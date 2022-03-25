2022 NCAA fencing championships: Schedule, results, live updates

The 2022 NC fencing championships continue with Day 2 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana.

The women's action will conclude today with rounds 4-5 before the semifinal and championship bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

After three rounds and entering Day 2, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring, followed by Princeton in second place. Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh leads all scorers in the women's epee with a +33 mark. The first-place leaders in women's foil and saber each come from Columbia/Barnard, with Zander Rhodes and Nora Burke in front, respectively.

See the remaining schedule below:

Friday, March 25

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for women’s individual champions will follow.

Saturday, March 26

9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 1-3

11 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3

1:30 p.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 1-3

Sunday, March 27

9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5

9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5

9 a.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5

1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men’s individual champions and the top four teams will follow.