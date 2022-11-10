2022 NCAA cross country championships: Selection show info, schedule of events for all divisions

Division I

The 2022 DI men's and women's cross country selection show will air on Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

31 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 18 on each side will automatically qualify (two per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 13 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will be streamed live on ESPNU beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Division II

The 2022 DII men's and women's cross country selections will be released on Monday, November 21 on NCAA.com.

34 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 24 on each side will automatically qualify (three per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 10 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Monday, November 21

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington on Friday, Dec. 2. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 1 p.m. ET for the men's race and 2:15 p.m. ET for the women's race.

Division III

The 2022 DIII men's and women's cross country selections will be released on Sunday, November 13 on NCAA.com.

32 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 10 on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Sunday, November 13

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Forest Akers in Lansing, Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET for the women's race and 12 p.m. ET for the men's race.