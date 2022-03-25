Last Updated 4:24 PM, March 25, 2022
NCAA.com

2022 NCAA fencing championships: Schedule, results, live updates

Women's 2021 Fencing Championship
2:15
8:03 pm, March 25, 2022

Princeton's Maia Weintraub wins the women's foil title

Princeton's Maia Weintraub defeated Notre Dame's Amita Berthier 15-9 to win the 2022 women's foil title in NC fencing. Weintraub picked up key points for the Tigers, who sat second in team scoring entering the finals. Click or tap here for live results.

fencing

You can track live scoring from the finals here: Women's Epee | Women's Foil | Women's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

7:37 pm, March 25, 2022

Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh wins the women's epee title

Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh defeated Harvard's Emily Vermeule 15-10 to win the 2022 women's epee title in NC fencing. Hsieh picked up key points for the Fighting Irish, who led team scoring entering the finals. Click or tap here for live results.

Fencing

7:32 pm, March 25, 2022

Championship bouts set

The championship bouts in women's NC fencing are set. The final for women's epee, foil and sabre will take place, respectively, with 15-touch bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

Below are the participants:

Women's Epee

  • Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh vs. Harvard's Emily Vermeule

Women's Foil

  • Princeton's Maia Weintraub vs. Notre Dame's Amita Berthier

Women's Sabre

  • Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky vs. Notre Dame's Atara Greenbaum

7:29 pm, March 25, 2022

Notre Dame's Atara Greenbaum advances to women's foil final

Notre Dame's Atara Greenbaum advanced to women's foil final, defeating Columbia/Barnard's Nora Burke 15-11. Greenbaum will face Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the final. Click or tap here for live results.

Up next are the women's finals.

7:02 pm, March 25, 2022

Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky advances to women's saber final

Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky advanced to women's saber final, defeating Princeton's Maia Chamberlain 15-13. Tartakovsky will face the winner of Nora Burke (Columbia/Barnard) and Atara Greenbaum (Notre Dame). Click or tap here for live results.

saber

6:47 pm, March 25, 2022

Notre Dame's Amita Berthier advances to women's foil final

Notre Dame's Amita Berthier advanced to women's foil final, defeating Ohio State's Camilla Rivano 15-11. Berthier will face Princeton's Maia Weintraub in the final. Click or tap here for live results.

foil

Up next are the women's saber semifinals.

4:25 pm, March 25, 2022

Women's semifinals set for 2022 NC Fencing championships

After five rounds of action, the women's semifinals are set for the 2022 NC Fencing Championships. Starting at 1:30, the semifinals for women's epee, foil and sabre will take place, respectively. Click or tap here for live results.

The top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place. See the finalists below:

Women's Epee

Epee

Women's Foil

foil

Women's Saber

Saber

After five rounds, Notre Dame leads all team scoring, followed by Princeton.

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for women’s individual champions will follow. 

A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 4:30 p.m. ET March 30.

11:38 am, March 25, 2022

Day 2 of the NC Fencing championships

The 2022 NC fencing championships continue with Day 2 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. 

The women's action will conclude today with rounds 4-5 before the semifinal and championship bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

After three rounds and entering Day 2, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring, followed by Princeton in second place. Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh leads all scorers in the women's epee with a +33 mark. The first-place leaders in women's foil and saber each come from Columbia/Barnard, with Zander Rhodes and Nora Burke in front, respectively.

See the remaining schedule below:

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 1-3
  • 11 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3

Sunday, March 27

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts

9:30 pm, March 24, 2022

Day 1 of the NC fencing championships is complete

Day 1 of the NC fencing championships is complete. It saw the first three rounds of women's epee, foil and saber, respectively.

Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring, followed by Princeton in second place.

team scoring

The Fighting Irish were paced by Kaylin Hsieh's championship-leading +33 mark in the women's epee through three rounds. 

women's epee

The first-place leaders in women's foil and saber each came from Columbia/Barnard, with Zander Rhodes and Nora Burke in front, respectively.

foil
sabre

The NC fencing championships continue tomorrow with rounds 4-5 in women's events and the semifinal and championship bouts. Click or tap here for complete results.

11:59 am, March 24, 2022

The 2022 NC fencing championships start today

Fencing

The 2022 NC fencing championships start today, Thursday, March 24 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. 144 competitors and 27 institutions will battle for fencing supremacy.

The women kick off the championship action with three events today. To begin, fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

See the full schedule below:

Thursday, March 24

Friday, March 25

  • 9 a.m. | Women's Epee | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Women's Foil | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Women's Sabre | Rounds 4-5
  • 1:30 p.m. | Women's semifinals and championship bouts

Saturday, March 26

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 1-3
  • 11 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3

Sunday, March 27

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts

6:58 pm, March 15, 2022

NCAA men’s and women’s fencing committee selects championships participants

Fencing

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-Seven member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. University of Notre Dame will host the championships at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana, March 24- 27, 2022.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Click or tap here for the full release with complete list of competitors.

7:12 pm, March 12, 2022

How to find the 2022 NC fencing championship selections

The 2022 NCAA NC fencing championship selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET via press release on NCAA.com. 

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 NC fencing championship will take place March 24-27 from the Castellan Family Fencing Facility in Notre Dame, Indiana.