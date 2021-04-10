Nebraska wins the 2021 NC bowling championship

Last Updated 9:49 PM, April 10, 2021NCAA.comNebraska wins the 2021 NC bowling championshipShare Nebraska wins 2021 bowling national title 1:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 am, April 11, 2021Nebraska wins 2021 NC bowling championship Nebraska is your new NC bowling champion. The Huskers clinched the 2021 title with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas State to earn their sixth championship since 2004. Nebraska trailed after the first game in a best-of-seven series before ripping off wins in four consecutive games. This is the program's first title under head coach Paul Klempa, who was previously an assistant under five-time champion coach Bill Straub. Championship Final Nebraska def. Arkansas State 4-1
6:36 pm, April 10, 2021
NC bowling: Nebraska, Arkansas State will face off in the championship tonight
The national title match is set. Nebraska will take on Arkansas State in the championship tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The two teams competed yesterday in the first round of the finals, with Nebraska coming out on top. Earlier today in the third round, Arkansas State defeated McKendree 2-1 to advance to the championship. Click here to view the bracket. Follow along here for all the latest 2021 NC bowling championship news. Finals Round 3 results Arkansas State def. McKendree, 2-1 | Watch the full replay Championship Final | 7 p.m. ET Nebraska vs. Arkansas State | ESPNU 12:23 pm, April 10, 2021
The 2021 NC bowling championship concludes today
The final day of the 2021 NC bowling championship is here. A champion will be crowned. But first, a third round winner must be determined. McKendree and Arkansas State meet at 10 a.m. ET Saturday for a chance to play Nebraska in the national championship match at 7 p.m. ET. Follow along here for all the latest 2021 NC bowling championship news. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Finals Round 3 | 10 a.m. ET McKendree vs. Arkansas State | Watch live Championship Final | 7 p.m. ET Nebraska vs. winner of McKendree-Arkansas State | ESPNU 12:48 am, April 10, 2021
Arkansas State and McKendree to meet for chance to play Nebraska in NCAA Championship
Arkansas State and McKendree will face off at 10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the winner earning a spot in the national championship against Nebraska at 7 p.m. ET. In the first round on Friday, Nebraska defeated Arkansas State 2-0, while McKendree defeated Youngstown State 2-0. In the second round, Nebraska defeated McKendree 2-1, which was the same margin by which Arkansas State defeated Youngstown State. 4:34 pm, April 9, 2021
NC bowling: Results from championship round 1, round 2
Day 3 of the 2021 NC bowling championship continued Friday with the first two matches of the championship round. McKendree and Nebraska began round 1 winning their matches, defeating Youngstown State and Arkansas State, respectively. Nebraska also won in round 2, defeating McKendree 2-1 to advance to the NCAA Championship Match for the 10th time. The Huskers will face the winner of Arkansas State and McKendree in the national title game at 7 p.m. ET tomorrow night. Click here to view the finals bracket. The completed regionals bracket can be found right here. Final scores will be posted once they're made available. Finals Round 1 results McKendree def. Youngstown State, 2-0 | Watch the full replay Nebraska def. Arkansas State, 2-0 | Watch the full replay Finals Round 2 results Nebraska def. McKendree 2-1 | Watch the full replay Arkansas State def. Youngstown State 2-1 | Watch the full replay 12:19 pm, April 9, 2021
NC bowling finals begin today, Rounds 1 and 2
After an exciting finish to yesterday's regional competition, the 2021 NC bowling finals start today. Day 3 of this week's competition includes the first two rounds of the finals at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The championship bracket will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats: baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Here are the opening matches: Finals Round 1 | 10 a.m. ET Match 1 | McKendree vs. Youngstown St. | Watch live Match 2 | Nebraska vs. Arkansas St. | Watch live Match 4 | Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2 | Watch live Finals Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET Match 3 | Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2| Watch live Match 5 | Winner Match 4 vs. Loser Match 3 | Watch live Below is a look at the finals bracket. 1:58 am, April 9, 2021
NC bowling: Results from the third round and regional finals
The 2021 NC bowling championships continued today with the third round and the regional finals. Nebraska and Vanderbilt needed an if necessary to determine a winner, with the Huskers prevailing. Watch a brief recap of Day 2 here. Click or tap here for the completed regionals bracket. The finals bracket can be found right here. Final scores will be posted once they're made available. Regional Round 3 results North Carolina A&T def. Delaware State, 2-1 Sam Houston State def. Fairleigh Dickinson, 2-1 Nebraska def. Medaille, 2-0 Sacred Heart def. Duquesne, 2-1 Regional finals results Arkansas State def. North Carolina A&T, 2-0 Youngstown State def. Sam Houston State, 4-2 McKendree def. Sacred Heart, 2-1 Nebraska def. Vanderbilt, 4-3 Below is a look at the finals bracket. 2021 bowling championship: day two recap 12:00 pm, April 8, 2021
NC bowling regionals continue today, finals to follow
