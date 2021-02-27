Live coverage of the 2021 NC fencing championships

The 2021 NC fencing championships run from March 25-28 at Multi-Sport Facility in University Park, Pennsylvania. Qualifying teams for this year's championships will be unveiled on Thursday, March 18 via press release.

Below is the full schedule of events.

* All times listed in ET

Thursday, March 25

Men's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.

Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.

Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Men's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Men's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.

Men's Épée | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.

Men's Foil | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.

Men's Sabre | Semifinals/Final | 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Women's Épée | Rounds 1-3 | 9 a.m.

Women's Foil | Rounds 1-3 | 11 a.m.

Women's Sabre | Rounds 1-3 | 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Women's Épée | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Women's Foil | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Women's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 | 9 a.m.

Women's competition will resume later in the day Thursday with the semifinals and final bouts in the order listed below.