NC Bowling selection show, how to watch

When: The 2022 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 15-16 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections.