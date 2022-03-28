Last Updated 11:18 AM, March 28, 2022
NC Bowling selection show, how to watch

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2022 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2022 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 15-16 at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections.

NC Bowling championship history

Nebraska took home the 2021 national championship in bowling. Watch the Cornhuskers capture the 2021 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 North Kansas City, Mo. 
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo.
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J.
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas