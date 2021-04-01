Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

Last Updated 8:07 AM, April 01, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championshipShare NC Bowling: 2021 Selection Show 10:09 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:01 pm, March 31, 2021National Collegiate women's bowling championship field announced INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 16 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Six conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The field includes the following teams: Arkansas State University Delaware State University Duquesne University Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus Louisiana Tech University McKendree University Medaille College Mount St. Mary's University North Carolina A&T State University Prairie View A&M University Roberts Wesleyan College Sacred Heart University Sam Houston State University University of Nebraska, Lincoln Vanderbilt University Youngstown State University Click here to see the regional brackets. The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts. The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU. With the 2020 NCAA Winter championships being canceled due to COVID-19 the last champion was Stephen F. Austin State University who defeated Vanderbilt in 2019. For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:37 pm, March 5, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com. Below is the full championship schedule Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals) Thursday, April 8 (Regionals) Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2) Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final) The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:48 pm, March 5, 2021NCAA bowling championship historyStephen F. Austin won the most recent national championship in bowling. Watch the Lumberjacks capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J. 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo. 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich. 2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J. 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich. 2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla. 2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas 2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link