Celebrate National Student-Athlete Day

Here are some quick facts to know about National Student-Athlete Day:

Since its inception, over 4.4 million student-athletes have been honored with certificates. All student-athletes must have earned a 3.0+ GPA and involved in outreach and community service.

the positive virtues of sport, student-athletes as a whole, and the positive affect they both have on society.

“You taught me to be relentless in the pursuit of excellence.”



On #NatlSADay, we celebrate the dedication, effort and achievements of all current and former student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/jbAhaHZooS