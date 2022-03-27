Last Updated 6:31 PM, March 27, 2022
NCAA.com

Notre Dame wins 2022 NCAA fencing championship, goes back-to-back

Notre Dame FencingNotre Dame won the 2022 NC fencing championship.
7:52 pm, March 27, 2022

Notre Dame wins the 2022 NC fencing championship, goes back-to-back

Notre Dame won the 2022 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won back-to-back titles and four of the last five championships.

Notre Dame won the championship behind 293 total points. Kaylin Hsieh won the women's epee title as the lone individual champion for the Fighting Irish.

Harvard finished in second place with 241 points after sweeping the individual saber titles.

Here are all of the individual 2022 NC fencing champions:

  • Men's Epee | Gabriel Feinberg | Ohio State
  • Men's Foil | Ashton Daniel | Columbia
  • Men's Saber | Filip Dolegiewicz | Harvard
  • Women's Epee | Kaylin Hsieh | Notre Dame
  • Women's Foil | Maia Weintraub | Princeton
  • Women's Saber | Elizabeth Tartakovsky | Harvard

Click or tap here for complete results.

7:51 pm, March 27, 2022

Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz wins men's saber title

Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz defeated Duke's Terence Lee 15-10 to win the 2022 men's saber title in NC fencing. Dolegiewicz picked up key points for the Crimson, who sat second in team scoring entering the finals. Click or tap here for live results.

You can view scoring from the finals here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

7:28 pm, March 27, 2022

Columbia's Ashton Daniel wins the men's foil title

Columbia's Ashton Daniel defeated Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla 15-14 to win the 2022 men's foil title in NC fencing. Daniel picked up key points for the Lions, who sat third in team scoring entering the finals. Click or tap here for live results.

You can track live scoring from the finals here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

7:08 pm, March 27, 2022

Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg wins the men's epee title

Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg defeated Princeton's Nicholas Lawson 15-11 to win the 2022 men's epee title in NC fencing. Feinberg picked up key points for the Buckeyes, who sat fifth in team scoring entering the finals. Click or tap here for live results.

You can track live scoring from the finals here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

6:58 pm, March 27, 2022

Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz advances to men's saber final

Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz advanced to men's saber final, defeating San Diego's Shawn Kim 15-8. Dolegiewicz will face Duke's Terence Lee in the final. Click or tap here for live results.

Up next are the men's finals.

You can track live scoring from the semifinals here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

6:58 pm, March 27, 2022

Championship bouts set

The championship bouts in men's NC fencing are set. The final for men's epee, foil and sabre will take place, respectively, with 15-touch bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

Below are the participants:

Men's Epee

  • Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg vs. Princeton's Nicholas Lawson

Men's Foil

  • Columbia's Ashton Daniel vs. Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla

Men's Sabre

  • Duke's Terence Lee vs. Harvard's Filip Dolegiewicz

You can track live scoring from the finals here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

6:29 pm, March 27, 2022

Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla advances to men's foil final

Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla advanced to men's foil final, defeating Harvard's James Chen 15-5. Kumbla will face Columbia's Ashton Daniel in the final. Click or tap here for live results.

Up next are the men's saber semifinals.

You can track live scoring here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

6:11 pm, March 27, 2022

Columbia's Ashton Daniel advances to men's foil final

Columbia's Ashton Daniel advanced to men's foil final, defeating Princeton's Mohamed Hamza 15-14. Daniel will face the winner of Sidarth Kumbla (Columbia) and James Chen (Harvard). Click or tap here for live results.

You can track live scoring here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

5:55 pm, March 27, 2022

Princeton's Nicholas Lawson advances to men's epee final

Princeton's Nicholas Lawson advanced to men's epee final, defeating Penn's Emon Daroian 15-11. Lawson will face Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg in the final. Click or tap here for live results.

Up next are the men's foil semifinals.

You can track live scoring here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

5:44 pm, March 27, 2022

Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg advances to men's epee final

Ohio State's Gabriel Feinberg advanced to men's epee final, defeating NYU's Ian Sanders 15-14. Feinberg will face the winner of Nicholas Lawson (Princeton) and Emon Daroian (Penn). Click or tap here for live results.

You can track live scoring here: Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

Watch live on ESPN3 or the WatchESPN app.

5:39 pm, March 27, 2022

Men's semifinals set for 2022 NC Fencing championships

After five rounds of action, the men's semifinals are set for the 2022 NC Fencing Championships. Starting at 1:30, the semifinals for men's epee, foil and saber will take place, respectively. Click or tap here for live results.

The top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place. See the finalists below:

Men's Epee

Men's Foil

Men's Saber

You can track live scoring here:Men's Epee | Men's Foil | Men's Saber

After five rounds, Notre Dame leads all team scoring, followed by Harvard.

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men's individual champions will follow. 

A live feed of semifinal and final bouts will be available at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 or WatchESPN app. Semifinals and finals, along with other championships highlights, will air on ESPNU at 4:30 p.m. ET March 30.

11:42 am, March 27, 2022

Day 4 of the NC Fencing championships

The 2022 NC fencing championships conclude with Day 4 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana.  

The men's action wraps up today with rounds 4-5 before the semifinal and championship bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

After three rounds of men's action and entering Day 3, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring, followed by Columbia/Barnard in second place. Penn State's Ryan Griffiths leads all scorers in the men's epee with a +26 mark. The first-place leaders in men's foil and saber are Columbia's Sidarth Kumbla and San Diego's Shawn Kim, respectively.

See the remaining schedule below:

Sunday, March 27

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, saber. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men’s individual champions and the top four teams will follow. 

10:22 pm, March 26, 2022

Notre Dame maintains team lead after Day 3

In the penultimate day of the 2022 NC fencing championships, the Fighting Irish retained top spot overall at 944 points. Day 3 featured the first three rounds of the men's epee, foil, and sabre. Click or tap here for complete results.

NC Fencing team standings after day 3

The championships conclude Sunday at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana, in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. See the full schedule below. 

Sunday, March 27

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Sabre | Rounds 4-5
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, sabre. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men’s individual champions and the top four teams will follow. 

12:40 pm, March 26, 2022

Day 3 of the NC Fencing championships

The 2022 NC fencing championships continue with Day 3 at the Castellan Family Fencing Center in Notre Dame, Indiana. 

The men's action will begin today with rounds 1-3 in epee, foil and saber. Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. Click or tap here for live results.

After the completion of women's competition and entering Day 3, Notre Dame, the host school, leads all team scoring. The first-place winners in women's epee, foil and saber are Notre Dame's Kaylin Hsieh, Princeton's Maia Weintraub and Harvards's Elizabeth Tartakovsky, respectively.

See the remaining schedule below:

Saturday, March 26

Sunday, March 27

  • 9 a.m. | Men's Epee | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Foil | Rounds 4-5
  • 9 a.m. | Men's Saber | Rounds 4-5
  • 1:30 p.m. | Men's semifinals and championship bouts

The six semifinal bouts will be fenced on one strip, sequentially in the order of epee, foil, saber. All finals bouts will be fenced after the semifinals, in the same order. An awards ceremony for men’s individual champions and the top four teams will follow. 