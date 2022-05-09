Southern California wins 2022 NC beach volleyball championship

Last Updated 7:33 PM, May 08, 2022Southern California wins 2022 NC beach volleyball championship Share USC captures second straight NCAA beach volleyball championship 6:50 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:04 pm, May 8, 2022USC takes down Florida State, 3-1, to win 2022 national championship For the second year in a row and fourth time in program history, Southern California is the national champion in NC beach volleyball. After splitting the first two matches with Florida State, USC dominated the final three. First, Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina swept Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson with sets of 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead.
Shortly after that matchup came to a close, USC's No. 3 pair of Julia Scoles and Delaynie Maple swept FSU's duo of Anna Long and Kate Privett with sets of 25-23 and 21-12, giving Southern California the 3-1 win.
USC opened the national championship by getting a win from its No. 4 pair of Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse. Florida State tied the score, 1-1, by logging a win from its No. 2 pair of Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. It took three sets.
View the full bracket. 9:54 pm, May 8, 2022
Florida State's Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick ties the score, 1-1, with win in the third set
In the No. 2 pairs, Florida State's duo of Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick were down to the match point twice in the second set. But they came back each time, eventually winning the second set, 24-22, after losing the first set 21-14. It all came down to the third set. Chacon and Fitzpatrick edged out USC's duo of Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater, 17-15, to win the pair and tie the overall score, 1-1.
9:40 pm, May 8, 2022
Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse give USC 1-0 lead on sweep
USC got the start it wanted in the national championship. In the fourth pair, Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse swept Florida State's duo of Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon with wins of 21-18 and 21-16. USC leads the national championship, 1-0.
The second pair matchup of Sammy Slater and Megan Kraft vs. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick is in a third set. 8:40 pm, May 8, 2022
Starting lineups for national championship between USC and Florida State
It all comes down to this. The 2022 national championship will be played between Southern California and Florida State. The game is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. You can watch live on ESPN2 here. Click here for live stats of the match. Starting lineup for Florida State:
The championship match is underway in Gulf Shores!Same format as the last match - starting with 2 & 4 and then moving on to 1, 3, & 5.
Starting lineup for USC:
Hailey Harward/Tina Graudina
Sammy Slater/Megan Kraft
Delaynie Maple/Julia Scoles
Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse
Mollie Ebertine/Sunny Villapando
7:32 pm, May 8, 2022
Florida State advances to 2022 NC beach volleyball championship with thrilling win over UCLA
Florida State took down UCLA 3-2 in the final elimination bracket duel of the 2022 tournament. This was one of the most exciting matches of the tournament. It was anyone's game from start to finish. It all came down to the final set in matchup between the No. 1 pairs of FSU's Brooke Bauer and Maddie Anderson against UCLA's Abby Van Winkle and Lexy Denaburg. The Bruins were down to their last chances in the second set as the Seminoles were looking to close out. But, after three set-point chances, UCLA was able to win 23-21 and force a third set. In the final set, FSU and UCLA traded blows, but ultimately the 'Noles were able to gain some space and win 15-13. and move on to the national championship.
The first flight provided exciting matches with UCLA taking the first set in the No. 2 and 4 pairings, but FSU fought back and forced third sets in both. The two teams came out of it tied at one. Prior to the thrilling ending. Only two pairings ended in straight sets. Those two straight-set victories came in the second flight when FSU split the No. 3 and 5 pairings.
Florida State will now play in its third championship duel in program history (2016, 2018). In both those trips, the Seminoles fell short. They'll be facing against Southern California who won last year's national championship along with the 2017 and 2016 title. That duel will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the championship live on ESPN2 and follow the live stats here. 7:10 pm, May 8, 2022
UCLA, Florida State tied at 2 as Bruins force third set in deciding match
UCLA has forced a third set in what will be the deciding match against Florida State. The No. 3 and 5 pairs closed out their matches with UCLA and Florida State each taking one point a piece to stay tied at two. It all comes down to the match between the No. 1 pairs in the third set. FSU's Maddie Anderson and Brooke Bauer won the first set 21-16, but UCLA's Lexi Denaburg and Abby Van Winkle won the second set on their third set-point opportunity.
The two pairs will play to 15 to decide a winner Whoever comes out on top of this matchup will face Southern California an hour after the conclusion of this semifinal matchup.
Live stats | ESPN 6:37 pm, May 8, 2022
FSU up in two matches going into the second set
Florida State has the edge in the second flight as the Seminoles lead in two of the three matches. Overall, the match is tied 1-1 after the first flight.
FSU's No. 1 Brooke Bauer and Maddie Anderson picked up a set in a 21-16 win over UCLA's Lexy Denaburg and Abby Van Winkle. The No. 5 pair for the 'Noles also took the first set as Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White took down UCLA's Natalie Myszkowski and Sophie Moore 21-15. The only Bruins duo to win the first set was No. 3 Lea Monkhouse and Jessie Smith. The two beat Anna Long and Kate Privett 21-19.
If FSU can close out the No. 1 and 5 pairs they'll move on to the national championship match against Southern California.
Live stats | ESPN2 6:04 pm, May 8, 2022
UCLA and Florida State split first flight
After the matches between UCLA and Florida State's No. 2 and 4 pairings, the two are tied 1-1 going into the second flight.
