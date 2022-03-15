Selections for the NCAA fencing championships

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-Seven member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. University of Notre Dame will host the championships at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana, March 24- 27, 2022.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

