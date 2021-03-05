Last Updated 3:00 PM, March 05, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

Share
Jay LaPrete | NCAA PhotosNCAA bowling
6:37 pm, March 5, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: The show will be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

Below is the full championship schedule

  • Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals)
  • Thursday, April 8 (Regionals)
  • Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2)
  • Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final)

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections.

6:48 pm, March 5, 2021

NCAA bowling championship history

Stephen F. Austin won the most recent national championship in bowling. Watch the Lumberjacks capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo.
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J.
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas