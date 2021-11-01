NCAA DII cross country championships: Selection release info, championship dates and times

Last Updated 12:02 PM, November 01, 2021NCAA DII cross country championships: Selection release info, championship dates and times Shareshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:37 am, October 28, 2021How to view the DII cross country selections for the 2021 championshipsThe 2021 DII men's and women's cross country championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at The Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Florida. For the men's, it'll be the 61st champion crowned. For the women's, it'll be the 40th champion named. Selections will be released on Monday, Nov. 8. Here's all you need to know about the reveal. When: Monday, Nov. 8 
Where: Published here on NCAA.com

Men's DII cross country championship history

The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, which means Colorado School of Mines will look to defend its 2019 national title, its second title in school history. Like in the women's section, Adams State has had incredible success winning championships, logging eight since 2008. Here's a complete list of all champions since 1958: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Colorado School of Mines Chris Siemers 57 Adams State 136 Sacramento, Cal. 2018 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 89 Colorado School of Mines 99 Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Adams State Damon Martin 44 Grand Valley State 64 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 79 St. Leo, Fla. 2015 Colorado School of Mines Chris Seimers 100 Adams State 127 Joplin, Mo. 2014 Adams State Damon Martin 69 Grand Valley State 127 Louisville, Ky. 2013 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 104 Spokan, Wash, 2012 Adams State Damon Martin 34 Colorado Mines 102 Joplin, Mo. 2011 Western State Jennifer Michel 27 Adams State 69 Spokane, Wash. 2010 Adams State Damon Martin 57 Western State 102 Bellarmine 2009 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Western State 86 Southern Indiana 2008 Adams State Damon Martin 67 Western State 88 Slippery Rock 2007 Abilene Christian Derek Hood 59 Western State Adams State 66 Mo. Southern State 2006 Abilene Christian Derek Hood 57 Adams State 70 Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 51 Adams State 108 Cal Poly Pomona 2004 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 39 Adams State 76 Southern Indiana 2003 Adams State Damon Martin 40 Abilene Christian 68 Cary, N.C. 2002 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 35 Abilene Christian 81 Ashland 2001 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 38 Abilene Christian 74 Slippery Rock 2000 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 24 Abilene Christian 62 Cal Poly Pomona 1999 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 27 Adams State 95 Mo. State Fred Binggeli 87 Edinboro 129 Mississippi College 1983 Cal Poly Pomona Jim sackett 86 St. Cloud State 100 Wisconsin-Parkside 1982 Eastern Washington Jerry Martin 84 South Dakota State 123 St. Cloud State 1981 Millersville Eugene Fritz 97 Edinboro 99 UMass.-Lowell 1980 Humoldt State James Hunt 115 UNC Pembroke 120 Wisconsin-Parkside 1979 Cal Poly Steve Miller 45 Sacramento State 108 UC Riverside 1978 Cal Poly Steve Miller 42 South Dakota State 165 Indiana (Pa.) 1977 Eastern Illinois Thomas Woodall 37 South Dakota State 151 Illinois-Chicago 1976 UC Irvine Len Miller 50 Missouri State 73 Missouri State 1975 UC Irvine Len Miller 59 Cal State Northridge 91 Cal State Northridge 1974 Missouri State Chuck Hunsaker 112 South Dakota State 130 Missouri State 1973 South Dakota State Jay Dirksen 88 Missouri State 93 Wheaton (Ill.) 1972 North Dakota State Roger Grooters 84 South Dakota State 143 Wheaton (Ill.) 1971 Cal State Fullerton Jim Schultz 47 North Dakota State 81 Wheaton (Ill.) 1970 Eastern Michigan Bob Parks 100 Cal State Fullerton 124 Wheaton (Ill.) 1969 Eastern Illinois Pat O'Brien 84 Eastern Michigan 146 Wheaton (Ill.) 1968 Eastern Illinois Pat O'Brien 99 Minn. State-Mankato 130 Wheaton (Ill.) 1967 San Diego State Anthony Sucec 66 Cal Poly Pomona 133 Wheaton (Ill.) 1966 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 58 Western Illinois 184 Wheaton (Ill.) 1965 San Diego State Choc Sportsman 55 Eastern Michigan 164 Wheaton (Ill.) 1964 Kentucky State William Exum 95 Truman 105 Wheaton (Ill.) 1963 Emporia State Fran Welch 44 Akron 174 Wheaton (Ill.) 1962 Central State (Ohio) Dave Youngblade 77 Northern Illinois 96 Wheaton (Ill.) 1961 Southern Illinois Lew Hartzog 33 South Dakota State 82 Wheaton (Ill.) 1960 Central State (Ohio) Dave Youngblade 72 Minn. State-Mankato 109 Wheaton (Ill.) 1959 South Dakota State Jim Emmerich 67 Emporia State 75 Wheaton (Ill.) 1958 Northern Illinois C.H. Appel 90 South Dakota State 93 Wheaton (Ill.) Women's DII cross country championship history

