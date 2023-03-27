Live updates: 2023 NCAA bowling championship
5:42 pm, March 27, 2023
Everything you need to know for the selection show
When: The 2023 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. ET.
Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.
The 2023 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 14-15 at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on NCAA.com.
5:38 pm, March 27, 2023
NC Bowling championship history
McKendree took home the 2022 national championship in bowling. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2022 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|GAMES
|RUNNER-UP
|GAMES
|HOST/SITE
|2022
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|Columbus, OH
|2021
|Nebraska
|Paul Klempa
|4
|Arkansas State
|1
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Vanderbilt
|1
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2018
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|McKendree
|3
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2017
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Nebraska
|0
|Baton Rogue, La.
|2016
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|North Brunswick, N.J.
|2015
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|St. Louis
|2014
|Sam Houston State
|Brad Hagen
|4
|Nebraska
|2
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2013
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4.5
|Vanderbilt
|2.5
|Canton, Mich.
|2012
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Kristina Frahm
|4
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2011
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Taylor, Mich.
|2010
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|New Jersey City
|2009
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|1
|Detroit, Mich.
|2008
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Arkansas State
|2
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|3
|Apopka, Fla.
|2006
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Alabama A&M
|1
|Houston, Texas
|2005
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Houston, Texas