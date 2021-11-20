North Carolina State women, Northern Arizona men win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships

Last Updated 1:55 PM, November 20, 2021NCAA.comNorth Carolina State women, Northern Arizona men win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championshipsShare BYU's Whittni Orton wins the 2021 women's cross country championship | FULL RACE 22:39 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:00 pm, November 20, 2021North Carolina State women, Northern Arizona men win 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships BYU's Conner Mantz wins the 2021 men's cross country championship | FULL RACE Official pictures still to come, but we thought y’all might want to see this 😊#GoPack | #PackXC | #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/mnlJdrCMI7 — Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 20, 2021 2021 DI women's cross country team and individual champions, full results The North Carolina State women's cross country team made history on Saturday morning, claiming the program's first women's NCAA national championship. The Wolfpack placed four runners in the top-25 finishers -- Kelsey Chmiel (6), Katelyn Tuohy (15), Alexandra Hays (22), and Hannah Steelman (24) -- and their winning score was 84, nearly 40 points better than runner-up BYU. Check out the top-12 team finishers:
BYU senior Whittni Orton is the individual winner of the DI women's cross country final. She finished the 6K in 19:25.4, nearly four seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Mercy Chelangat from Alabama. Ceili McCabe came in third. These are the top-9 individual finishers:
View complete results, times, splits, and scores here.
2021 DI men's cross country team and individual champions, full results
🖐 TIME NATTY CHAMPS 🏆#NAUStrong⚒️💪🌲 #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/r9yDAao2at — NAU Track & Field/XC (@NAUTrackFieldXC) November 20, 2021
Once again, the DI men's cross country championship is heading to Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks put up an impressive display in the 10K final on Saturday morning, scoring a 92. NAU was the only team in the field to break 100, and it beat second-place Iowa State by 45 points. Three of Northern Arizona's runners finished in the top 13. NAU has won the national title in back-to-back seasons and in five of the last six seasons. Here are the top-12 team finishes:
A BYU runner also won the men's individual race. Junior Conner Mantz pulled away from the pack to win the men's 10K. Mantz and several other runners were tightly packed halfway through the race, but Mantz turned it on late and crossed the finish line all by himself. His winning time was 28:33.1. He won by more than five seconds. Iowa State's Wesley Kiptoo and Campbell's Athanas Kioko finished second and third, respectively.
Here are the rest of the top-9 individual runners:
View complete results, times, splits, and team finishes here. The Northern Arizona men and BYU women are defending champions and headline the full field of teams running in the finals. You can view the full field for this year's DI cross country championship here.
Information to know for 2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship:
Where: Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Florida
When: Today, Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: Women's - 10:20 a.m. ET, Men's - 11:10 a.m. ET
Watch: ESPN U and ESPN App at 10 a.m. ET
Click or tap here to buy tickets to this year's cross country championship.
5:45 pm, November 19, 2021
DI men's and women's cross country finals set for Saturday, Nov. 20
The 2021 Division I men's and women's cross country championship is less than 24 hours away. The NCAA Finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, hosted by Florida State University. The women's race will start at 10:20 a.m. ET, and the men will begin shortly after, at 11:10 a.m. ET. The women will be running the 6K, and the men will run the 10K.
The Northern Arizona men and BYU women are defending champions and headline the full field of teams running in the finals. You can view the full field for this year's DI cross country championship here.
Information to know for 2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship:
Where: Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Florida
When: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: Women's - 10:20 a.m. ET, Men's - 11:10 a.m. ET
Watch: ESPN U and ESPN App at 10 a.m. ET
Click or tap here to buy tickets to this year's cross country championship.
10:00 pm, November 13, 2021
2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship field revealed
The 2021 Division I men's and women's cross country championship qualifiers have been announced. Watch the entire selection show here. The championship will take place on Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. The women's race will start at 10:20 a.m. ET, while the men's will begin shortly after at 11:10 a.m. ET.
You can view the full field for this year's DI cross country championship here.
