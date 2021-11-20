Pomona-Pitzer men, Johns Hopkins women win 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships

Last Updated 4:48 PM, November 20, 2021Pomona-Pitzer men, Johns Hopkins women win 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championshipsShare Pomona-Pitzer wins the 2021 DIII men's cross country championship 2:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:29 pm, November 20, 2021Pomona-Pitzer men, Johns Hopkins women win 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships TITLE DEFENDED! #SagehensMXC wins their second-straight National Championship with 6 runners earning All-American with top-40 finishes! #GoSagehens 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eFNJ3SFA35 — Sagehens (@Sagehens) November 20, 2021 2021 DIII men's cross country team and individual champions, full results Pomona Pitzer's men's cross country team has won the 2021 DIII national championship. It's a repeat title for the program, which also won the team event in 2019. The Sagehens' winning score of 80 bested second-place finisher MIT by more than 30 points. Pomona-Pitzer placed four runners in the top-24 finishers, including the trio of Colin Kirkpatrick, Derek Fearon, and Lucas Florsheim, who bunched together in 10th, 12th, and 14th place, respectively. Here are the top-12 teams: John Carroll sophomore Alex Phillip won the individual championship, winning the 8K race with a time of 23:27.6. He beat runner-up Elias Lindgren from Williams by almost 3 seconds. Henry Pick from Claremont-Mudd-Scripps finished third. Check out the top-9 individual runners: Click or tap here for complete team and individual results, times, scores, splits, and standings.

2021 DIII women's cross country team and individual champions, full results

DIII women's cross country championship recap

The Johns Hopkins women's cross country team is once again the DIII national champion. For the second season in a row and the seventh time in nine seasons, Johns Hopkins will lift the trophy after posting a score of 130 in the final race. The team event was extremely close. Johns Hopkins narrowly edged Claremont-Mudd-Scripps by 2 points to win the title. The Blue Jays had three runners, Ella Baran, Alex Ross, and Paloma Hancock, finish in the top 22. Take a look at the finishes of the top-12 teams: Individually, Loras junior Kassie Rosenbum dominated the 6K race. Her winning time of 20:11.1 was 17 seconds faster than the second-place runner, Ari Marks from Wellesley. Tufts junior Danielle Page finished third. Here are the full top-9 individuals: Click or tap here for complete team and individual results, times, scores, splits, and standings. The NCAA finals are on Saturday, Nov. 20 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. The men's race will begin later this morning at 11 a.m. ET, and the women will follow at Noon ET. The men will run the 8K, and the women will run the 6K. You can see every qualifier and read the official press release here. Fans can watch both races in their entirety here on NCAA.com today. We'll also be following races and results live here on this page. Below are the livestream links to watch each race: DIII Men's Cross Country Championship: 11 a.m. ET DIII Women's Cross Country Championship: 12 p.m. ET Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large. Last year's finals were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both 2019 champions will be back to defend their titles: the Pomona-Pitzer men and the Johns Hopkins women. The participants who will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III men's and women's cross country championships were announced Sunday afternoon. Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large. You can see every qualifier and read the official press release here. This year's championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The men's race will begin at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the women's race at noon ET. You can watch the live webstream of both races right here on NCAA.com. 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championship selections revealed

The 2021 Division III men's and women's cross country championship selections will be released Sunday, Nov. 14. The selections will mark the DIII cross country championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. You will find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Thirty-two teams per gender will be selected for the championships. Ten on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large. Here's everything you need to know. When: The 2021 DIII men's and women's cross country championship selections will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 14. Where: The selections and bracket will be released here on NCAA.com. The championship finals will be at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky hosted by the Louisville Sports Commission and Spalding University. The finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20. The finals will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET for the men's race and 12 p.m. ET for the women's race. Its win ended a streak of three straight championships for North Central (Ill.). North Central (Ill.) has won seven championships since 2009. Here's the full DIII men's cross country championship history: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Pomona-Pitzer Jordan Carpenter 164 North Central (Ill.) 182 Louisville, Ky. 2018 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 43 Washington U. 110 Winneconne, Wisc. 2017 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 57 Wisconsin-La Crosse 196 Elsah, Ill. 2016 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 60 SUNY Geneseo 204 Louisville, Ky. 2015 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dan Schwamberger 135 Williams 144 Winneconne, Wis. 2014 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 130 St. Olaf 143 Wilmington (Ohio) 2013 St. Olaf Phil Lundin 84 North Central (Ill.) 86 Hanover, Ind. 2012 North Central (Ill.) Al Carius 167 Calvin and Haverford* 188 Terre Haute, Ind. 2011 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 110 Haverford 172 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2010 Haverford Tom Donnelly 87 North Central (Ill.) 104 Wartburg 2009 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 50 Williams 181 Baldwin-Walace 2008 SUNY Cortland Steve Patrick 80 115 Hanover 2007 New York University Nicholas McDonough 128 Haverford 150 St. Olaf 2006 Calvin Brian Diemer 37 New York University 92 Wilmington (Ohio) 2005 Wisconsin-La Crosse Don Fritsch 94 Calvin 117 Ohio Wesleyan 2004 Calvin Brian Diemer 107 North Central (Ill.) 137 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2003 Calvin Brian Diemer 48 Wisconsin-Stevens Point 128 Hanover 2002 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 66 Calvin 122 St. Olaf 2001 Wisconsin-La Crosse Don Fritsch 80 Calvin 140 Augustana (Ill.) 2000 Calvin Brian Diemer 65 Keene State 87 Whitworth 1999 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 84 Keene State 100 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1998 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 106 Calvin 122 Dickinson 1997 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 94 Mount Union 96 MIT 1996 Wisconsin-La Crosse Phil Esten 86 North Central (Ill.) 94 Augustana (Ill.) 1995 Williams Peter Farwell 83 North Central (Ill.) 91 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1994 Williams Peter Farwell 98 North Central (Ill.) 110 Moravian 1993 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 32 Wisconsin-La Cross 123 Grinnell 1992 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 107 Rochester (N.Y.) 114 Union (N.Y.) 1991 Rochester (N.Y.) Tim Hale 139 North Central (Ill.) 147 Christopher Newport 1990 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 87 North Central (Ill.) 100 Grinnell 1989 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 55 North Central (Ill.) 118 Augustana (Ill.) 1988 Wisconsin-Oshkosh John Zupanc 66 North Central (Ill.) 75 Washington-St. Louis 1987 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 67 Wisconsin-La Cross 78 Hope 1986 St. Thomas (Minn.) Larry Russ 51 Wisconsin-La Cross 72 Fredonia State 1985 Luther Kent Finanger 98 North Central (Ill.) 150 Emory 1984 St. Thomas (Minn.) Larry Russ 76 North Central (Ill.) 89 Ohio Wesleyan 1983 Brandeis Norman Levine 52 North Central (Ill.) 89 Christopher Newport 1982 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 51 Brandeis 89 Fredonia State 1981 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 89 Brandeis 107 Carthage 1980 Carleton Bill Huych 121 Augustana (Ill.) 125 Rochester (N.Y.) 1979 North Central (Ill.) Glen Behnke/Allen Carius 85 Humboldt State 93 Augustana (Ill.) 1978 North Central (Ill.) Glen Behnke/Allen Carius 60 Luther 151 Augustana (Ill.) 1977 Occidental Steve Haas 149 Humboldt State 152 Case 1976 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 109 Humboldt State 132 Case 1975 North Central (Ill.) Allen Carius 91 Occidental 111 Brandeis 1974 Mount Union Jim Wuske 105 Occidental 148 Wheaton (Ill.) 1973 Ashland Paul Armor 66 Alabany (N.Y.)/North Central (Ill.) 172 Wheaton (Ill.) * Denotes a tie for second place.

