Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 16 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Six conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The field includes the following teams:

Arkansas State University

Delaware State University

Duquesne University

Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus

Louisiana Tech University

McKendree University

Medaille College

Mount St. Mary's University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Sacred Heart University

Sam Houston State University

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Vanderbilt University

Youngstown State University

The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts.

The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU.

With the 2020 NCAA Winter championships being canceled due to COVID-19 the last champion was Stephen F. Austin State University who defeated Vanderbilt in 2019.