Information to know for 2021 DI men's and women's cross country championship:
Where: Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Florida
When: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: Women's - 10:20 a.m. ET, men's - 11:10 a.m. ET
Watch: ESPN U and ESPN App at 10 a.m. ET
Click or tap here to buy tickets to this year's cross country championship.
10:12 pm, November 12, 2021
All results from cross country regionals Friday, how to watch Saturday selection show
Stanford Athletics
There were nine regionals across the country on Friday, Nov. 12 as part of the 2021 DI cross country championships. The top two finishing teams on the men's and women's sides would earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Finals, to be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Here are the first-place teams and runners-up from every regional today, men and women. South
Women
First: Ole Miss
Second: Florida State
Men
First: Ole Miss
Second: Alabama
Southeast
Women
First: North Carolina State
Second: North Carolina
Men
First: Wake Forest
Second: Furman
South Central
Women
First: Arkansas
Second: Rice
Men
First: Texas
Second: Arkansas
Northeast
Women
First: Harvard
Second: Syracuse
Men
First: Syracuse
Second: Harvard
Mid-Atlantic
Women
First: Georgetown
Second: West Virginia
Men
First: Princeton
Second: Georgetown
Great Lakes
Women
First: Notre Dame
Second: Wisconsin
Men
First: Notre Dame
Second: Wisconsin
Midwest
Women
First: Minnesota
Second: Oklahoma State
Men
First: Oklahoma State
Second: Iowa State
West
Women
First: Stanford
Second: Washington
Men
First: Stanford
Second: Washington
Mountain
Women
First: New Mexico
Second: Colorado
Men
First: BYU
Second: Northern Arizona
Click or tap here for the complete results from every race at every regional today, including individual and team finishes.
You can also scroll down this page or click the timeline to the left to see the top-2 individual finishers from the women's 6K and men's 10K at each site today.
2021 DI Cross Country Selection Show
When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET
How to watch: Live on NCAA.com
What: NCAA will announce individual and team participants, men and women, for the 2021 finals in Tallahassee. The field will be made up of the above automatic-qualifying teams as well as at-large selections. 9:29 pm, November 12, 2021
Mountain results: BYU men stun top seed, New Mexico women win
OFFICIAL Times: NCAA Mountain Regional Finishes: Women (3), Men (1)#BYUXC x #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/14JJZAqPKY — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) November 12, 2021
The ninth and final regional of the day brought plenty of drama in Provo, Utah. The No. 8 BYU Cougars shocked top-seeded Northern Arizona to win the men's title. New Mexico secured the victory on the women's side, with Colorado finishing second. All four of those teams will advance to the finals of the 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships.
Northern Arizona is the defending men's champion and has won the title in four of the last five seasons. The year it didn't win was 2019, when it finished as runner-up to, yes, BYU.
BYU's Conner Mantz won the extremely tight 10K race over Northern Arizona's Nico Young, edging him at the finish line by 1.2 seconds. Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Conner Mantz (BYU) 29:39.6
Nico Young (Northern Arizona) 29:40.8
Women's 6K:
Taryn O'Neill (Northern Arizona) 20:17.9
Tierney Wolfgram (Nevada) 20:20.4
Click or tap here for the complete results from both races. The women's winning score was 42, and the men's was 61. Stanford's Julia Heymach won a thrilling women's race by 5 tenths of a second. Washington finished as runner-up in both events to grab the other automatic qualifying spot. The Huskies men's team came up only five points shy of catching Stanford. Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Kieran Lumb (Washington) 29:28.5
Charles Hicks (Stanford) 29:29.5
Women's 6K:
Julia Heymach (Stanford) 20:01.1
Ruby Smee (San Francisco) 20:01.6
Click or tap here for the complete results from both races. On the women's side, Minnesota rolled to the top spot with a score of 45, besting the second-place Cowgirls by 30 points.
Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Wesley Kiptoo (Iowa State) 30:17.9
Jonathan Davis (Illinois) 30:21.7
Women's 6K:
Cailie Logue (Iowa State) 20:45.1
Taylor Roe (Oklahoma State) 20:46.3
Click or tap here for the complete results from both races. The Fighting Irish were the dominating Irish at the Great Lakes regional on Friday, as its men's and women's teams both won their events to advance to the finals of the 2021 DI cross country championships. The Notre Dame men won with a score of 37, and the women won with 56. Wisconsin finished second in both men's and women's and will also advance to the NCAA finals. In fact, the team results were the exact same for the top-5 places of both events. Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Simon Bedard (Butler) 29:50.0
Barry Keane (Butler) 29:51.5
Women's 6K:
Maddy Denner (Notre Dame) 19:55.8
Olivia Markezich (Notre Dame) 19:57.7
Click or tap here for the complete results from both races. Princeton grabbed the victory on the men's side with a score of 40, while Georgetown's winning score on the women's side was 43.
Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Parker Stokes (Georgetown) 30:10.5
Haftu Strintzos (Villanova) 30:13.1
Women's 6K:
Ceili McCabe (West Virginia) 20:05.7
Sami Corman (Georgetown) 20:16.6
Click or tap here for the full results of both races. The Orange won the men's event with a score of 51 and finished second in the women's event. Both programs will automatically qualify for the NCAA finals.
Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Ehab El-Sandali (Iona) 30:03
Graham Blanks (Harvard) 30:04
Women's 6K:
Amanda Vestri (Syracuse) 20:05
Kayley Delay (Yale) 20:28
Click or tap here for complete results from both races. The Texas men's team won its event with 35 points. The Arkansas women's winning score was 27.
Here's the top 5 for women's:
Here's the top 5 for men's:
As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race:
Men's 10K:
Haftu Knight (Texas) 30:10.4
Kwanele Mthembu (Texas State) 30:11.1
Women's 6K:
Grace Forbes (Rice) 19:59.3
Isabel Van Camp (Arkansas) 20:15.4
Click or tap here for the complete results of both races. North Carolina State's women's team, and Wake Forest's men's team took the top Here's the top 5 for women's: And here's the top 5 for men's: As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race: Men's 10K: Athanas Kioko (Campbell) 28:58.1 Aaron Las Heras (Wake Forest) 29:17.9 Women's 6K: Kelsey Chmiel (NC State) 19:58.4 Katelyn Tuohy (NC State) 20:06.2 Click here for the full results from both races. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:43 pm, November 12, 2021South results: Ole Miss sweeps team titles for both men's and women's Your NCAA South Region champion Rebel women (and Lil Huddy) 🏆📸 @bethelkin#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/K0ncy7JfzJ— Ole Miss Track&Field (@OleMissTrack) November 12, 2021 In the South regional, Ole Miss had a day to remember. The Rebels put up a score of 69 and an average time of 20:13 in the 6K to win the women's team title. On the men's side, they scored a 68 with an average time of 29:57 in the 10K. Here's the top 5 for women's: And here's the top 5 for men's: As for the individuals, let's take a look at the winner and runner-up in each race: Men's 10K: Adrian Wildschutt (Florida State) 29:07 Ahmed Muhumed (Florida State) 29:20 Women's 6K: Mercy Chelangat (Alabama) 19:34 Parker Valby (Florida) 19:41 Click here for the full results from both races. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:07 pm, November 12, 2021Regionals happening now: Here's the schedule and how selections will work Here is the full schedule of regionals today. These will take place across multiple sites today (all times Eastern); South: North Alabama | 9:30 a.m.: Women's 6K | 10:30 a.m.: Men's 10K | Live results Northeast: UMass Lowell | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K | Live results South Central: Baylor | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K | Live results Southeast: Kentucky | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K | Live results Great Lakes: Evansville | Noon : Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K | Live results Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh | Noon: Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K | Live results Midwest: Iowa | Noon: Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K | Live results Mountain: BYU | 1 p.m.: Women's 6K | 2 p.m.: Men's 10K | Live results West: Sacramento | 1 p.m.: Women's 6K | 2 p.m.: Men's 10K | Live results Now let's take a look at how teams and individuals will be selected for the DI Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. Here's how automatic qualifications are received TEAMS The top two teams at each regional championships meet automatically qualify for the championships meet. INDIVIDUALS From each NCAA regional meet, the first four student-athletes, not on a qualifying team, to finish will be automatic qualifiers to the NCAA championships meet. All individual automatic qualifiers must finish in the top 25 within their region. The committee will determine at-large berths by examining the following selection criteria in order: Regional finish Wins (points) against teams already in the championship Head-to-head competition between teams under consideration Records pf the teams under consideration against common opponents Top individuals on the team under consideration With everything considered, that's 18 teams automatically qualifying for the championship races plus 13 at-large teams, which are selected by the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee. That brings the total number of teams to 31. As for the individuals, 36 will automatically qualify for the championship races by being one of the top four regional finishers not on an advancing team. Then the committee will select two additional individuals for at-large bids. That brings the total number of individuals to 38 per gender. Click here for the official NCAA DI cross country manual that details everything you need to know about qualifications and the championships as a whole. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:39 pm, November 10, 2021Regional schedule, important dates for the 2021 DI cross country championshipsAfter taking place in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 postponements, the DI men's and women's cross country championships are back in the fall of this year. Here are the important dates and times for the culmination of the men's and women's seasons. Nov. 12: Regionals These will take place across multiple sites this Friday (all times Eastern) Great Lakes: Evansville | Noon : Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh | Noon: Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K Midwest: Iowa | Noon: Women's 6K | 1 p.m.: Men's 10K Mountain: BYU | 1 p.m.: Women's 6K | 2 p.m.: Men's 10K Northeast: UMass Lowell | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K South Central: Baylor | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K South: North Alabama | 9:30 a.m.: Women's 6K | 10:30 a.m.: Men's 10K Southeast: Kentucky | 11 a.m.: Women's 6K | Noon: Men's 10K West: Sacramento | 1 p.m.: Women's 6K | 2 p.m.: Men's 10K Nov. 13: Selection show announcing individual and team participants Watch live on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 20: DI Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida (Hosted by Florida State) 10:20 a.m. ET: Women's Final 11:10 a.m. ET: Men's Final share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:29 pm, November 10, 2021How to watch the 2021 DI cross country selection showThe 2021 DI men's and women's cross country selection show is Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right here on NCAA.com. We'll have the official team and individual participants shortly after. When: 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 Where: Live on NCAA.com Teams and individual runners will be selected via automatic qualifying or at-large bids. Nine regionals took place on Friday around the country, with the teams that finished in the top two, men and women, receiving automatic bids to the NCAA finals. Check out the image below for the list of regional winners and runners-up that earned those auto-bids: NCAA The 2021 NCAA DI cross country championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, one week after the selection show, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, where Florida State will serve as host. