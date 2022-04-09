Last Updated 9:17 AM, April 09, 2022
NCAA.com

Updates from the NCAA bowling championship

NC Bowling: 2022 Selection Show
12:15 pm, April 9, 2022

All of Saturday's NC bowling tournament action

Nebraska bowling

The third round of the 2022 NC bowling tournament gets things started Saturday morning. Match 6 will follow in all regions this afternoon with Match 7 commencing immediately if necessary. If the winner of Match 5 defeats the higher seeded Match 3 then a best-of-seven Baker match play will decide the regional champion. 

Here are the all the matchups in ET: 

Rochester Regional

  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Third round | 9 a.m — watch
  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Arlington Regional

  • Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Third round | 10 a.m. 
  • Stephen F. Austin vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 4 p.m 

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional

  • Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch
  • No. 1 McKendree vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Lansing Regional

  • Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch
  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch
     

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.

 

10:31 pm, April 8, 2022

Second round results from the 2022 NC bowling regionals

Vanderbilt Athletics Vanderbilt bowling won both of its matches on Friday, and awaits its opponent in the fourth round.

The second set of Friday's matchups in 2022 NC bowling regionals are all done.

After a few scares for ranked teams No. 2 Nebraska and No. 4 Sam Houston lost in the first round. The Cornhuskers settled down and took care of business in round two, but the Bearcats' season came to a close with a loss to Louisiana Tech. 

Here are all the results from the second round and the matchups for Saturday:

*- Eliminated from the 2022 NC bowling championship

Rochester Regional:

Second-round results

  • Fairleigh Dickinson def. Wilmington (DE) 
  • No. 2 Nebraska def. Sacred Heart*

Saturday's matchups

  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. winner of No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Arlington Regional:

Second-round results

  • Stephen F. Austin def. North Carolina A&T 
  • Louisiana Tech def. No. 4 Sam Houston* 

Saturday's matchups

  • Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • Stephen F. Austin vs. winner of Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Erie Regional: 

Second-round results

  • No. 1 McKendree def. Mount St. Mary's 
  • Medaille def. Bowie State*

Saturday's matchups

  • Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • No. 1 McKendree vs. winner of Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Lansing Regional: 

Second-round results

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Arkansas State
  • Youngstown State def. Alabama State*

Saturday's matchups

  • Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Third round | 9 a.m. ET
  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. winner of Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Fourth round | 3 p.m. ET

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.

4:47 pm, April 8, 2022

Second round matchups set for Friday afternoon

The first round of matchups for the 2022 NC women's bowling regionals have come to a close.

There were a few notable upsets, No. 2 Nebraska fell to Wilmington in the Rochester regional and No. 4 Sam Houston lost to Stephen F. Austin. Both will face elimination in their second-round matchups this afternoon. 

All second round matchups will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Rochester Regional:

First-round results

  • Wilmington (DE) def. No. 2 Nebraska 
  • Fairleigh Dickinson def. Sacred Heart 

Second round

  • Wilmington (DE) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | Watch 
  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Sacred Heart (elimination game) | Watch 

Arlington Regional:

First-round results

  • Stephen F. Austin def. No. 4 Sam Houston
  • North Carolina A&T def. Lousiana Tech

Second round

  • Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina A&T 
  • No. 4 Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional: 

First-round results

  • No. 1 McKendree def. Bowie State 
  • Mount St. Mary's def. Medaille

Second round

  • No. 1 McKendree vs. Mount St. Mary's | Watch
  • Medaille vs. Bowie State | Watch

Lansing Regional: 

First-round results

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt def. Alabama State 
  • Arkansas State def. Youngstown State 

Second round

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas State
  • Youngstown State vs. Alabama State
12:37 pm, April 8, 2022

2022 NC bowling tournament begins today

Nebraska bowling looking for its seventh national title

The ball gets rolling with the first round of the NC bowling championship. A total eight matches will start the day including 2021 champion Nebraska looking for its seventh national championship. Listed below are all today's matches beginning at 9 a.m. ET*. 

Rochester Regional:

  • No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Watch
  • Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sacred Heart | Watch

Arlington Regional:

  • No. 4 Sam Houston vs. Stephen F. Austin
  • Lousiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

*The Arlington regional starts at 10 a.m. ET

Erie Regional: 

  • No. 1 McKendree vs. Bowie State | Watch
  • Mount St. Mary's vs. Medaille | Watch

Lansing Regional: 

  • No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State | Watch
  • Arkansas State vs. Youngstown State | Watch
7:35 pm, March 30, 2022

Selection show moved to 5 p.m. ET

The 2022 NC bowling selection show has been moved to air at 5 p.m. ET. 

You can watch it live here on NCAA.com. 

3:13 pm, March 28, 2022

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2022 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 15-16 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Eight conferences receive an automatic qualifier and eight more teams will be at-large selections.

2:44 pm, March 28, 2022

NC Bowling championship history

Nebraska took home the 2021 national championship in bowling. Watch the Cornhuskers capture the 2021 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 North Kansas City, Mo. 
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo.
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J.
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas