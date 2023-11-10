2023 DI cross country regional championships: Results, auto-bids, highlights,
2023 DI cross country regional recap, auto-bids 🎟
All nine of the 2023 DI cross country regional championships were held Friday, Nov. 11. Teams competed for regional titles and an automatic bid to the DI national championships. We saw over six hours of continuous cross country races, with big names stepping up to deliver championship-level performances. Check out the results below.
|Regional Championship
|Men's Team Winner
|Women's Team Winner
|Results
|Great Lakes
|Butler
|Notre Dame
|Results
|Mid-Atlantic
|Princeton
|Georgetown
|Results
|Midwest
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Results
|Mountain
|Northern Arizona
|Northern Arizona
|Results
|Northeast
|Iona
|Syracuse
|Results
|South
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Results
|South Central
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Results
|Southeast
|North Carolina
|NC State
|Results
|West
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Results
Automatic bids
The top two finishing teams in each regional secure automatic bids to the championship. Here are the automatic qualifying teams.
|Region
|WoMen's Auto-Bids
|Men's Auto-Bids
|Great Lakes
|Mid-Atlantic
|Midwest
|Mountain
|Northeast
|South
|South Central
|Southeast
|West
The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships. While the at-large teams won't be decided until the selection show at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11, here's a look at the top four finishers from non-AQ teams in each region.
|Region
|WoMen's Top Four
|Men's Top Four
|Great Lakes
|Mid-Atlantic
|Midwest
|Mountain
|Northeast
|South
|South Central
|Southeast
|West
RESULTS - West regional men: Stanford's Ky Robinson, Cardinal team wins titles
Stanford's Ky Robinson won the men's individual title, finishing the West regional in 28:55.6. Stanford won the team title with runners finishing 1-4-7-26-35. Gonzaga finished second with runners in 3-9-23-44-46 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Great Lakes regional men: Wisconsin's Bob Liking, Butler's team wins titles
Wisconsin's Bob Liking won the men's individual title, finishing the Great Lakes regional in 29:40.9. Butler won the team title with runners finishing 4-5-9-10-15. Wisconsin finished second with runners in 1-2-6-25-36 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Mid-Atlantic regional men: Villanova's Liam Murphy, Princeton's team wins titles
Villanova's Liam Murphy won the men's individual title, finishing the Mid-Atlantic regional in 29:05.5. Princeton won the team title with runners finishing 4-6-8-11-12. Villanova finished second with runners in 1-2-20-23-24 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
Liam Murphy & Haftu Strintzos leading the pack 😤#GoNova pic.twitter.com/i4pm1LsUNY— Villanova Track & XC (@NovaTrackXC) November 10, 2023
RESULTS - West regional women: Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell, Stanford's team wins titles
Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell, won the women's individual title, finishing the West regional in 19:08.4. Stanford won the team title with runners finishing 11-14-15-16-21. Oregon finished second with runners in 5-10-12-24-58 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Midwest regional men: Oklahoma State's Denis Kipngetich, Cowboy team wins titles
Oklahoma State's Denis Kipngetich won the men's individual title, finishing the Midwest regional in 29:39.2. Oklahoma State won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-3-5-8. Iowa State finished second with runners in 4-7-13-14-18 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - South Central regional men: Arkansas' Patrick Kiprop, Texas’s team wins titles
Arkansas' Patrick Kiprop won the men's individual title, finishing the South Central regional in 28:38.8. Texas won the team title with runners finishing 3-4-5-9-12. Arkansas finished second with runners in 1-2-13-14-19 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Great Lakes regional women: Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich, Fighting Irish team wins titles
Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich won the women's individual title, finishing the Great Lakes regional in 19:55.1. Notre Dame won the team title with runners finishing 1-6-9-11-12. Wisconsin finished second with runners in 5-13-14-16-23 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
And we’re off in Madison! pic.twitter.com/mJlgkrjl9d— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) November 10, 2023
RESULTS - Mid-Atlantic regional women: Villanova's Sadie Sigfstead, Georgetown's team wins titles
Villanova's Sadie Sigfstead won the women's individual title, finishing the Mid-Atlantic regional in 19:35.5. Georgetown won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-4-6-21. Penn State finished second with runners in 7-8-9-11-22 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
Strong start for your leader, Sadie Sigfstead! #GoNova pic.twitter.com/cQ9gVmQxdO— Villanova Track & XC (@NovaTrackXC) November 10, 2023
RESULTS - Mountain regional men: New Mexico's Habtom Samuel, Northern Arizona's team wins titles
New Mexico's Habtom Samuel won the men's individual title, finishing the Mountain regional in 28:57.6. Northern Arizona won the team title with runners finishing 2-5-7-8-14. BYU finished second with runners in 12-16-17-18-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Southeast regional men: Furman's Dylan Schubert, North Carolina’s team wins titles
Furman's Dylan Schubert won the men's individual title, finishing the Southeast regional in 28:51.2. North Carolina won the team title with runners finishing 2-3-6-9-17. Eastern Kentucky finished second with runners in 8-10-11-16-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
Furman coming in first for the men followed by North Carolina and Charlotte.#SpartanArmy ⚔️ #XCSECRegionals23 pic.twitter.com/NntP3S417Z— USC Upstate Cross Country/Track & Field (@UpstateXCTrack) November 10, 2023
RESULTS - Northeast regional men: Harvard's Graham Blanks, Iona's team wins titles
Harvard's Graham Blanks won the men's individual title, finishing the Northeast regional in 29:31.6. Iona won the team title with runners finishing 2-3-10-11-14. Harvard finished second with runners in 1-5-8-18-25 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Midwest regional women: Oklahoma State's Billah Jepkirui, OSU's team wins titles
Oklahoma State's Billah Jepkirui won the women's individual title, finishing the Midwest regional in 20:28.4. Oklahoma State won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-5-10-12. Iowa State finished second with runners in 4-11-14-20-26 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
𝑫𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑫𝒖𝒐 🤩— Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) November 10, 2023
Billah Jepkirui and Taylor Roe finish 1-2 once again as the Cowgirls take home the NCAA Midwest Regional Title‼️#GoPokes I #run4okstate pic.twitter.com/sFzvLyFHVC
RESULTS - South Central regional women: Arkansas' Sydney Thorvaldson, Razorback team wins titles
Arkansas' Sydney Thorvaldson won the women's individual title, finishing the South Central regional in 19:52.0. Arkansas won the team title with runners finishing 1-2-6-10-17. Texas A&M finished second with runners in 9-11-14-27-29 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
RESULTS - Southeast regional women: NC State's Katelyn Tuohy, Wolfpack team wins titles
NC State's Katelyn Tuohy won the women's individual title, finishing the Southeast regional in 19:29.8. NC State won the team title with runners finishing 1-6-8-12-23. Furman finished second with runners in 13-15-16-17-20 to secure the second automatic qualifying bid.
Click or tap here for complete results
Katelyn Tuohy is your back-to-back NCAA Southeast Regional Champion😤🏆🏆#WolfpackXC - #GoPack pic.twitter.com/wJ06kTpUEQ— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) November 10, 2023