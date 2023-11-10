2023 DI cross country regional championships: Results, auto-bids, highlights,

All nine of the 2023 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. We saw over six hours of continuous cross country races, with big names stepping up to deliver championship-level performances. Check out the results below.

Regional Championship Men's Team Winner Women's Team Winner Results Great Lakes Butler Notre Dame Results Mid-Atlantic Princeton Georgetown Results Midwest Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Results Mountain Northern Arizona Northern Arizona Results Northeast Iona Syracuse Results South Tennessee Tennessee Results South Central Texas Arkansas Results Southeast North Carolina NC State Results West Stanford Stanford Results

2023 DI women's NCAA cross country South Regional | FULL RACE

Automatic bids

The top two finishing teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. Here are the automatic qualifying teams.

Region WoMen's Auto-Bids Men's Auto-Bids Great Lakes Notre Dame Wisconsin Butler Wisconsin Mid-Atlantic Georgetown Penn State Princeton Villanova Midwest Oklahoma State Iowa State Oklahoma State Iowa State Mountain Northern Arizona BYU Northern Arizona BYU Northeast Syracuse Boston College Iona Harvard South Tennessee Florida Tennessee Florida State South Central Arkansas Texas A&M Texas Arkansas Southeast NC State Furman North Carolina Eastern Kentucky West Stanford Oregon Stanford Gonzaga

The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. While the at-large teams won't be decided until the selection show at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11, here's a look at the top four finishers from non-AQ teams in each region.