tie and pull away 🔥 📺 | @ESPNU#FightOn ✌️🏐🏆🏆🏆🏖 #NCAABeachVB pic.twitter.com/wLU55wIOnE — USC Beach Volleyball (@USCBeach) May 7, 2021 The Mustangs were more competitive in second sets and will look to build off that momentum in the elimination bracket. They'll play the loser of Florida State and Stanford at 3 p.m. while USC will get the winner of those two at 5 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:23 pm, May 7, 2021USC in control over Cal Poly through first setsNo. 2 seed USC is firmly in control over No. 7 seed Cal Poly through the first set of their dual match. The Trojans won the opening frame on all five courts. Cal Poly played USC close on courts 3 and 4 while courts 1,2 and 5 belonged to the Trojans all set long. Tina and Megan get it done at the top court. Trojans win first sets on all five courts. #FightOn ✌️🏐🏆🏆🏆🏖 #NCAABeachVB pic.twitter.com/xUs4yu3WBk — USC Beach Volleyball (@USCBeach) May 7, 2021 Graudina/Kraft def. Sonny/Gordon 21-13 Scoles/Slater def. Ozee/Lombard 21-12 Hallgren/Harward def. Miric/Whalen 21-17 Dennis/Maple def. Strah/Johansen 21-19 A. Nourse/N. Nourse def. Roscoe/Ulrich 21-15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:40 pm, May 7, 2021No. 5 Loyola Marymount edges No. 4 LSU Loyola Marymount won in its NCAA beach volleyball championship debut with a 3-2 win over LSU in the opening round. The Lions' No. 2 pairing of Reka Orsi Toth and Selina Marolf cruised in straight sets to earn the program's first-ever tournament dual point. You can watch that here. No. 4 pairing Jacinda Ramirez and Darby Dunn added to the lead before LSU pulled level with wins on Courts 1 and 5. LMU's No. 3 duo of Savannah Slattery and Jessie Prichard clinched the win in straight sets, holding off LSU 22-20 to avoid a third set. LSU's top pairing of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss remain unbeaten as a pairing this season. LMU will face No. 1 UCLA at 4 p.m. today. LSU will play TCU in the elimination bracket at 2 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:25 pm, May 7, 2021Loyola Marymount in front of LSU after set 1 Loyola Marymount took three of five opening sets from LSU in the second dual of the 2021 beach volleyball championship. The Lions picked up early leads in the No. 2, 3 and 4 pairings with wins of six, seven and four points. LSU's top pair won to get one back, but it appeared LMU would take four of five sets before LSU's No. 5 duo of Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York rallied for the final four points of the set to keep the match in reach. Here are the scores through one set: LMU – Orsi Toth/Marolf def. Coppola/Greene-Agnew 21-15 LMU – Ramirez/Dunn def. Lansman/Moore 21-17 LMU – Prichard/Slattery def Rodriguez/Rasnick-Pope 21-14 LSU – Kloth/Nuss def. Lindahl/Rice 21-16 LSU – Ordonez/York def. Doud/Firnett 21-18 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:51 pm, May 7, 2021No. 1 UCLA blanks No. 8 TCU to open 2021 beach volleyball championshipTop-seeded UCLA made quick work of No. 8 seed TCU with a 3-0 win in the first dual match of the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship. The Bruins took 1-0 leads in all five pairings before their No. 3 duo of pairing of Lindsey Sparks and Abby Van Winkle secured the first point with a 21-12, 21-17 win. UCLA's No. 4 pairing of Megan Muret and Jacqueline Quade picked up the second in 21-13, 21-16 victory before the No. 1 pairing of Savvy Simo and Lexy Denaburg clinched their match 21-19, 21-12 in straight sets. The Bruins held leads in the remaining two pairings when the match was won. They'll face the winner of Loyola Marymount vs. LSU later today. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:33 pm, May 7, 2021UCLA takes commanding early lead over TCUNo. 1 seed UCLA has won the first set in all five matches of its dual against No. 8 seed TCU at the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship. The Bruins rolled in the No. 3 and No. 4 pairs with wins of 21-12 and 21-13 in the opening frame while the Horned Frogs lost by two points in the No. 1 and 5 pairings and and by three in the No. 2 pair. That save tho! 😱 📺 ESPNU#NCAABeachVB x @uclabeachvb pic.twitter.com/AD3nJdgNmo — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) May 7, 2021 Here are the scores from Set 1. Second sets are underway on ESPNU. Simo/Denaburg def. Alvarez Moreno 21-19 Monkhouse/Newberry def. Blackburn/Brockett 21-18 Sparks/Van Winkle def. Gonzalez/Scott 21-12 Muret/Quade def. Jacobsen/Cavanaugh 21-13 Powers/Whitmarsh def. White/Miller 21-19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:25 pm, May 7, 2021TCU makes history with first beach volleyball championship appearanceNo. 