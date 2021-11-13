2021 NCAA DI cross country championships: Schedule, times, how to watch

Stanford Athletics

There were nine regionals across the country on Friday, Nov. 12 as part of the 2021 DI cross country championships. The top two finishing teams on the men's and women's sides would earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Finals, to be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Here are the first-place teams and runners-up from every regional today, men and women.

South

Women

First: Ole Miss

Second: Florida State

Men

First: Ole Miss

Second: Alabama

Southeast

Women

First: North Carolina State

Second: North Carolina

Men

First: Wake Forest

Second: Furman

South Central

Women

First: Arkansas

Second: Rice

Men

First: Texas

Second: Arkansas

Northeast

Women

First: Harvard

Second: Syracuse

Men

First: Syracuse

Second: Harvard

Mid-Atlantic

Women

First: Georgetown

Second: West Virginia

Men

First: Princeton

Second: Georgetown

Great Lakes

Women

First: Notre Dame

Second: Wisconsin

Men

First: Notre Dame

Second: Wisconsin

Midwest

Women

First: Minnesota

Second: Oklahoma State

Men

First: Oklahoma State

Second: Iowa State

West

Women

First: Stanford

Second: Washington

Men

First: Stanford

Second: Washington

Mountain

Women

First: New Mexico

Second: Colorado

Men

First: BYU

Second: Northern Arizona

Click or tap here for the complete results from every race at every regional today, including individual and team finishes.

2021 DI Cross Country Selection Show

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET

How to watch: Live on NCAA.com

What: NCAA will announce individual and team participants, men and women, for the 2021 finals in Tallahassee. The field will be made up of the above automatic-qualifying teams as well as at-large selections.