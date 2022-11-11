2022 DI cross country regional championships: Schedule, times, live updates, results

The 2022 DI men's and women's cross country regional championships are Friday, Nov. 11. In each region, all women run in a six-kilometer race while all men run in a 10-kilometer race.

There are nine regionals hosted by nine different schools, with the top two finishing teams in each regional securing automatic bids to the championship. The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships.

Check out the regional championship schedule and start times below:

All times Eastern