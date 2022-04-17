Last Updated 8:06 AM, April 17, 2022
McKendree wins 2022 national championship

McKendree wins 2022 national bowling title
1:49 am, April 17, 2022

McKendree wins its second ever NC national championship

McKendree defeated Stephen F. Austin 4-0 to win its second national title in program history. 

1:03 am, April 17, 2022

McKendree up 2-0 in national championship

 

McKendree wrapped up a game 2 comeback winning, 200-188, to take a 2-0 match lead over Stephen F. Austin in the national championship.  

2:53 pm, April 16, 2022

McKendree takes down Vanderbilt to advance to the national championship

McKendree beat Vanderbilt Saturday morning. The Bearcats put up a final score of 4.5-2.5 to advance to Saturday night's national championship. 

Waiting for McKendree in the title match is Stephen F. Austin. It's scheduled for Saturday night 8 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPNU. 

Click here to view the full bracket. 

12:10 pm, April 16, 2022

A champion will be crowned today 🏆

The championship will be between Stephen F. Austin and the winner of Match 5, McKendree. Stephen F. Austin finds itself in the championship after defeating Vanderbilt in Match 3 on Friday. 

Here's the full schedule for Saturday, April 16: 

  • Match 5 (Elimination) | 9 a.m. | McKendree def. Vanderbilt
  • Championship final | 8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin vs. McKendree  | ESPNU

Click or tap here for the latest bracket

11:00 pm, April 15, 2022

2022 NC bowling championship continues Saturday

Stephen F. Austin Athletics Stephen F. Austin NC Bowling

The championship final matchup is almost set.

Stephen F. Austin defeated Vanderbilt in Match 3 on Friday, advancing to the NC bowling championship final. Vanderbilt will battle McKendree in Match 5 in an elimination showdown for the second spot in the national championship. 

Below is the schedule for Saturday's championships, all times in ET: 


 April 16: 

  • Match 5 (Elimination) | 9 a.m. | McKendree vs. Vanderbilt| WATCH LIVE
  • Championship final | 8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin vs. Winner of Match 5  | ESPNU

Click or tap here for the latest bracket

NC Bowling Bracket
11:38 pm, April 9, 2022

Regional champions crowned, matchups set for Columbus

Stephen F. Austin Athletics Stephen F. Austin will make their first championship appearance since 2019.

The matchups are set for the 2022 NC bowling championship in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 15.

No. 2 Nebraska fell to Fairleigh Dickinson for the second time in two days in the Rochester regional. Another notable result was Stephen F. Austin running the table in Arlington. The Ladyjacks took down No. 4 Sam Houston and North Carolina A&T on Friday, then beat Louisiana Tech in the one match on Saturday. 

Here are all the results from the final matches on Saturday:

Rochester Regional

  • Fairleigh Dickinson def. Nebraska

Arlington Regional: 

  • Stephen F. Austin def. Louisiana Tech

Erie Regional: 

  • No. 1 McKendree def. Mount St. Mary's

Lansing Regional

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Arkansas State

The first round of the championship matches will start at 9 a.m. ET from Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 15. The championship will be a double-elimination bracket just like the regional round of this year's tournament.

Here's the schedule for Friday's early matches:

Friday's games will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

  • No. 1 McKendree vs. Stephen F. Austin
  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Here is the full bracket for the championship rounds.

5:36 pm, April 9, 2022

Third round results from the 2022 NC bowling tournament

Saturday morning's third round finished inching closer to naming NC bowling regional champions. The fourth round is set to start later this after room with Match 6, a Match 7 will be necessary if the winner of Match 5 defeats the winner of Match 6 in a best-of-seven play. 

Here are the third round results: 

Rochester Regional

  • Match 5: No. 2 Nebraska def. Wilmington (DE)
  • Match 6: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Nebraska | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Arlington Regional: 

Match 5: Louisiana Tech def. North Carolina A&T 
Match 6: Stephen F. Austin vs. Louisiana Tech | Fourth round | 4 p.m 

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional: 

  • Match 5: Mount St. Mary's def. Medaille
  • Match 6: No. 1 McKendree vs. Mount St. Mary's| Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Lansing Regional

  • Match 5: Arkansas State def. Youngstown State 
  • Match 6: No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas State | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.

12:15 pm, April 9, 2022

All of Saturday's NC bowling tournament action

Nebraska bowling

The third round of the 2022 NC bowling tournament gets things started Saturday morning. Match 6 will follow in all regions this afternoon with Match 7 commencing immediately if necessary. If the winner of Match 5 wins Match 6 then a best-of-seven Baker match play will decide the regional champion. 

Here are the all the matchups in ET: 

Rochester Regional

  • Match 5: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Third round | 9 a.m — watch
  • Match 6: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Arlington Regional

  • Match 5: Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Third round | 10 a.m. 
  • Match 6: Stephen F. Austin vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 4 p.m 

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional

  • Match 5: Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch
  • Match 6: No. 1 McKendree vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Lansing Regional

  • Match 5: Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch
  • Match 6: No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch
     

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.

10:31 pm, April 8, 2022

Second round results from the 2022 NC bowling regionals

Vanderbilt Athletics Vanderbilt bowling won both of its matches on Friday, and awaits its opponent in the fourth round.

The second set of Friday's matchups in 2022 NC bowling regionals are all done.

After a few scares for ranked teams No. 2 Nebraska and No. 4 Sam Houston lost in the first round. The Cornhuskers settled down and took care of business in round two, but the Bearcats' season came to a close with a loss to Louisiana Tech. 

Here are all the results from the second round and the matchups for Saturday:

*- Eliminated from the 2022 NC bowling championship

Rochester Regional:

Second-round results

  • Fairleigh Dickinson def. Wilmington (DE) 
  • No. 2 Nebraska def. Sacred Heart*

Saturday's matchups

  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. winner of No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Arlington Regional:

Second-round results

  • Stephen F. Austin def. North Carolina A&T 
  • Louisiana Tech def. No. 4 Sam Houston* 

Saturday's matchups

  • Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • Stephen F. Austin vs. winner of Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Erie Regional: 

Second-round results

  • No. 1 McKendree def. Mount St. Mary's 
  • Medaille def. Bowie State*

Saturday's matchups

  • Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • No. 1 McKendree vs. winner of Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Lansing Regional: 

Second-round results

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Arkansas State
  • Youngstown State def. Alabama State*

Saturday's matchups

  • Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. winner of Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.

4:47 pm, April 8, 2022

Second round matchups set for Friday afternoon

The first round of matchups for the 2022 NC women's bowling regionals have come to a close.

There were a few notable upsets, No. 2 Nebraska fell to Wilmington in the Rochester regional and No. 4 Sam Houston lost to Stephen F. Austin. Both will face elimination in their second-round matchups this afternoon. 

All second round matchups will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Rochester Regional:

First-round results

  • Wilmington (DE) def. No. 2 Nebraska 
  • Fairleigh Dickinson def. Sacred Heart 

Second round

  • Wilmington (DE) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | Watch 
  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Sacred Heart (elimination game) | Watch 

Arlington Regional:

First-round results

  • Stephen F. Austin def. No. 4 Sam Houston
  • North Carolina A&T def. Lousiana Tech

Second round

  • Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina A&T 
  • No. 4 Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional: 

First-round results

  • No. 1 McKendree def. Bowie State 
  • Mount St. Mary's def. Medaille

Second round

  • No. 1 McKendree vs. Mount St. Mary's | Watch
  • Medaille vs. Bowie State | Watch

Lansing Regional: 

First-round results

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Alabama State 
  • Arkansas State def. Youngstown State 

Second round

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas State
  • Youngstown State vs. Alabama State
12:37 pm, April 8, 2022

2022 NC bowling tournament begins today

Nebraska bowling looking for its seventh national title

The ball gets rolling with the first round of the NC bowling championship. A total eight matches will start the day including 2021 champion Nebraska looking for its seventh national championship. Listed below are all today's matches beginning at 9 a.m. ET*. 

Rochester Regional:

  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Watch
  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart | Watch

Arlington Regional:

  • No. 4 Sam Houston vs. Stephen F. Austin
  • Lousiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

*The Arlington regional starts at 10 a.m. ET

Erie Regional: 

  • No. 1 McKendree vs. Bowie State | Watch
  • Mount St. Mary's vs. Medaille | Watch

Lansing Regional: 

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State | Watch
  • Arkansas State vs. Youngstown State | Watch
7:35 pm, March 30, 2022

Selection show moved to 5 p.m. ET

The 2022 NC bowling selection show has been moved to air at 5 p.m. ET. 

You can watch it live here on NCAA.com. 

3:13 pm, March 28, 2022

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2022 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 15-16 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Eight conferences receive an automatic qualifier and eight more teams will be at-large selections.

2:44 pm, March 28, 2022

NC Bowling championship history

Nebraska took home the 2021 national championship in bowling. Watch the Cornhuskers capture the 2021 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 North Kansas City, Mo. 
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo.
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J.
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas