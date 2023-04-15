Last Updated 11:59 PM, April 15, 2023
NCAA.com

Vanderbilt wins 2023 NCAA bowling championship

12:36 pm, April 6, 2023

Vanderbilt won the 2023 NCAA bowling championship, defeating Arkansas State in the final by a score of 4-3 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

It's the third championship in the history of the program after previous title wins in 2007 and 2018. The Commodores were down 3-1 at one point before completing a dramatic comeback in the best-of-7 series.

8:04 pm, March 29, 2023

2023 NCAA bowling championship selections announced

The NC bowling championship trophy

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee announced today the 17 teams vying for the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship. Nine conference teams have been granted automatic qualification, with the remaining teams being selected at-large. The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:  

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Medaille University
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State University
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Carthage College
East Coast Conference Mercyhurst University
Great Lakes Valley Conference McKendree University
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference North Carolina A&T State University
Northeast Conference Sacred Heart University
Southland Conference Arkansas State University
Southwestern Athletic Conference Prairie View A&M University

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Duquesne University, Louisiana Tech University, Maryville University of Saint Louis, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Vanderbilt University and Youngstown State University.

The 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship will have regional competition at four predetermined sites April 6-8. The winner of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The championship matches will be played April 14-15 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are the hosts. 

All regionals are double elimination except for the play-in match at the five-team regional which will be single elimination. Each round will consist of teams competing in a best-of-three match format, bowled in the following order: five-person team match; Baker total pin fall; and best-of-seven Baker match play. Regional competition will conclude with one team from each regional bracket advancing to compete in the championship. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match play. The championship final will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday, April 15 on ESPNU.

5:42 pm, March 27, 2023

Everything you need to know for the selection show

The 2022 NCAA Bowling Championship trophies

When: The 2023 NC Bowling championship selection show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2023 NCAA bowling championship will take place from April 14-15 at South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on NCAA.com.

5:38 pm, March 27, 2023

NC Bowling championship history

McKendree took home the 2022 national championship in bowling. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2022 title right here.

Below is the complete championship history for NCAA bowling. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH GAMES RUNNER-UP GAMES HOST/SITE
2022 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Stephen F. Austin 0 Columbus, OH
2021 Nebraska Paul Klempa 4 Arkansas State 1 Kansas City, Mo.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Vanderbilt 1 Wickliffe, Ohio
2018 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 McKendree 3 St. Louis, Mo.
2017 McKendree Shannon O'Keefe 4 Nebraska 0 Baton Rogue, La.
2016 Stephen F. Austin Amber Lemke 4 Nebraska 3 North Brunswick, N.J.
2015 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Stephen F. Austin 2 St. Louis
2014 Sam Houston State Brad Hagen 4 Nebraska 2 Wickliffe, Ohio
2013 Nebraska Bill Straub 4.5 Vanderbilt 2.5 Canton, Mich.
2012 Maryland-Eastern Shore Kristina Frahm 4 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 Cleveland, Ohio
2011 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Vanderbilt 2 Taylor, Mich.
2010 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Nebraska 3 New Jersey City
2009 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 1 Detroit, Mich.
2008 Maryland-Eastern Shore Sharon Brummell 4 Arkansas State 2 Omaha, Neb.
2007 Vanderbilt John Williamson 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 Apopka, Fla.
2006 Fairleigh Dickinson Mike LoPresti 4 Alabama A&M 1 Houston, Texas
2005 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Orlando, Fla.
2004 Nebraska Bill Straub 4 Central Missouri 2 Houston, Texas