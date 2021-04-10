Nebraska wins the 2021 NC bowling championship

Nebraska Athletics

The national title match is set. Nebraska will take on Arkansas State in the championship tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The two teams competed yesterday in the first round of the finals, with Nebraska coming out on top. Earlier today in the third round, Arkansas State defeated McKendree 2-1 to advance to the championship.

Click here to view the bracket.

Follow along here for all the latest 2021 NC bowling championship news.

Finals Round 3 results

Arkansas State def. McKendree, 2-1 | Watch the full replay

Championship Final | 7 p.m. ET

Nebraska vs. Arkansas State | ESPNU