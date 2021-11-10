2021 NCAA DI cross country regionals schedule, selection show info

The 2021 DI men's and women's cross country selection show is Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. We'll have the official team and individual participants shortly after.

When: 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Live on NCAA.com

Teams and individuals will be selected via automatic qualifying or at-large bids. The 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, one week after the selection show, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, where Florida State will serve as host.