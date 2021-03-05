Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship

When: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: The show will be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

Below is the full championship schedule

Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals)

Thursday, April 8 (Regionals)

Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2)

Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final)

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections.