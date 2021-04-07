Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

The first round of the 2021 NC bowling regional play is over. Stayed tuned for the second round, which begins at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live here on NCAA.com.

So far, Medaille is today's biggest storyline. The Mavericks upset No. 2 seed Nebraska 2-1, pushing the Huskers into the loser's bracket. They will face Mount St. Mary's at 4 p.m. ET. Medaille will face Vanderbilt.

Top-seed McKendree advances to the winner's match at 4 p.m, while its opponent Roberts Wesleyan moves to the consolation bracket and will meet Duquesne at 4 p.m. ET. Other first round results are below.

Click here to view the updated bracket.

Final scores will be posted once available.

Regional Round 1 results

No. 1 McKendree def. Roberts Wesleyan

Medaille def. No. 2 Nebraska, 2-1

No. 3 North Carolina A&T def. Prairie View A&M, 2-1

Youngstown State def. No. 4 Louisiana Tech, 2-0

Sacred Heart def. Duquesne, 2-0

Vanderbilt def. Mount St. Mary's, 2-0

Arkansas State def. Delaware State, 2-0

Fairleigh Dickinson def. Sam Houston State, 2-0

Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Lane 1 | Medaille vs. Vanderbilt | Watch live

Lane 2 | Nebraska vs. Mount St. Mary’s | Watch live

Lane 3 | McKendree vs. Sacred Heart | Watch live

Lane 4 | Roberts Wesleyan vs. Duquesne | Watch live

Lane 5 | Arkansas State vs. North Carolina A&T | Watch live

Lane 6 | Youngstown State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | Watch live

Lane 7 | Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State | Watch live

Lane 8 | Prairie View A&M vs. Delaware State | Watch live