DIII women's cross country championship history

The 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19, so Johns Hopkins will look to defend its title this fall. Johns Hopkins has six national titles since 2012. Here's the full DIII women's cross country championship history: YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 125 Washington-St. Louis 138 Louisville, Ky. 2018 Washington- St.Louis Jeff Stiles 98 Johns Hopkins 99 Winneconne, Wisc. 2017 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 96 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 191 Elsah, Ill. 2016 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 128 Washington U. 202 Louisville, Ky. 2015 Williams Peter Farwell 87 Geneseo State 179 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2014 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 87 MIT 112 Wilmington (Ohio) 2013 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 85 Williams 137 Hanover, Ind. 2012 Johns Hopkins Bobby Van Allen 158 Wartburg 221 Terre Haute, Ind. 2011 Washington-St. Louis Jeff Stiles 70 Middlebury 111 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2010 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 185 Washington-St. Louis 193 Wartburg 2009 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dan Schwamberger 171 St. Lawrence 180 Baldwin-Wallace 2008 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 179 Calvin 237 Hanover 2007 Amherst Eric Nedeau 120 Plattsburgh State 159 St. Olaf 2006 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 144 Amherst 145 Wilmington (Ohio) 2005 SUNY Geneseo Mike Woods 88 Williams 107 Ohio Wesleyan 2004 Williams Peter Farwell 110 Middlebury 129 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2003 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 135 Trinity (Conn.) 174 Hanover 2002 Williams Peter Farwell 42 Middlebury 145 St. Olaf 2001 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 98 Williams 166 Augustana (Ill.) 2000 Middlebury Terry Aldrich 103 Williams 123 Whitworth 1999 Calvin Nancy Meyer 85 Middlebury 119 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1998 Calvin Nancy Meyer 124 TCNJ 170 Dickinson 1997 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 148 Wisconsin- Eau Claire 167 MIT 1996 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 62 St. Thomas (Minn.) 113 Augustana (Ill.) 1995 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 46 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 83 Wisconsin-La Crosse 1994 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 54 Calvin 115 Moravian 1993 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 61 Calvin 93 Grinnell 1992 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 18 Calvin 108 Union (N.Y.) 1991 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 98 SUNY Cortland 103 Christopher Newport 1990 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 43 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 48 Grinnell 1989 SUNY Cortland Jack Daniels 29 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 62 Augustana (Ill.) 1988 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Deb Vercauteren 69 St. Thomas (Minn) 93 Washington-St. Louis 1987 St. Thomas (Minn.)/Wisconsin-Oshkosh Joe Sweeney/Deb Vercauteren 81 Hope 1986 St. Thomas (Minn.) Joe Sweeney 45 Ithaca 73 Fredonia State 1985 Franklin & Marshall Ed Woge 73 St. Thomas (Minn.) 81 Emory 1984 St. Thomas (Minn.) Joe Sweeney 50 Wisconsin-La Crosse 64 Ohio Wesleyan 1983 Wisconsin-La Crosse Gary Wilson 45 St. Thomas (Minn.) 70 Christopher Newport 1982 St. Thomas (Minn.) Joe Sweeney 44 Wisconsin-La Crosse 83 Fredonia State 1981 Central (Iowa) Mike Sullivan 26 TCNJ 70 Carthage share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link