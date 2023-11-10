Last Updated 4:01 PM, November 10, 2023
2023 DI cross country regional championships: Results, auto-bids, highlights,

7:18 pm, November 10, 2023

2023 DI cross country regional recap, auto-bids 🎟

Cross Country Regionals Syracuse

All nine of the 2023 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. We saw over six hours of continuous cross country races, with big names stepping up to deliver championship-level performances. Check out the results below.

Regional Championship Men's Team Winner Women's Team Winner Results
Great Lakes Butler Notre Dame Results
Mid-Atlantic Princeton Georgetown Results
Midwest Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Results
Mountain Northern Arizona Northern Arizona Results
Northeast Iona Syracuse Results
South Tennessee Tennessee Results
South Central Texas Arkansas Results
Southeast North Carolina NC State Results
West Stanford Stanford Results
Automatic bids

The top two finishing teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. Here are the automatic qualifying teams.

Region WoMen's Auto-Bids Men's Auto-Bids
Great Lakes
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Wisconsin
  1. Butler
  2. Wisconsin
Mid-Atlantic
  1. Georgetown
  2. Penn State
  1. Princeton
  2. Villanova
Midwest
  1. Oklahoma State
  2. Iowa State
  1. Oklahoma State
  2. Iowa State
Mountain
  1. Northern Arizona
  2. BYU
  1. Northern Arizona
  2. BYU
Northeast
  1. Syracuse
  2. Boston College
  1. Iona
  2. Harvard
South
  1. Tennessee
  2. Florida
  1. Tennessee
  2. Florida State
South Central
  1. Arkansas
  2. Texas A&M
  1. Texas
  2. Arkansas
Southeast
  1. NC State
  2. Furman
  1. North Carolina
  2. Eastern Kentucky
West
  1. Stanford
  2. Oregon
  1. Stanford
  2. Gonzaga

The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. While the at-large teams won't be decided until the selection show at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11, here's a look at the top four finishers from non-AQ teams in each region.

Region WoMen's Top Four Men's Top Four
Great Lakes
  1. Addie Engel (Ohio State)
  2. Katie Osika (Michigan State)
  3. Makenna Veen (Michigan State)
  4. Daniella Santos (Ohio State)
  1. Tom Brady (Michigan)
  2. Tyler Berg (Notre Dame)
  3. Timothy Chesondin (Akron)
  4. Andrew Nolan (Michigan State)
Mid-Atlantic
  1. Sadie Sigfstead (Villanova)
  2. Emma McGill (Villanova)
  3. Olivia Morganti (Penn)
  4. Abby Herring (Marshall)
  1. Murphy Smith (Navy)
  2. Luke Henseler (Pitt)
  3. Matthew Rizzo (Georgetown)
  4. Parker Stokes (Georgetown)
Midwest
  1. Lona Latema (Kansas)
  2. Yonca Kutluk (North Dakota)
  3. Brooke Mullins (Drake)
  4. Ava Earl (Northwestern)
  1. Chandler Gibbens (Kansas)
  2. Max Murphy (Iowa)
  3. Jack Roberts (Illinois)
  4. Chris Devaney (Loyola Chicago)
Mountain
  1. Nicola Jansen (New Mexico)
  2. Juliet Cherubet (Texas Tech)
  3. Sarah Carter (Colorado State)
  4. Ella Baran (Colorado)
  1. Habtom Samuel (New Mexico)
  2. Lukas Kiprop (New Mexicto)
  3. Evans Kiplagat (New Mexico)
  4. Luke Combs (Air Force)
Northeast
  1. Maia Ramsden (Harvard)
  2. Kimberly May (Providence)
  3. Phoebe Anderson (Columbia)
  4. Abigail Hassman (Northeastern)
  1. Perry Mackinnon (Syracuse)
  2. Michael Morgan (Providence)
  3. Benjamin Godish (Northeastern)
  4. Abdel Laadjel (Providence)
South
  1. Doris Lemngole (Alabama)
  2. Hilda Olemomoi (Alabama)
  3. Alyson Churchill (Florida State)
  4. Daphnee Lavassas (Miami (FL))
  1. Hillary Cheruiyot (Alabama)
  2. Victor Kiprop (Alabama)
  3. Jason Bowers (ETSU)
  4. Brian Kiptoo (Middle Tennessee)
South Central
  1. Matro Jepkemboi (UT Arlington)
  2. Ella Chesnut (LSU)
  3. Rahel Broemmel (Arkansas State)
  4. Beth Ramos (Texas)
  1. Bradley Makuvire (Tulane)
  2. Jack Jennings (Tulane)
  3. Eric Casarez (Texas A&M)
  4. Victor Neiva (North Texas)
Southeast
  1. Amina Maatoug (Duke)
  2. Margot Appleton (Virginia)
  3. Judy Kosgei (South Carolina)
  4. Gladys Chepngetich (Clemson)
  1. Dylan Schubert (Furman)
  2. Nickolas Scudder (Charlotte)
  3. Luke Tewalt (Wake Forest)
  4. Will Anthony (Virginia)
West
  1. Kaylee Mitchell (Oregon State)
  2. Greta Karinauskaite (Cal Baptist)
  3. Grace Fetherstonhaugh (Oregon State)
  4. Rosina Machu (Gonzaga)
  1. Matt Strangio (Portland)
  2. Valentin Soca (Cal Baptist)
  3. Nicholas Russell (Santa Clara)
  4. Davis Bove (Cal Poly)
7:15 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - West regional men: Stanford's Ky Robinson, Cardinal team wins titles

Stanford's Ky Robinson won the men's individual title, finishing the West regional in 28:55.6. Stanford won the team title with runners finishing 1-4-7-26-35. Gonzaga finished second with runners in 3-9-23-44-46 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

7:01 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Great Lakes regional men: Wisconsin's Bob Liking, Butler's team wins titles

Wisconsin's Bob Liking won the men's individual title, finishing the Great Lakes regional in 29:40.9. Butler won the team title with runners finishing 4-5-9-10-15. Wisconsin finished second with runners in 1-2-6-25-36 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

6:24 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Mid-Atlantic regional men: Villanova's Liam Murphy, Princeton's team wins titles

Villanova's Liam Murphy won the men's individual title, finishing the Mid-Atlantic regional in 29:05.5. Princeton won the team title with runners finishing 4-6-8-11-12. Villanova finished second with runners in 1-2-20-23-24 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

6:23 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - West regional women: Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell, Stanford's team wins titles

Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell, won the women's individual title, finishing the West regional in 19:08.4. Stanford won the team title with runners finishing 11-14-15-16-21. Oregon finished second with runners in 5-10-12-24-58 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

6:00 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Midwest regional men: Oklahoma State's Denis Kipngetich, Cowboy team wins titles

Oklahoma State's Denis Kipngetich won the men's individual title, finishing the Midwest regional in 29:39.2. Oklahoma State won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-3-5-8. Iowa State finished second with runners in 4-7-13-14-18 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:59 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - South Central regional men: Arkansas' Patrick Kiprop, Texas’s team wins titles

Arkansas' Patrick Kiprop won the men's individual title, finishing the South Central regional in 28:38.8. Texas won the team title with runners finishing 3-4-5-9-12. Arkansas finished second with runners in 1-2-13-14-19 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:51 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Great Lakes regional women: Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich, Fighting Irish team wins titles

Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich won the women's individual title, finishing the Great Lakes regional in 19:55.1. Notre Dame won the team title with runners finishing 1-6-9-11-12. Wisconsin finished second with runners in 5-13-14-16-23 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:05 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Mid-Atlantic regional women: Villanova's Sadie Sigfstead, Georgetown's team wins titles

Villanova's Sadie Sigfstead won the women's individual title, finishing the Mid-Atlantic regional in 19:35.5. Georgetown won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-4-6-21. Penn State finished second with runners in 7-8-9-11-22 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:05 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Mountain regional men: New Mexico's Habtom Samuel, Northern Arizona's team wins titles

New Mexico's Habtom Samuel won the men's individual title, finishing the Mountain regional in 28:57.6. Northern Arizona won the team title with runners finishing 2-5-7-8-14. BYU finished second with runners in 12-16-17-18-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:05 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Southeast regional men: Furman's Dylan Schubert, North Carolina’s team wins titles

Furman's Dylan Schubert won the men's individual title, finishing the Southeast regional in 28:51.2. North Carolina won the team title with runners finishing 2-3-6-9-17. Eastern Kentucky finished second with runners in 8-10-11-16-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

5:04 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Northeast regional men: Harvard's Graham Blanks, Iona's team wins titles

Harvard's Graham Blanks won the men's individual title, finishing the Northeast regional in 29:31.6. Iona won the team title with runners finishing 2-3-10-11-14. Harvard finished second with runners in 1-5-8-18-25 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

4:47 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Midwest regional women: Oklahoma State's Billah Jepkirui, OSU's team wins titles

Oklahoma State's Billah Jepkirui won the women's individual title, finishing the Midwest regional in 20:28.4. Oklahoma State won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-5-10-12. Iowa State finished second with runners in 4-11-14-20-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

4:47 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - South Central regional women: Arkansas' Sydney Thorvaldson, Razorback team wins titles

Arkansas' Sydney Thorvaldson won the women's individual title, finishing the South Central regional in 19:52.0. Arkansas won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-6-10-17. Texas A&M finished second with runners in 9-11-14-27-29 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results

4:12 pm, November 10, 2023

RESULTS - Southeast regional women: NC State's Katelyn Tuohy, Wolfpack team wins titles

NC State's Katelyn Tuohy won the women's individual title, finishing the Southeast regional in 19:29.8. NC State won the team title with runners finishing 1-6-8-12-23. Furman finished second with runners in 13-15-16-17-20 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid. 

Click or tap here for complete results