8 seed TCU is one of three teams in the NC beach volleyball championship making its first-ever appearance in 2021. The Horned Frogs are currently battling top seed UCLA in the first dual of the 2021 tournament. Here's a look at the Horned Frogs ahead of their match. We came here for love...love of the game 😍#OneTeam x #GoFrogs🐸🏖🏐 pic.twitter.com/iXG3krnN0W — TCU Beach Volleyball (@TCUBeachVB) May 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:19 pm, May 7, 2021Day 1 schedule for the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship UCLA Athletics Welcome to the NC beach volleyball championship. The 2021 tournament is finally here and today is the first day of competition. All eight teams in the bracket are in action today, starting with No. 1 seed UCLA. The Bruins have won back-to-back title and will begin the quest for a three-peat against No. 8 seed TCU. The Horned Frogs are the only team in the 2021 championship field the Bruins have not yet played this season. This year's championship will run from May 7-9 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Here is the full match schedule for today. Click or tap here for live stats. All matches are on ESPNU. Times listed below are in ET. No. 1 UCLA 3, No. 8 TCU 0 No. 5 Loyola Marymount 3, No. 4 LSU 2 No. 2 USC 3, No. 7 Cal Poly 0 No. 3 Florida State 3, No. 6 Stanford 0 Elimination bracket — No. 4 LSU vs. No. 8 TCU | 2 p.m. | Watch live Elimination bracket — No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 7 Cal Poly| 3 p.m. | Watch live Winner's bracket — No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Loyola Marymount | 4 p.m. | Watch live Winner's bracket — No. 2 USC vs. No. 3 Florida State| 5 p.m. | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:07 pm, May 2, 20212021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship field announced UCLA Athletics The NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Committee announced today the eight-team field for the 2021 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship. The seeds in order are as follows: UCLA Southern California Florida State LSU Loyola Marymount Stanford Cal Poly TCU The championship will be held Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, in Gulf Shores, Ala., hosted by the City of Gulf Shores, University of Alabama at Birmingham and Orange Beach Sports Commission. The event will be televised live by ESPN networks, with ESPNU providing live coverage on Friday, May 7 starting at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 8 on ESPN2, starting at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship dual will air on ESPN2 Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court throughout the tournament will be available on ESPN3. For all championship site match times and more information about the championship, log on to ncaa.com/beachvolleyball. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket Click or tap here to see the printable bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:46 pm, April 26, 2021The beach volleyball selection show is May 2 on NCAA.com Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images UCLA celebrates its 2019 national championship. The selections for the 2021 beach volleyball championship will be announced during the selection show here on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. The championship is in Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 7-9. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, April 26, 2021College beach volleyball champions Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos USC's Sara Hughes (left) and Zoe Nightingale run to a celebratory swim after USC won the 2016 championship. Here are programs which have won the NC college beach volleyball championships. UCLA is the defending champion. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Site 2019 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-0 Southern California Gulf Shores, Ala. 2018 UCLA Stein Metzger 3-1 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. 2017 Southern California Anna Collier 3-2 Pepperdine Gulf Shores, Ala. 2016 Southern California Anna Collier 3-0 Florida State Gulf Shores, Ala. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link