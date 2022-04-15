NCAA bowling championship live streams and updates

Stephen F. Austin Athletics

The matchups are set for the 2022 NC bowling championship in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 15.

No. 2 Nebraska fell to Fairleigh Dickinson for the second time in two days in the Rochester regional. Another notable result was Stephen F. Austin running the table in Arlington. The Ladyjacks took down No. 4 Sam Houston and North Carolina A&T on Friday, then beat Louisiana Tech in the one match on Saturday.

Here are all the results from the final matches on Saturday:

Rochester Regional:

Fairleigh Dickinson def. Nebraska

Arlington Regional:

Stephen F. Austin def. Louisiana Tech

Erie Regional:

No. 1 McKendree def. Mount St. Mary's

Lansing Regional:

No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Arkansas State

The first round of the championship matches will start at 9 a.m. ET from Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 15. The championship will be a double-elimination bracket just like the regional round of this year's tournament.

Here's the schedule for Friday's early matches:

Friday's games will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

No. 1 McKendree vs. Stephen F. Austin

No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Here is the full bracket for the championship rounds.