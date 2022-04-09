Updates from the NCAA bowling championship

The third round of the 2022 NC bowling tournament gets things started Saturday morning. Match 6 will follow in all regions this afternoon with Match 7 commencing immediately if necessary. If the winner of Match 5 defeats the higher seeded Match 3 then a best-of-seven Baker match play will decide the regional champion.

Here are the all the matchups in ET:

Rochester Regional:

No. 2 Nebraska vs. Wilmington (DE) | Third round | 9 a.m — watch

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Arlington Regional:

Louisiana Tech vs. North Carolina A&T | Third round | 10 a.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 4 p.m

You can watch the Arlington Regional live on Bowl TV.

Erie Regional:

Medaille vs. Mount St. Mary's | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch

No. 1 McKendree vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch

Lansing Regional:

Youngstown State vs. Arkansas State | Third round | 9 a.m. — watch

No. 3 Vanderbilt vs. third round winner | Fourth round | 3 p.m — watch



Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NC bowling championship.