North Carolina State women, Northern Arizona men win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships

BYU's Conner Mantz wins the 2021 men's cross country championship | FULL RACE

2021 DI women's cross country team and individual champions, full results

The North Carolina State women's cross country team made history on Saturday morning, claiming the program's first women's NCAA national championship.

The Wolfpack placed four runners in the top-25 finishers -- Kelsey Chmiel (6), Katelyn Tuohy (15), Alexandra Hays (22), and Hannah Steelman (24) -- and their winning score was 84, nearly 40 points better than runner-up BYU. Check out the top-12 team finishers:

BYU senior Whittni Orton is the individual winner of the DI women's cross country final.

She finished the 6K in 19:25.4, nearly four seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Mercy Chelangat from Alabama. Ceili McCabe came in third. These are the top-9 individual finishers:

View complete results, times, splits, and scores here.

2021 DI men's cross country team and individual champions, full results

Once again, the DI men's cross country championship is heading to Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks put up an impressive display in the 10K final on Saturday morning, scoring a 92. NAU was the only team in the field to break 100, and it beat second-place Iowa State by 45 points.

Three of Northern Arizona's runners finished in the top 13. NAU has won the national title in back-to-back seasons and in five of the last six seasons. Here are the top-12 team finishes:

A BYU runner also won the men's individual race. Junior Conner Mantz pulled away from the pack to win the men's 10K.

Mantz and several other runners were tightly packed halfway through the race, but Mantz turned it on late and crossed the finish line all by himself. His winning time was 28:33.1. He won by more than five seconds.

Iowa State's Wesley Kiptoo and Campbell's Athanas Kioko finished second and third, respectively. Here are the rest of the top-9 individual runners:

View complete results, times, splits, and team finishes here.