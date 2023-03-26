Notre Dame wins 2023 NCAA fencing championship, completes three-peat
Notre Dame won the 2023 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won three straight titles and five of the last six championships dating back to 2017.
🏆𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎🏆— Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 26, 2023
This title’s one for the record books — our school record 13th title in program history and the first team on campus to three-peat!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/n2OAv2hVq8
Notre Dame won the championship behind 188 total points. Eszter Muhari won the women's epeé title and Luke Linder won the men's saber title for the Fighting Irish. It's the second straight year Notre Dame has had an individual winner for the women's epeé title.
Winner winner!🤩— Notre Dame Fencing (@NDFencing) March 26, 2023
The final touch that gave Eszter her first National Champion title!🏆#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4mwMwbnEMl
Princeton finished in second place with 175 points .
Here are all of the individual 2023 NC fencing champions:
- Men's Epee | Jonas Hansen | Harvard
- Men's Foil | Jan Jurkiewicz | St. John's
- Men's Saber | Luke Linder | Notre Dame
- Women's Epee | Eszter Muhari | Notre Dame
- Women's Foil | Lauren Scruggs | Harvard
- Women's Saber | Nora Burke | Columbia/Barnard
The 2023 NCAA fencing champions will be crowned today
The 2023 DI NCAA fencing championships will take place from March 23-26, 2023 hosted by Duke University at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. You can view the full list of this year's qualifiers here.
Notre Dame secured the 2022 national championship with a 293-241 win against Harvard at home.
Selections announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-eight member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Duke University will host the championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2023.
The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).
Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.
To view the full list of this year's qualifiers, please click here.
The championship selections to be announced March 14
The 2023 NCAA NC fencing championship selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 14 via press release on NCAA.com.
When: Tuesday, March 14
Where: NCAA.com
The 2023 championships will be held in Durham, North Carolina, and hosted on the campus of Duke University from March 23-26.
Championship history
