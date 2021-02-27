Last Updated 10:19 AM, February 27, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 NC fencing championships

2021 NC fencing championships.Keep up with all news from the 2021 NC fencing championships
9:09 pm, February 26, 2021

Here's the schedule for the 2021 NC fencing championships

The 2021 NC fencing championships run from March 25-28 at Multi-Sport Facility in University Park, Pennsylvania. Qualifying teams for this year's championships will be unveiled on Thursday, March 18 via press release.

Below is the full schedule of events.

* All times listed in ET

Thursday, March 25

  • Men's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.
  • Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.
  • Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26

  • Men's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
  • Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
  • Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Men's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.

  • Men's Épée | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
  • Men's Foil | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
  • Men's Sabre | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

  • Women's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.
  • Women's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.
  • Women's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

  • Women's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
  • Women's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
  • Women's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Women's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.

  • Women's Épée | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
  • Women's Foil | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
  • Women's Sabre | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
8:59 pm, February 26, 2021

NC fencing championship history

Columbia (178 points) edged Pacific (166) to win the NC fencing national championship in 2019. It was the Lions' fifth national title and third in the past five years.

Click or tap here for a .PDF containing the breakdown of the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by year summary of every NC fencing team national champion, since 1990.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 178 Penn State 166 Cleveland
2018 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 185 Columbia-University-Barnard-College 170 Penn State
2017 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 186 Ohio State 161 Notre Dame
2016 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 174 Ohio State 167 Brandeis
2015 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 165 Penn State 156 Ohio State
2014 Penn State Wes Glon 180 Princeton 159 Ohio State
2013 Princeton Zoltan Dudas 182 Notre Dame 175 San Antonio
2012 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 182 Princeton 161 Ohio State
2011 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 174 Penn State 168 Ohio State
2010 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 191 St. John's (N.Y.) 182 Harvard
2009 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 Notre Dame 182 Penn State
2008 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 185 Notre Dame 176 Ohio State
2007 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 194 St. John's (N.Y.) 176 Drew
2006 Harvard Peter Brand 165 Penn State 159 Rice
2005 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 173 Ohio State 171 Houston
2004 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 194 Penn State 160 Brandeis
2003 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 182 Penn State 179 Air Force
2002 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 St. John's (N.Y.) 190 Drew
2001 St. John's (N.Y.) Yury Gelman 180 Penn State 172 Wisconsin-Parkside
2000 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 175 Notre Dame/St. Johns (N.Y.) 171 Stanfrod
1999 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 171 Notre Dame 139 Brandeis
1998 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 149 Notre Dame 147 Notre Dame
1997 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,530 Notre Dame 1,470 Air Force
1996 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,500 Notre Dame 1,190 Yale
1995 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 440 St. John's (N.Y.) 413 Notre Dame
1994 Notre Dame Michael DeCicco/Yves Auriol 4,350 Penn State 4,075 Brandeis
1993 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,525 Penn State 4,500 Wayne State (Mich.)
1992 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,150 Penn State 3,646 Notre Dame
1991 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 4,700 Columbia 4,200 Penn State
1990 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 36 Columbia 35 Notre Dame