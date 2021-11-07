2021 DIII cross country championships: Selection release date, championship format

The 2021 Division III men's and women's cross country championship selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 14. The selections will mark the DIII cross country championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You will find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Thirty-two teams per gender will be selected for the championships. Ten on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

Here's everything you need to know.

When: The 2021 DIII men's and women's cross country championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com.

The championship finals will be at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky hosted by the Louisville Sports Commission and Spalding University. The finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The finals will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET for the men's race and 12 p.m. ET for the women's race.