Live updates for the 2022 college cross country championships

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals had to qualify in their respective NCAA regional competitions that was held this weekend.

Thirty-two teams were selected to participate in each championship. The top seven-person team automatically qualified from each of the 10 regions, for a total of 10 teams. Twenty-two additional teams were selected at-large.

Seventy individuals, the first seven student-athletes from each region who are not a part of a qualifying team, were selected to participate in each championship. The list of advancing teams and individuals is outlined below.

Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority are hosting the championships Nov. 19 at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. The women’s race will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern, followed by the men’s race at Noon Eastern.

A live webstream of the championships will occur on www.NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern until the conclusion of the awards ceremony.

