Notre Dame wins 2023 NCAA fencing championship, completes three-peat

Notre Dame won the 2023 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won three straight titles and five of the last six championships dating back to 2017.

Notre Dame won the championship behind 188 total points. Eszter Muhari won the women's epeé title and Luke Linder won the men's saber title for the Fighting Irish. It's the second straight year Notre Dame has had an individual winner for the women's epeé title.

Princeton finished in second place with 175 points .

Here are all of the individual 2023 NC fencing champions:

Men's Epee | Jonas Hansen | Harvard

| Jonas Hansen | Harvard Men's Foil | Jan Jurkiewicz | St. John's

| Jan Jurkiewicz | St. John's Men's Saber | Luke Linder | Notre Dame

| Luke Linder | Notre Dame Women's Epee | Eszter Muhari | Notre Dame

| Eszter Muhari | Notre Dame Women's Foil | Lauren Scruggs | Harvard

| Lauren Scruggs | Harvard Women's Saber | Nora Burke | Columbia/Barnard

Click or tap here for complete results.