Celebrate National Student-Athlete Day
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
2:57 pm, April 6, 2020
NCAA celebrates National Student-Athlete Day
Here's a roundup of some of the reaction around the sports world to National Student-Athlete Day.
Happy National Student-Athlete Day. Today we celebrate the student-athletes competing in #NCAAWrestling.#NatlSADay pic.twitter.com/qGtn40WoqV— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) April 6, 2020
- From fancy footwork to victories in penalty kicks, the NCAA celebrates all of its men's and women's student-athletes who compete in soccer.
- Re-live some of the best moments in FCS football through the local radio broadcasts compiled in this NCAA celebration of FCS student-athletes who compete on the gridiron.
- From the batter's box to the warning track, if the ballpark is your favorite place to be, then you'll love this tribute to baseball student-athletes.
- From stunning handles to slick passes, the NCAA celebrates the best plays and all the players who are NCAA women's basketball student-athletes.
- Thanks to all of the NCAA women's volleyball student-athletes who make volleyball season your favorite season.
- The NCAA appreciates all of the hard work and dedication of the softball student-athletes who make the diamond the place to be every spring.
2:33 pm, April 6, 2020
Here's everything you need to know about National Student-Athlete Day
Here are some quick facts to know about National Student-Athlete Day:
- It was created in 1987 by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports.
- It celebrates high school and college student-athletes annually on April 6
- It promotes the positive virtues of sport, student-athletes as a whole, and the positive affect they both have on society.
- Since its inception, over 4.4 million student-athletes have been honored with certificates. All student-athletes must have earned a 3.0+ GPA and involved in outreach and community service.
“You taught me to be relentless in the pursuit of excellence.”— NCAA (@NCAA) April 6, 2020
On #NatlSADay, we celebrate the dedication, effort and achievements of all current and former student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/jbAhaHZooS