Notre Dame wins 2022 NCAA fencing championship, goes back-to-back

Notre Dame won the 2022 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships.

Notre Dame won the championship behind 293 total points. Kaylin Hsieh won the women's epee title as the lone individual champion for the Fighting Irish.

Harvard finished in second place with 241 points after sweeping the individual saber titles.

Here are all of the individual 2022 NC fencing champions:

Men's Epee | Gabriel Feinberg | Ohio State

| Gabriel Feinberg | Ohio State Men's Foil | Ashton Daniel | Columbia

| Ashton Daniel | Columbia Men's Saber | Filip Dolegiewicz | Harvard

| Filip Dolegiewicz | Harvard Women's Epee | Kaylin Hsieh | Notre Dame

| Kaylin Hsieh | Notre Dame Women's Foil | Maia Weintraub | Princeton

| Maia Weintraub | Princeton Women's Saber | Elizabeth Tartakovsky | Harvard

