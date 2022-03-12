2022 NCAA fencing championships: Selection date, schedule

Last Updated 3:12 PM, March 12, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA fencing championships: Selection date, scheduleShare Women's 2021 Fencing Championship 2:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:12 pm, March 12, 2022How to find the 2022 NC fencing championship selections The 2022 NCAA NC fencing championship selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET via press release on NCAA.com. When: Tuesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The 2022 NC fencing championship will take place March 24-27 from the Castellan Family Fencing Facility in Notre Dame, Illinois. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:10 pm, March 12, 2022NC fencing championship history In the 31-year history of the NC fencing championship, only seven different programs have won the title. Penn State has won the most (13). Both Notre Dame and Columbia have won three in the last six seasons. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 201 Penn State 182 Penn State 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 178 Penn State 166 Cleveland 2018 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 185 Columbia-University-Barnard-College 170 Penn State 2017 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 186 Ohio State 161 Notre Dame 2016 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 174 Ohio State 167 Brandeis 2015 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 165 Penn State 156 Ohio State 2014 Penn State Wes Glon 180 Princeton 159 Ohio State 2013 Princeton Zoltan Dudas 182 Notre Dame 175 San Antonio 2012 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 182 Princeton 161 Ohio State 2011 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 174 Penn State 168 Ohio State 2010 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 191 St. John's (N.Y.) 182 Harvard 2009 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 Notre Dame 182 Penn State 2008 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 185 Notre Dame 176 Ohio State 2007 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 194 St. John's (N.Y.) 176 Drew 2006 Harvard Peter Brand 165 Penn State 159 Rice 2005 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 173 Ohio State 171 Houston 2004 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 194 Penn State 160 Brandeis 2003 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 182 Penn State 179 Air Force 2002 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 St. John's (N.Y.) 190 Drew 2001 St. John's (N.Y.) Yury Gelman 180 Penn State 172 Wisconsin-Parkside 2000 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 175 Notre Dame/St. Johns (N.Y.) 171 Stanfrod 1999 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 171 Notre Dame 139 Brandeis 1998 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 149 Notre Dame 147 Notre Dame 1997 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,530 Notre Dame 1,470 Air Force 1996 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,500 Notre Dame 1,190 Yale 1995 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 440 St. John's (N.Y.) 413 Notre Dame 1994 Notre Dame Michael DeCicco/Yves Auriol 4,350 Penn State 4,075 Brandeis 1993 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,525 Penn State 4,500 Wayne State (Mich.) 1992 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,150 Penn State 3,646 Notre Dame 1991 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 4,700 Columbia 4,200 Penn State 1990 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 36 Columbia 35 Notre Dame share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link