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:14 pm, November 10, 2021DI cross country championship historyAfter postponements due to COVID-19, the BYU women and Northern Arizona men won cross country national championships during the spring of 2021. You can scroll through last spring's championship recap here. The Cougars were dominant near the turn of the millennium, winning titles in 1997, 1999, 2001 and 2002 but had not triumphed since before last season, including a pair of runner-up finishes. For Northern Arizona, the Lumberjacks have built quite a dynasty, winning four men's titles in five seasons, including a three-peat from 2016-18. The only time in that span they haven't won the national championship, they finished second. Women's DI cross country championship history: Year Champion Coach Points Runner-Up Points Site 2020 BYU Diljeet Taylor 96 NC State 161 Stillwater, Okla. 2019 Arkansas Lance Harter 96 BYU 102 Terre Haute, Ind. 2018 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 New Mexico 103 Madison, Wis. 2017 New Mexico Joe Franklin 90 San Francisco 105 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Oregon Robert Johnson 125 Michigan 126 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 New Mexico Joe Franklin 49 Colorado 129 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Michigan State Walt Drenth 85 Iowa State 147 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Providence Ray Treacy 141 Arizona 197 Indiana State 2012 Oregon Robert Johnson 114 Providence 183 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Georgetown Chris Miltenburg 162 Washington 170 Indiana State 2010 Villanova Gina Procaccio 120 Florida State 154 Indiana State 2009 Villanova Gina Procaccio 86 Florida State 133 Indiana State 2008 Washington Greg Metcalf 79 Oregon 131 Indiana State 2007 Stanford Peter Tegen 145 Oregon 177 Indiana State 2006 Stanford Peter Tegen 195 Colorado 223 Indiana State 2005 Stanford Peter Tegen 146 Colorado 181 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 63 Duke 144 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Dena Evans 120 BYU 128 UNI 2002 BYU Patrick Shane 85 Stanford 113 Indiana State 2001 BYU Patrick Shane 62 North Carolina State 148 Furman 2000 Colorado Mark Wetmore 117 BYU 167 Iowa State 1999 BYU Patrick Shane 72 Arkansas 125 Indiana 1998 Villanova Marcus O'Sullivan 106 BYU 110 Kansas 1997 BYU Patrick Shane 100 Stanford 102 Furman 1996 Stanford Beth Alford-Sullivan 101 Villanova 106 Arizona 1995 Providence Ray Treacy 88 Colorado 123 Iowa State 1994 Villanova Marty Stern 75 Michigan 108 Arkansas 1993 Villanova Marty Stern 66 Arkansas 71 Lehigh 1992 Villanova Marty Stern 123 Arkansas 130 Indiana 1991 Villanova Marty Stern 85 Arkansas 168 Arizona 1990 Villanova Marty Stern 82 Providence 172 Tennessee 1989 Villanova Marty Stern 99 Kentucky 168 Navy 1988 Kentucky Don Weber 75 Oregon 128 Iowa State 1987 Oregon Tom Heinonen 97 North Carolina State 99 Virginia 1986 Texas Terry Crawford 62 Wisconsin 64 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 58 Iowa State 98 Marquette 1984 Wisconsin Peter Tegen 63 Stanford 89 Penn State 1983 Oregon Tom Heinonen 95 Stanford 98 Lehigh 1982 Virginia Martin Smith 48 Stanford 91 Indiana 1981 Virginia John Varasy 36 Oregon 83 Witchita State Men's DI cross country championship history: Year Champion Coach Points Runner-Up Points Host or Site 2020 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 60 Notre Dame 87 Stillwater, Okla. 2019 BYU Ed Eyestone 109 Northern Arizona 163 Terre Haute, Ind. 2018 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 83 BYU 116 Madison, Wisc. 2017 Northern Arizona Michael Smith 74 Portland 127 Louisville, Ky. 2016 Northern Arizona Eric Heins 125 Stanford 158 Terre Haute, Ind. 2015 Syracuse Chris Fox 82 Colorado 91 Louisville, Ky. 2014 Colorado Mark Wetmore 65 Stanford 98 Terre Haute, Ind. 2013 Colorado Mark Wetmore 149 Northern Arizona 169 Indiana State 2012 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 72 Wisconsin 135 Louisville, Ky. 2011 Wisconsin Mick Byrne 97 Oklahoma State 139 Indiana State 2010 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 73 Florida state 193 Indiana State 2009 Oklahoma State Dave Smith 127 Oregon 143 Indiana State 2008 Oregon Vin Lananna 93 Iona 147 Indiana State 2007 Oregon Vin Lananna 85 Iona 113 Indiana State 2006 Colorado Mark Wetmore 94 Wisconsin 142 Indiana State 2005 Wisconsin Jerry Schumacher 37 