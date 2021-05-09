Southern California wins the 2021 college beach volleyball championship

UCLA Athletics

We've reached the final two matches of the 2021 NC beach volleyball championship. By the end of today, a champion will be crowned. Whether that's a three-peat, returning or first-timer champion will be determined on the sand, so you're not going to want to miss a second of the action. Here's what you need to know

No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 Loyola Marymount take the court first at 10 a.m. ET in the contender's bracket. The Bruins are the two-time defending champions, but the road hasn't been easy in 2021. LMU dealt UCLA an early tournament loss, forcing this year's top seed to battle through the elimination bracket.

Speaking of those Lions, the tournament's No. 5 seed remained on the winner's side of the bracket for three matches, earning their first win of the year over UCLA in round 2 after dropping the first three duals. LMU is the only team left that has never won a beach volleyball title, but the Lions have already showed they've got what it takes to take down a championship-caliber team. The question is, can they take down two in one day?

The winner of the day's opening match will get USC in the championship match. The No. 2 seed Trojans navigated through the winner's bracket unbeaten, dropping just two dual points in three matches. Like UCLA, USC has plenty of experience playing at the end of this tournament. It won the first two championships in 2016 and 2017 and lost to the Bruins in the 2019 finals.