NCAA DII cross country championships: Schedule, times, how to watch

The 2021 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s cross country championship qualifiers were revealed by the committee Monday evening.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top three, seven-person teams automatically qualified from each of the eight regions, for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

You can see the full list of qualifying teams and individuals in the official press release here.

The DII championships are scheduled for Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Florida at The Abbey Course. The women’s race begins at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s race at 9:45 a.m. ET. Both races will be live streamed on NCAA.com.