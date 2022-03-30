2022 NCAA bowling championship: Qualifiers, schedule, how to watch

Last Updated 5:15 PM, March 30, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA bowling championship: Qualifiers, schedule, how to watchShare NC Bowling: 2022 Selection Show 11:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:02 pm, March 30, 20222022 NC bowling selections announced The championship field for the 2022 NC bowling tournament has been announced. McKendree is the top seed. Click here for a full look at the selections. Click here for a full look at the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:35 pm, March 30, 2022Selection show moved to 5 p.m. ET The 2022 NC bowling selection show has been moved to air at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it live here on NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:13 pm, March 28, 2022Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2022 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 15-16 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. It will stream live on NCAA.com. The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Eight conferences receive an automatic qualifier and eight more teams will be at-large selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:44 pm, March 28, 2022NC Bowling championship historyNebraska took home the 2021 national championship in bowling. Watch the Cornhuskers capture the 2021 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE 2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 North Kansas City, Mo. 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J. 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo. 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich. 2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J. 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich. 2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla. 2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas 2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla. 2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link