Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI, DII and DIII cross country championships

Division I

The 2023 DI men's and women's cross country selection show will air on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

31 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 18 on each side will automatically qualify (two per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 13 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on ESPNU beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Division II

The 2022 DII men's and women's cross country selections will be released on Monday, Nov. 6 on NCAA.com.

34 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 24 on each side will automatically qualify (three per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 10 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Monday, November 6

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Division III

The 2022 DIII men's and women's cross country selections will be released on Sunday, Nov. 12 on NCAA.com.

32 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 10 on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men's and women's championships will be picked at large.

When: Sunday, November 12

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.