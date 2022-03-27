Notre Dame wins 2022 NCAA fencing championship, goes back-to-back

Last Updated 6:31 PM, March 27, 2022NCAA.comNotre Dame wins 2022 NCAA fencing championship, goes back-to-backShareNotre Dame won the 2022 NC fencing championship.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:52 pm, March 27, 2022Notre Dame wins the 2022 NC fencing championship, goes back-to-back Notre Dame won the 2022 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships. The moment we 𝔀𝓸𝓷 𝓲𝓽 𝓪𝓵𝓵. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fn4B456NeZ— Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 27, 2022 Notre Dame won the championship behind 293 total points. Kaylin Hsieh won the women's epee title as the lone individual champion for the Fighting Irish. Harvard finished in second place with 241 points after sweeping the individual saber titles. Here are all of the individual 2022 NC fencing champions: 
Men's Epee | Gabriel Feinberg | Ohio State 
Men's Foil | Ashton Daniel | Columbia 
Men's Saber | Filip Dolegiewicz | Harvard 
Women's Epee | Kaylin Hsieh | Notre Dame 
Women's Foil | Maia Weintraub | Princeton 
Women's Saber | Elizabeth Tartakovsky | Harvard
7:51 pm, March 27, 2022
Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz wins men's saber title
Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz defeated Duke's Terence Lee 15-10 to win the 2022 men's saber title in NC fencing. Dolegiewicz picked up key points for the Crimson, who sat second in team scoring entering the finals. 7:28 pm, March 27, 2022
Columbia's Ashton Daniel wins the men's foil title
Columbia's Ashton Daniel defeated Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla 15-14 to win the 2022 men's foil title in NC fencing. Daniel picked up key points for the Lions, who sat third in team scoring entering the finals.
7:08 pm, March 27, 2022
Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg wins the men's epee title
Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg defeated Princeton's Nicholas Lawson 15-11 to win the 2022 men's epee title in NC fencing. Feinberg picked up key points for the Buckeyes, who sat fifth in team scoring entering the finals. 6:58 pm, March 27, 2022
Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz advances to men's saber final
Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz advanced to men's saber final, defeating San Diego's Shawn Kim 15-8. Dolegiewicz will face Duke's Terence Lee in the final.
Up next are the men's finals.
6:58 pm, March 27, 2022
Championship bouts set
The championship bouts in men's NC fencing are set. The final for men's epee, foil and sabre will take place, respectively, with 15-touch bouts. Below are the participants: 
Men's Epee: Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg vs. Princeton's Nicholas Lawson 
Men's Foil: Columbia's Ashton Daniel vs. Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla 
Men's Sabre: Duke's Terence Lee vs. Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz
6:41 pm, March 27, 2022
Duke's Terence Lee advances to men's saber final
Duke's Terence Lee advanced to men's saber final, defeating St. John's' Fares Ferjani 15-14. Lee will face the winner of Filip Dolegiewicz (Harvard) and Shawn Kim (San Diego). 6:29 pm, March 27, 2022
Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla advances to men's foil final
Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla advanced to men's foil final, defeating Harvard's James Chen 15-5. Kumbla will face Columbia's Ashton Daniel in the final.
Up next are the men's saber semifinals.
6:11 pm, March 27, 2022
Columbia's Ashton Daniel advances to men's foil final
Columbia's Ashton Daniel advanced to men's foil final, defeating Princeton's Mohamed Hamza 15-14. Daniel will face the winner of Sidarth Kumbla (Columbia) and James Chen (Harvard). 5:55 pm, March 27, 2022
Princeton's Nicholas Lawson advances to men's epee final
Princeton's Nicholas Lawson advanced to men's epee final, defeating Penn's Emon Daroian 15-11. Lawson will face Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg in the final.
Up next are the men's foil semifinals.
5:44 pm, March 27, 2022
Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg advances to men's epee final
Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg advanced to men's epee final, defeating NYU's Ian Sanders 15-14. Feinberg will face the winner of Nicholas Lawson (Princeton) and Emon Daroian (Penn). 5:39 pm, March 27, 2022
Men's semifinals set for 2022 NC Fencing championships
After five rounds of action, the men's semifinals are set for the 2022 NC Fencing Championships. Starting at 1:30, the semifinals for men's epee, foil and saber will take place, respectively.
The top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
After five rounds, Notre Dame leads all team scoring, followed by Harvard. The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men's individual champions will follow.
11:42 am, March 27, 2022
Day 4 of the NC Fencing championships
The 2022 NC fencing championships conclude with Day 4 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. The men's action wraps up today with rounds 4-5 before the semifinal and championship bouts.
After three rounds of men's action and entering Day 3, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring, followed by Columbia/Barnard in second place. Penn State's Ryan Griffiths leads all scorers in the men's epee with a +26 mark. The first-place leaders in men's foil and saber are Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla and San Diego's Shawn Kim, respectively. 
See the remaining schedule below: 
Sunday, March 27 
9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Saber | Rounds 4-5 
1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts 
The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, saber. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men's individual champions and the top four teams will follow.
10:22 pm, March 26, 2022
Notre Dame maintains team lead after Day 3
In the penultimate day of the 2022 NC fencing championships, the Fighting Irish retained top spot overall at 944 points. Day 3 featured the first three rounds of the men's epee, foil, and sabre.
The championships conclude Sunday at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana, in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. 
See the full schedule below. 
Sunday, March 27 
9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5 
1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts 
The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men's individual champions and the top four teams will follow.
12:40 pm, March 26, 2022
Day 3 of the NC Fencing championships
The 2022 NC fencing championships continue with Day 3 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. The men's action will begin today with rounds 1-3 in epee, foil and saber. Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts.
After the completion of women's competition and entering Day 3, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring. The first-place winners in women's epee, foil and saber are Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh, Princeton's Maia Weintraub and Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky, respectively. See the remaining schedule below: 
Saturday, March 26 
9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 1-3 
11 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 1-3 
1:30 p.m. | Men's Saber | Rounds 1-3 
Sunday, March 27 
9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5 
9 a.m. | Men's Saber | Rounds 4-5 
1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts 
The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, saber. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men's individual champions and the top four teams will follow.