The 2021 NC bowling regionals continue today. Day 2 includes more rounds of regional play followed by regional finals. Regional round 3 will begin at 10 a.m. ET. FInals will follow. Click or tap here to see the updated bracket Regional Round 3 | 10 a.m. ET Lane 1 | Delaware State vs. North Carolina A&T | Watch live Lane 2 | Sam Houston State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson | Watch live Lane 3 | Nebraska vs. Medaille | Watch live Lane 4 | Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart | Watch live Finals begin at 4 p.m. ET 2021 bowling championship: day one recap 12:10 am, April 8, 2021
NC bowling: Final results from the first two rounds
The first and second rounds of the 2021 NC bowling regionals are over. Medaille began the day by upsetting No. 2 seed Nebraska, 2-1. That pushed the Huskers into the consolation bracket. However, Medaille then fell to Vanderbilt, 2-0, in the second round. Watch the brief Day 1 recap here. Click or tap here to view the updated bracket. Live coverage continues tomorrow and begins with the third round at 9 a.m. ET. All matches will stream live here on NCAA.com. Final scores will be posted once available. Regional Round 1 results McKendree def. Roberts Wesleyan, 2-0 Medaille def. Nebraska, 2-1 North Carolina A&T def. Prairie View A&M, 2-1 Youngstown State def. Louisiana Tech, 2-0 Sacred Heart def. Duquesne, 2-0 Vanderbilt def. Mount St. Mary's, 2-0 Arkansas State def. Delaware State, 2-0 Fairleigh Dickinson def. Sam Houston State, 2-0 Regional Round 2 results Vanderbilt def. Medaille, 2-0 Nebraska def. Mount St. Mary's, 2-1 McKendree def. Sacred Heart, 2-1 Duquesne def. Roberts Wesleyan, 2-0 Arkansas State def. North Carolina A&T, 2-1 Youngstown State def. Fairleigh Dickinson, 2-0 Sam Houston State def. Louisiana Tech, 2-1 Delaware State def. Prairie View A&M, 2-0 Each regional includes two opening matches, with the two winners from the opening matches playing at 4 p.m. ET and the losers playing in a double-elimination match at 4 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the current regional bracket. Regional Round 1 | 10 a.m. ET Lane 1 | McKendree vs. Roberts Wesleyan | Watch live Lane 2 | Duquesne vs. Sacred Heart | Watch live Lane 3 | Nebraska vs. Medaille | Watch live Lane 4 | Vanderbilt vs. Mount St. Mary's | Watch live Lane 5 | Louisiana Tech vs. Youngstown State | Watch live Lane 6 | North Carolina A&T vs. Prairie View A&M | Watch live Lane 7 | Arkansas State vs. Delaware State | Watch live Lane 8 | Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Sam Houston State | Watch live Regional Round 2 | 4 p.m. ET Lane 1 | Watch live Lane 2 | Watch live Lane 3 | Watch live Lane 4 | Watch live Lane 5 | Watch live Lane 6 | Watch live Lane 7 | Watch live Lane 8 | Watch live
8:01 pm, March 31, 2021
National Collegiate women's bowling championship field announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women's Bowling Committee announced today the 16 teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Six conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The field includes the following teams: Arkansas State University Delaware State University Duquesne University Fairleigh Dickinson University, Metropolitan Campus Louisiana Tech University McKendree University Medaille College Mount St. Mary's University North Carolina A&T State University Prairie View A&M University Roberts Wesleyan College Sacred Heart University Sam Houston State University University of Nebraska, Lincoln Vanderbilt University Youngstown State University Click here to see the regional brackets. The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 9-10. Both regional and championship rounds will be played at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Central Missouri and Kansas City Sports Commission are the hosts. The regional and championship brackets will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play. The championship final will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Saturday, April 10 on ESPNU. With the 2020 NCAA Winter championships being canceled due to COVID-19 the last champion was Stephen F. Austin State University who defeated Vanderbilt in 2019. For more information about the National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. 6:37 pm, March 5, 2021
Everything you need to know for the selection show
When: The 2021 NCAA bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo. It will stream live on NCAA.com. Below is the full championship schedule Wednesday, April 7 (Regionals) Thursday, April 8 (Regionals) Friday, April 9 (Finals, Rounds 1 and 2) Saturday, April 10 (Finals, Round 3 and Championship Final) The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:48 pm, March 5, 2021NCAA bowling championship historyStephen F. Austin won the most recent national championship in bowling. Watch the Lumberjacks capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE 2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio 2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo. 2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La. 2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J. 2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis, Mo. 2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio 2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich. 2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio 2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich. 2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 Jersey City, N.J. 2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich. 2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb. 2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla. 2006