The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Because of that, the reigning champion is still Adams State, who won the 2019 title. Since 2003, Adams State has won the national championship 10 times. Grand Valley State has six titles during that same span. The only other team that has won a championship during that time was Augustana (S.D.) in 2011. Here's a complete list of all champions since 1981. Because of that, the reigning champion is still Adams State, who won the 2019 title. Since 2003, Adams State has won the national championship 10 times. Grand Valley State has six titles during that same span. The only other team that has won a championship during that time was Augustana (S.D.) in 2011. Here's a complete list of all champions since 1981. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Grand Valley State 87 Sacramento, Cal. 2018 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 41 Mary 83 Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Adams State Damon Martin 126 Mary 137 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 116 Adams State 139 St. Leo, Fla. 2015 Adams State Damon Martin 83 Grand Valley State 97 Joplin, Mo. 2014 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 50 Hillsdale 115 Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 54 Adams State 91 Spokane, Wash, 2012 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 101 Augustana (S.D.) 104 Missouri Southern State 2011 Augustana (S.D.) Tracy Hellman 75 Western State 79 Spokane, Wash. 2010 Grand Valley State Jerry Baltes 66 Western State 95 Bellarmine 2009 Adams State Damon Martin 73 Grand Valley State 81 Southern Indiana 2008 Adams State Damon Martin 79 Grand Valley State 102 Slippery Rock 2007 Adams State Damon Martin 63 Seattle Pacific 178 Missouri Southern State 2006 Adams State Damon Martin 94 Western State 101 West Florida 2005 Adams State Damon Martin 54 Grand Valley State 69 Cal Poly Pomona 2004 Adams State Damon Martin 31 Edinboro 101 Southern Indiana 2003 Adams State Damon Martin 38 Western State 101 Cary, N.C. 2002 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 43 Adams State 46 Ashland 2001 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 46 Adams State 55 Slippery Rock 2000 Western State Duane Vandenbusche 38 North Dakota 131 Cal Poly Pomona 1999 Adams State Damon Martin 23 Western State 47 Missouri Southern State 1998 Adams State Damon Martin 56 Western State 79 Kansas 1997 Adams State Damon Martin 37 Lewis/Western State 106 Wisconsin-Parkside 1996 Adams State Damon Martin 35 Western State 94 Humboldt State 1995 Adams State Damon Martin 62 Abilene Christian 143 South Carolina Upstate 1994 Adams State Damon Martin 47 Western State 55 Nebraska-Kearney 1993 Adams State Damon Martin 75 Cal Poly 106 UC Riverside 1992 Adams State Damon Martin 64 Western State 99 Slippery Rock 1991 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 60 UC Davis 93 SIU Edwardsville 1990 Cal Poly Deanne Johnson 61 Air Force 78 Humboldt State 1989 Cal Poly Lance Harter 34 Air Force 67 East Stroudsburg 1988 Cal Poly Lance Harter 49 Air Force 51 Mississippi College 1987 Cal Poly Lance Harter 53 Cal State Los Angeles 84 Southern Indiana 1986 Cal Poly Lance Harter 39 Cal State Northridge 93 UC Riverside 1985 Cal Poly Lance Harter 30 Cal State Northridge 86 East Stroudsburg 1984 Cal Poly Lance Harter 32 South Dakota State 107 Mississippi College 1983 Cal Poly Lance Harter 48 Holy Cross 92 Wisconsin-Parkside 1982 Cal Poly Lance Harter 32 South Dakota State 45 St. Cloud State 1981 South Dakota State Scoutt Underwood 26 Cal Poly 49 Southeast Missouri State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link