Live coverage of the 2021 NC fencing championships
Here's the schedule for the 2021 NC fencing championships
The 2021 NC fencing championships run from March 25-28 at Multi-Sport Facility in University Park, Pennsylvania. Qualifying teams for this year's championships will be unveiled on Thursday, March 18 via press release.
Below is the full schedule of events.
* All times listed in ET
Thursday, March 25
- Men's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.
- Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.
- Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 26
- Men's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
- Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
- Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
Men's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.
- Men's Épée | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
- Men's Foil | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
- Men's Sabre | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
- Women's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.
- Women's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.
- Women's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
- Women's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
- Women's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
- Women's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.
Women's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.
- Women's Épée | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
- Women's Foil | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
- Women's Sabre | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.
NC fencing championship history
Columbia (178 points) edged Pacific (166) to win the NC fencing national championship in 2019. It was the Lions' fifth national title and third in the past five years.
Click or tap here for a .PDF containing the breakdown of the 2019 championships. Below is a year-by year summary of every NC fencing team national champion, since 1990.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Columbia
|Michael Aufrichtig
|178
|Penn State
|166
|Cleveland
|2018
|Notre Dame
|Gia Kvaratskhelia
|185
|Columbia-University-Barnard-College
|170
|Penn State
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Gia Kvaratskhelia
|186
|Ohio State
|161
|Notre Dame
|2016
|Columbia
|Michael Aufrichtig
|174
|Ohio State
|167
|Brandeis
|2015
|Columbia
|Michael Aufrichtig
|165
|Penn State
|156
|Ohio State
|2014
|Penn State
|Wes Glon
|180
|Princeton
|159
|Ohio State
|2013
|Princeton
|Zoltan Dudas
|182
|Notre Dame
|175
|San Antonio
|2012
|Ohio State
|Vladimir Nazlymov
|182
|Princeton
|161
|Ohio State
|2011
|Notre Dame
|Janusz Bednarski
|174
|Penn State
|168
|Ohio State
|2010
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|191
|St. John's (N.Y.)
|182
|Harvard
|2009
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|195
|Notre Dame
|182
|Penn State
|2008
|Ohio State
|Vladimir Nazlymov
|185
|Notre Dame
|176
|Ohio State
|2007
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|194
|St. John's (N.Y.)
|176
|Drew
|2006
|Harvard
|Peter Brand
|165
|Penn State
|159
|Rice
|2005
|Notre Dame
|Janusz Bednarski
|173
|Ohio State
|171
|Houston
|2004
|Ohio State
|Vladimir Nazlymov
|194
|Penn State
|160
|Brandeis
|2003
|Notre Dame
|Janusz Bednarski
|182
|Penn State
|179
|Air Force
|2002
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|195
|St. John's (N.Y.)
|190
|Drew
|2001
|St. John's (N.Y.)
|Yury Gelman
|180
|Penn State
|172
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|2000
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|175
|Notre Dame/St. Johns (N.Y.)
|171
|Stanfrod
|1999
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|171
|Notre Dame
|139
|Brandeis
|1998
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|149
|Notre Dame
|147
|Notre Dame
|1997
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|1,530
|Notre Dame
|1,470
|Air Force
|1996
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|1,500
|Notre Dame
|1,190
|Yale
|1995
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|440
|St. John's (N.Y.)
|413
|Notre Dame
|1994
|Notre Dame
|Michael DeCicco/Yves Auriol
|4,350
|Penn State
|4,075
|Brandeis
|1993
|Columbia
|George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler
|4,525
|Penn State
|4,500
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|1992
|Columbia
|George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler
|4,150
|Penn State
|3,646
|Notre Dame
|1991
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|4,700
|Columbia
|4,200
|Penn State
|1990
|Penn State
|Emmanuil Kaidanov
|36
|Columbia
|35
|Notre Dame