Last Updated 5:58 PM, March 26, 2023
Notre Dame wins 2023 NCAA fencing championship, completes three-peat

Ashton Daniel fences against Sidarth Kumbla in the foil final last season.Ashton Daniel fences against Sidarth Kumbla in the foil final last season.
9:28 pm, March 26, 2023

Notre Dame fencing

Notre Dame won the 2023 NC fencing championship. The Fighting Irish have now won three straight titles and five of the last six championships dating back to 2017.

Notre Dame won the championship behind 188 total points. Eszter Muhari won the women's epeé title and Luke Linder won the men's saber title for the Fighting Irish. It's the second straight year Notre Dame has had an individual winner for the women's epeé title.

Princeton finished in second place with 175 points .

Here are all of the individual 2023 NC fencing champions:

  • Men's Epee | Jonas Hansen | Harvard
  • Men's Foil | Jan Jurkiewicz | St. John's
  • Men's Saber | Luke Linder | Notre Dame
  • Women's Epee | Eszter Muhari | Notre Dame
  • Women's Foil | Lauren Scruggs | Harvard
  • Women's Saber | Nora Burke | Columbia/Barnard

Click or tap here for complete results.

1:36 pm, March 23, 2023

The 2023 NCAA fencing champions will be crowned today

2023 NCAA fencing championships

The 2023 DI NCAA fencing championships will take place from March 23-26, 2023 hosted by Duke University at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. You can view the full list of this year's qualifiers here

Notre Dame secured the 2022 national championship with a 293-241 win against Harvard at home.     

8:14 pm, March 14, 2023

Selections announced

Marc Lebryk/NCAA Photos Championship trophies wait to be handed out after the Division I Women’s Fencing Championship held at the Castellan Family Fencing Center on March 25, 2022 in Notre Dame, Indiana.Championship trophies wait to be handed out after the Division I Women’s Fencing Championship held at the Castellan Family Fencing Center on March 25, 2022 in Notre Dame, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Committee has announced the field of 144 competitors who will participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships. Twenty-eight member institutions will be represented at this year’s fencing championships. Duke University will host the championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2023.

The National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships include individual events in each of six weapons (men’s épée, men’s foil, men’s sabre, women’s épée, women’s foil and women’s sabre).

Fencers will compete in a round-robin format of five-touch bouts. After round robin, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in semifinal 15-touch bouts, with winners fencing to determine first and second places, and non-advancing fencers being awarded a tie for third place.
 
An institution’s place finish in the championships will be based on points earned by each individual. A team will be awarded one point for each victory by its student-athletes during round-robin competition.

To view the full list of this year's qualifiers, please click here.

9:23 pm, March 12, 2023

The championship selections to be announced March 14

The 2023 NCAA NC fencing championship selections will be announced on Tuesday, March 14 via press release on NCAA.com. 

When: Tuesday, March 14

Where: NCAA.com

The 2023 championships will be held in Durham, North Carolina, and hosted on the campus of Duke University from March 23-26. 

9:13 pm, March 12, 2023

Championship history

Fencing Notre Dame
YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2022 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 293 Harvard 241 Notre Dame
2021 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 201 Penn State 182 Penn State
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 178 Penn State 166 Cleveland
2018 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 185 Columbia-University-Barnard-College 170 Penn State
2017 Notre Dame Gia Kvaratskhelia 186 Ohio State 161 Notre Dame
2016 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 174 Ohio State 167 Brandeis
2015 Columbia Michael Aufrichtig 165 Penn State 156 Ohio State
2014 Penn State Wes Glon 180 Princeton 159 Ohio State
2013 Princeton Zoltan Dudas 182 Notre Dame 175 San Antonio
2012 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 182 Princeton 161 Ohio State
2011 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 174 Penn State 168 Ohio State
2010 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 191 St. John's (N.Y.) 182 Harvard
2009 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 Notre Dame 182 Penn State
2008 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 185 Notre Dame 176 Ohio State
2007 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 194 St. John's (N.Y.) 176 Drew
2006 Harvard Peter Brand 165 Penn State 159 Rice
2005 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 173 Ohio State 171 Houston
2004 Ohio State Vladimir Nazlymov 194 Penn State 160 Brandeis
2003 Notre Dame Janusz Bednarski 182 Penn State 179 Air Force
2002 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 195 St. John's (N.Y.) 190 Drew
2001 St. John's (N.Y.) Yury Gelman 180 Penn State 172 Wisconsin-Parkside
2000 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 175 Notre Dame/St. Johns (N.Y.) 171 Stanfrod
1999 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 171 Notre Dame 139 Brandeis
1998 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 149 Notre Dame 147 Notre Dame
1997 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,530 Notre Dame 1,470 Air Force
1996 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 1,500 Notre Dame 1,190 Yale
1995 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 440 St. John's (N.Y.) 413 Notre Dame
1994 Notre Dame Michael DeCicco/Yves Auriol 4,350 Penn State 4,075 Brandeis
1993 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,525 Penn State 4,500 Wayne State (Mich.)
1992 Columbia George Kolombatovich/Aladar Kogler 4,150 Penn State 3,646 Notre Dame
1991 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 4,700 Columbia 4,200 Penn State
1990 Penn State Emmanuil Kaidanov 36 Columbia 35 Notre Dame

 