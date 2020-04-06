Last Updated 11:57 AM, April 06, 2020
Andy Wittry

Celebrate National Student-Athlete Day

Share
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
2:57 pm, April 6, 2020

NCAA celebrates National Student-Athlete Day

Here's a roundup of some of the reaction around the sports world to National Student-Athlete Day.

2:33 pm, April 6, 2020

Here's everything you need to know about National Student-Athlete Day

Here are some quick facts to know about National Student-Athlete Day:

  • It was created in 1987 by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports.
  • It celebrates high school and college student-athletes annually on April 6
  • It promotes the positive virtues of sport, student-athletes as a whole, and the positive affect they both have on society.
  • Since its inception, over 4.4 million student-athletes have been honored with certificates. All student-athletes must have earned a 3.0+ GPA and involved in outreach and community service.