Arkansas 105 Indiana State 2004 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Wisconsin 94 Indiana State 2003 Stanford Andrew Gerard 24 Wisconsin 174 UNI 2002 Stanford Vin Lananna 47 Wisconsin 107 Indiana State 2001 Colorado Mark Wetmore 90 Stanford 91 Furman 2000 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 83 Colorado 94 Iowa State 1999 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 58 Wisconsin 185 Indiana 1998 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 97 Stanford 114 Kansas 1997 Stanford Vin Lananna 53 Arkansas 56 Furman 1996 Stanford Vin Lananna 46 Arkansas 74 Arizona 1995 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 100 Northern Arizona 142 Iowa State 1994 Iowa State Bill Bergan 65 Colorado 88 Arkansas 1993 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 31 BYU 153 Lehigh 1992 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 46 Wisconsin 87 Indiana 1991 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 52 Iowa State 114 Arizona 1990 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 68 Iowa State 96 Tennessee 1989 Iowa State Bill Bergan 54 Oregon 72 Navy 1988 Wisconsin Martin Smith 105 Northern Arizona 160 Iowa State 1987 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 87 Dartmouth 119 Virginia 1986 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 69 Dartmouth 141 Arizona 1985 Wisconsin Martin Smith 67 Arkansas 104 Marquette 1984 Arkansas John Mcdonnell 101 Arizona 111 Penn State 1983 *UTEP Larry Heiderbrecht 108 Wisconsin 164 Lehigh 1982 Wisconsin Dan McClimon 59 Providence 138 Indiana 1981 UTEP Ted Banks 17 Providence 109 Wichita State 1980 UTEP Ted Banks 58 Arkansas 152 Wichita State 1979 UTEP Ted Banks 86 Oregon 93 Lehigh 1978 UTEP Ted Banks 56 Oregon 72 Wisconsin 1977 Oregon Bill Dellinger 100 UTEP 105 Washington state 1976 UTEP Ted Banks 62 Oregon 117 North Texas 1975 UTEP Ted Banks 88 Washington State 92 Penn State 1974 Oregon Bill Dellinger 77 Western Kentucky 110 Indiana 1973 Oregon Bill Dellinger 89 UTEP 157 Washington state 1972 Tennessee Stan Huntsman 134 East Tennessee State 148 Houston 1971 Oregon Bill Dellinger 83 Washington State 122 Tennessee 1970 Villanova James Elliott 85 Oregon 86 William & Mary 1969 UTEP Wayne Vandenburg 74 Villanova 88 Manhattan 1968 Villanova James Elliott 78 Stanford 100 Manhattan 1967 Villanova James Elliott 91 Air Force 96 Wyoming 1966 Villanova James Elliott 79 Kansas State 155 Kansas 1965 Western Michigan George Dales 81 Northwestern 114 Kansas 1964 Western Michigan George Dales 86 Oregon 116 Michigan State 1963 San Jose State Dean Miller 53 Oregon 68 Michigan State 1962 San Jose State Dean Miller 58 Villanova 69 Michigan State 1961 Oregon State Sam Bell 68 San Jose State 82 Michigan State 1960 Houston John Morriss 54 Michigan State 80 Michigan State 1959 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 44 Houston 120 Michigan State 1958 Michigan State Francis Dittrich 79 Western Michigan 104 Michigan State 1957 Notre dame Alex Wilson 121 Michigan State 127 Michigan State 1956 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 28 Kansas 88 Michigan State 1955 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 46 Kansas 68 Michigan State 1954 Oklahoma State Ralph Higgins 61 Syracuse 118 Michigan State 1953 Kansas Bill Easton 70 Indiana 82 Michigan State 1952 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 65 Indiana 68 Michigan State 1951 Syracuse Robert Grieve 80 Kansas 118 Michigan State 1950 Penn State Charles Werner 53 Michigan State 55 Michigan State 1949 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 59 Syracuse 81 Michigan State 1948 Michigan State Karl Schlademan 41 Wisconsin 69 Michigan State 1947 Penn State Charles Werner 60 Syracuse 72 Michigan State 1946 Drake Bill Easton 42 New York University 98 Michigan State 1945 Drake Bill Easton 50 Notre Dame 65 Michigan State 1944 Drake Bill Easton 25 Notre Dame 64 Michigan State 1942 Indiana/Penn State Earle Hayes/Charles Werner 57 Michigan State 1941 Rhode Island Fred Tootell 83 Penn State 110 Michigan State 1940 Indiana Earle Hayes 65 Eastern Michigan 68 Michigan State 1939 Michigan State Lauren Brown 54 Wisconsin 57 Michigan State 1938 Indiana Earle Hayes 51 Notre Dame 61 Michigan State *Participation in the championships vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link