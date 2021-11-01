NCAA DII cross country championships: Selection release info, championship dates and times

The 2021 DII men's and women's cross country championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at The Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Florida. For the men's, it'll be the 61st champion crowned. For the women's, it'll be the 40th champion named. Selections will be released on Monday, Nov. 8. Here's all you need to know about the reveal.

When: Monday, Nov. 8

Where: Published here on NCAA.com