Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA bowling championship
Jay LaPrete | NCAA Photos
6:37 pm, March 5, 2021
Everything you need to know for the selection show
When: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: The show will be streamed live here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com.
Below is the full championship schedule
- Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals)
- Thursday, April 8 (Regionals)
- Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2)
- Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final)
The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections.
6:48 pm, March 5, 2021
NCAA bowling championship history
Stephen F. Austin won the most recent national championship in bowling. Watch the Lumberjacks capture the 2019 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|GAMES
|RUNNER-UP
|GAMES
|HOST/SITE
|2019
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Vanderbilt
|1
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2018
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|McKendree
|3
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2017
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Nebraska
|0
|Baton Rogue, La.
|2016
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|North Brunswick, N.J.
|2015
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2014
|Sam Houston State
|Brad Hagen
|4
|Nebraska
|2
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2013
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4.5
|Vanderbilt
|2.5
|Canton, Mich.
|2012
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Kristina Frahm
|4
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2011
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Taylor, Mich.
|2010
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|Jersey City, N.J.
|2009
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|1
|Detroit, Mich.
|2008
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Arkansas State
|2
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|3
|Apopka, Fla.
|2006
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Alabama A&M
|1
|Houston, Texas
|2005
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Houston, Texas