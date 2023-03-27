Last Updated 7:50 PM, March 27, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 NCAA bowling championship

McKendree wins 2022 national bowling title
5:42 pm, March 27, 2023

Everything you need to know for the selection show

The 2022 NCAA Bowling Championship trophies

When: The 2023 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2023 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 14-15 at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

5:38 pm, March 27, 2023

NC Bowling championship history

McKendree took home the 2022 national championship in bowling. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2022 title right here.

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2022 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Stephen F. Austin 0 Columbus, OH
2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 Kansas City, Mo.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 New Jersey City
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas