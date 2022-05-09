Southern California wins 2022 NC beach volleyball championship

For the second year in a row and fourth time in program history, Southern California is the national champion in NC beach volleyball.

After splitting the first two matches with Florida State, USC dominated the final three.

First, Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina swept Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson with sets of 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead.

🏆 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆@USCBeach beats Florida State, 3-1, to take home the 134th team title in USC history! pic.twitter.com/0rbePgsRTi — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 8, 2022

Shortly after that matchup came to a close, USC's No. 3 pair of Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple swept FSU's duo of Anna Long and Kate Privett with sets of 25-23 and 21-12, giving Southern California the 3-1 win.

USC opened the national championship by getting a win from its No. 4 pair of Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse. Florida State tied the score, 1-1, by logging a win from its No. 2 pair of Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. It took three sets.

