Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

Last Updated 4:40 PM, April 07, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championshipShare4:52 pm, April 7, 2021NC bowling: Day 1 regional resultsThe first round of the 2021 NC bowling regional play is over. Stayed tuned for the second round, which begins at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live here on NCAA.com. So far, Medaille is today's biggest storyline. The Mavericks upset No. 2 seed Nebraska 2-1, pushing the Huskers into the loser's bracket. They will face Mount St. Mary's at 4 p.m. ET. Medaille will face Vanderbilt. Top-seed McKendree advances to the winner's match at 4 p.m, while its opponent Roberts Wesleyan moves to the consolation bracket and will meet Duquesne at 4 p.m. ET. Other first round results are below. Click here to view the updated bracket. Final scores will be posted once available. Regional Round 1 results No. 1 McKendree def. Roberts Wesleyan Medaille def. No. 2 Nebraska, 2-1 No. 3 North Carolina A&T def. Prairie View A&M, 2-1 Youngstown State def. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 2-0 Sacred Heart def. Duquesne, 2-0 Vanderbilt def. Mount St. Mary's, 2-0 Arkansas State def. Delaware State, 2-0 Fairleigh Dickinson def. Sam Houston State, 2-0 Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET Lane 1 | Medaille vs. Vanderbilt | Watch live Lane 2 | Nebraska vs. Mount St. Mary’s | Watch live Lane 3 | McKendree vs. Sacred Heart | Watch live Lane 4 | Roberts Wesleyan vs. Duquesne | Watch live Lane 5 | Arkansas State vs. North Carolina A&T | Watch live Lane 6 | Youngstown State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | Watch live Lane 7 | Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State | Watch live Lane 8 | Prairie View A&M vs. Delaware State | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:09 pm, April 7, 2021NC bowling regionals begin todayThe 2021 NC bowling regionals start today. Day 1 of this week's competition includes 16 matches — four matches from all four regions. Each regional includes two opening matches, with the two winners from the opening matches playing at 4 p.m. ET and the losers playing in a double-elimination match at 4 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the current regional bracket. Regional Round 1 | 10 a.m. ET Lane 1 | McKendree vs. Roberts Wesleyan | Watch live Lane 2 | Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart | Watch live Lane 3 | Nebraska vs. Medaille | Watch live Lane 4 | Vanderbilt vs. Mount St. Mary's | Watch live Lane 5 | Louisiana Tech vs. Youngstown State | Watch live Lane 6 | North Carolina A&T vs. Prairie View A&M | Watch live Lane 7 | Arkansas State vs. Delaware State | Watch live Lane 8 | Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sam Houston State | Watch live Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET Lane 1 | Watch live Lane 2 | Watch live Lane 3 | Watch live Lane 4 | Watch live Lane 5 | Watch live Lane 6 | Watch live Lane 7 | Watch live Lane 8 | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:01 pm, March 31, 2021National Collegiate women's bowling championship field announced INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 16 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Six conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The field includes the following teams: Arkansas State University Delaware State University Duquesne University Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus Louisiana Tech University McKendree University Medaille College Mount St. Mary's University North Carolina A&T State University Prairie View A&M University Roberts Wesleyan College Sacred Heart University Sam Houston State University University of Nebraska, Lincoln Vanderbilt University Youngstown State University Click here to see the regional brackets. The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts. The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU. With the 2020 NCAA Winter championships being canceled due to COVID-19 the last champion was Stephen F. Austin State University who defeated Vanderbilt in 2019. For more information about the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:37 pm, March 5, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com. Below is the full championship schedule Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals) Thursday, April 8 (Regionals) Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2) Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final) The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:48 pm, March 5, 2021NCAA bowling championship historyStephen F. Austin won the most recent national championship in bowling. Watch the Lumberjacks capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J. 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo. 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich. 2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J. 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich. 2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla. 2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas 2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link