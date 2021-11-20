Adams State women, Grand Valley State men win 2021 NCAA DII cross country championships

2021 DII women's cross country team champion, individual winner, full results

The Adams State women's cross country team has won the national championship for the second year in a row. The title is the Grizzlies' 19th overall in program history.

Adams State won the 2021 DII women's cross country final with a score of 59, 20 points better than runner-up Grand Valley State. Augustana finished in third place. Here are the top-10 team finishers:

Adams State won thanks to four runners finishing in the top-15 of the women's 6K. Brianna Robles paced her team, finishing sixth, followed by Franziska Atlhaus (10th), Precious Robinson (11th), and Morgan Hykes (15th).

Grand Valley State's Hannah Becker won the individual national title, finishing in a time of 20:22, nearly five seconds faster than her teammate Klaudia O'Malley, who came in second. Here are the top-9 individual finishers:

Click or tap here for the complete team and individual race results and times. Watch the full women's event below:

2021 DII women's cross country championship: full replay

2021 DII men's cross country team champion, individual winner, full results

GVSU Men are the 2021 NCAA DII Cross Country National Champions!!!! pic.twitter.com/7HE9wyS44q — GVSU XCTF (@GVSUXCTF) November 20, 2021

The Grand Valley State men's cross country team has won its second national championship in three seasons after winning the team event at the DII finals on Saturday.

The Lakers earned the trophy with a winning score of 43, nearly half that of runner up Adams State. Colorado Mines rounded out the top three. Here are the top-12 team finishes:

Grand Valley State had two of its runners finish first and second and placed five of its runners in the top-21 finishers. Watch a highlights from the race below:

DII men's cross country championship recap

Isaac Harding won the individual national championship with a time of 29:58.3. His teammate Tanner Chada finished as the runner-up with a time of 30:07.1. CarLee Stimpfel, from Saginaw Valley, came in third at 30:09.0. Here are the top-9 individual finishers:

View the complete rundown of results, times, and splits here. And check out the full replay of the men's race below: