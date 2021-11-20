Pomona-Pitzer men, Johns Hopkins women win 2021 NCAA DIII cross country championships

TITLE DEFENDED! #SagehensMXC wins their second-straight National Championship with 6 runners earning All-American with top-40 finishes! #GoSagehens 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eFNJ3SFA35 — Sagehens (@Sagehens) November 20, 2021

2021 DIII men's cross country team and individual champions, full results

Pomona Pitzer's men's cross country team has won the 2021 DIII national championship. It's a repeat title for the program, which also won the team event in 2019.

The Sagehens' winning score of 80 bested second-place finisher MIT by more than 30 points. Pomona-Pitzer placed four runners in the top-24 finishers, including the trio of Colin Kirkpatrick, Derek Fearon, and Lucas Florsheim, who bunched together in 10th, 12th, and 14th place, respectively.

Here are the top-12 teams:

John Carroll sophomore Alex Phillip won the individual championship, winning the 8K race with a time of 23:27.6. He beat runner-up Elias Lindgren from Williams by almost 3 seconds. Henry Pick from Claremont-Mudd-Scripps finished third.

Check out the top-9 individual runners:

Click or tap here for complete team and individual results, times, scores, splits, and standings.

2021 DIII women's cross country team and individual champions, full results

DIII women's cross country championship recap

The Johns Hopkins women's cross country team is once again the DIII national champion. For the second season in a row and the seventh time in nine seasons, Johns Hopkins will lift the trophy after posting a score of 130 in the final race.

The team event was extremely close. Johns Hopkins narrowly edged Claremont-Mudd-Scripps by 2 points to win the title. The Blue Jays had three runners, Ella Baran, Alex Ross, and Paloma Hancock, finish in the top 22.

Take a look at the finishes of the top-12 teams:

Individually, Loras junior Kassie Rosenbum dominated the 6K race. Her winning time of 20:11.1 was 17 seconds faster than the second-place runner, Ari Marks from Wellesley. Tufts junior Danielle Page finished third. Here are the full top-9 individuals:

Click or tap here for complete team and individual results, times, scores, splits, and standings.