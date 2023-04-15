Vanderbilt wins 2023 NCAA bowling championship
Vanderbilt wins the national title
Vanderbilt won the 2023 NCAA bowling championship, defeating Arkansas State in the final by a score of 4-3 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.
It's the third championship in the history of the program after previous title wins in 2007 and 2018. The Commodores were down 3-1 at one point before completing a dramatic comeback in the best-of-7 series.
2023 NCAA bowling championship selections announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 17 teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Nine conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:
|CONFERENCE
|AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Medaille University
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Fayetteville State University
|College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
|Carthage College
|East Coast Conference
|Mercyhurst University
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|McKendree University
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|North Carolina A&T State University
|Northeast Conference
|Sacred Heart University
|Southland Conference
|Arkansas State University
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|Prairie View A&M University
The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Duquesne University, Louisiana Tech University, Maryville University of Saint Louis, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Vanderbilt University and Youngstown State University.
The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship will have regional competition at four predetermined sites April 6-8. The winner of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 14-15 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are the hosts.
All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.
Everything you need to know for the selection show
When: The 2023 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. ET.
The 2023 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 14-15 at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on NCAA.com.
NC Bowling championship history
McKendree took home the 2022 national championship in bowling. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2022 title right here.
Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|GAMES
|RUNNER-UP
|GAMES
|HOST/SITE
|2022
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|Columbus, OH
|2021
|Nebraska
|Paul Klempa
|4
|Arkansas State
|1
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Vanderbilt
|1
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2018
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|McKendree
|3
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2017
|McKendree
|Shannon O'Keefe
|4
|Nebraska
|0
|Baton Rogue, La.
|2016
|Stephen F. Austin
|Amber Lemke
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|North Brunswick, N.J.
|2015
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|St. Louis
|2014
|Sam Houston State
|Brad Hagen
|4
|Nebraska
|2
|Wickliffe, Ohio
|2013
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4.5
|Vanderbilt
|2.5
|Canton, Mich.
|2012
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Kristina Frahm
|4
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2011
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Vanderbilt
|2
|Taylor, Mich.
|2010
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Nebraska
|3
|New Jersey City
|2009
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|1
|Detroit, Mich.
|2008
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|Sharon Brummell
|4
|Arkansas State
|2
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|John Williamson
|4
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|3
|Apopka, Fla.
|2006
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Mike LoPresti
|4
|Alabama A&M
|1
|Houston, Texas
|2005
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Orlando, Fla.
|2004
|Nebraska
|Bill Straub
|4
|Central Missouri
|2
|Houston, Texas