In the No. 2 pairs, UCLA's Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh battled back after losing the second set and beat out FSU's Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon, 16-14, to claim the first point of the match. Prior to that loss, Fitzpatrick and Chacon were 5-0 in this year's championship.
In the No. 4 pairs, FSU's Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo had three match point opportunities to close out UCLA's Rileigh Powers and Marlie Monserez. The two Bruins kept fighting back and eventually squared it up at 14, but the Seminoles were able to dig in and come out with the 16-14 win to tie the match at 1.
The final three pairings (No. 1, 3 and 5) will all go off at the same time to decide who will face Southern California in the 2022 NC beach volleyball championship game at 4 p.m. ET.
Live stats | ESPN2 5:39 pm, May 8, 2022
Florida State forces third set in both No. 2 and 4 pairs
After Florida State got down in both pairing early against UCLA, the Seminoles battled back and took the second set in both the No. 2 and 4 pairings.
FSU's Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon gained some momentum with a 21-19 win over UCLA's Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh in the second set. The same could be said for FSU's Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo who were on the ropes multiple times, but won 25-23, against UCLA's Rileigh Powers and Marlie Monserez.
Both matches will go to a third and final set. The first to 15 points will claim a point for their team in this elimination game.
Live stats | ESPN2 4:55 pm, May 8, 2022
UCLA gets an edge over FSU after first set of elimination game
After the first set for both the No. 2 and 4 pairs, UCLA has the edge with wins on both courts. Both courts were back-and-forth battles.
UCLA's No. 2 Devon Newberry and Jaden Whitmarsh handed FSU's Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon their second set loss of the tournament in a 25-23 nail-biter. In the No. 4 pair, UCLA's Rileigh Powers and Marlie Monserez rallied to take the 21-19 over FSU's Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo.
The No. 1, 3 and 5 pairs will play after the No. 2 and 4 pairs have completed their matches.
Live stats | ESPN2
4:15 pm, May 8, 2022
Here are the starting lineups for No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 5 Florida State
UCLA and Florida State kick off Sunday's action in the elimination bracket final. The winner will go on to play No. 1 Southern California in the championship game at 4 p.m. ET.
You can watch the game live on ESPN2. Click here for live stats of the match.
Here are the starting lineups for the matchup:
For UCLA:
Court 1: L. Denaburg/A. Van Winkle
Court 2: D. Newberry/J. Whitmarsh
Court 3: L. Monkhouse/J. Smith
Court 4: R. Powers/M. Monserez
Court 5: N. Myszkowski/S. Moore
For Florida State:
We're starting with the same format as yesterday with 2 and 4 starting and playing to completion, followed by 1, 3, and 5 to match decision. 12:28 pm, May 8, 2022
Final day of the 2022 NC beach volleyball championship set
Three teams remain. After two matches on Sunday, only one will be left. Southern California, UCLA and Florida State are those three, arguably the three best programs the sport has seen. The Trojans and the Bruins are the only two teams to have won the championship since it became an NCAA sport in 2016.
The Bruins will have to start their day against the Seminoles, who have been to the finals twice in program history. The winner of that will face Southern California for a shot at a national title.
Click here for live stats of the match.
Here is the complete schedule for Sunday's action:
Elimination bracket final: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 5 Florida State, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN2
National championship: TBD vs. No. 1 Southern California, 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Click or tap here to view the full bracket. 12:41 am, May 8, 2022
Southern California, UCLA, Florida State remain in 2022 NC beach volleyball tournament
After another packed day of beach volleyball that saw No. 1 Southern California continue their dominant run to the national championship, only three teams remain.
Click or tap here to view the results of each match.
Here is Sunday's schedule that will conclude the 2022 season (all times EST):
Elimination bracket final: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 5 Florida State, 12:30 p.m. | Watch live
National championship: TBD vs. No. 1 Southern California, 4 p.m. | Watch live
Click or tap here to view the full bracket. 11:24 pm, May 7, 2022
No. 5 Florida State eliminates No. 4 LMU (CA) 3-0
In a rematch of their dual earlier in this year's tournament, No. 5 Florida State swept No. 4 LMU (CA) to keep their season alive and send the Lions home. The Seminoles will play No. 3 UCLA Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET for a spot in the championship dual vs. No. 1 Southern California.
Courts 2 and 4 kicked off the action with both Florida State duos winning their matches. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick took down LMU's Avery Poppinga and Marine Kinna 21-10, 21-16 on Court 2, while Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo defeated LMU's Selina Marolf and Abbey Thorup 21-17, 21-17 on Court 4.
The remaining three courts were more tightly contested, but it was Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White on Court 5 who secured the win for Florida State, taking down LMU's Isabelle Reffel and Jacinda Ramirez 21-19, 21-14.
Below are the full results of the dual. 10:32 pm, May 7, 2022
Here are the starting lineups for No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 LMU (CA)
Florida State and LMU (CA) continue the 2022 NC beach volleyball championship in the elimination bracket. The winner will advance to face No. 3 UCLA for a spot in the championship dual vs. No. 1 Southern California.
Here are the starting lineups for the matchup:
This match will start off with courts 2 and 4 played to completion. Courts 1, 3, and 5 will follow and play until match decision!
For LMU:
Court 1: M. Rice/R. Orsi Toth
Court 2: A. Poppinga/M. Kinna
Court 3: V. Prihti/M. Gordon
Court 4: S. Marolf/A. Thorup
Court 5: I. Reffel/J. Ramirez 