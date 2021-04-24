2020-21 college field hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced the bracket for the 2020 championship field on Saturday, April 24. The full official release is available here.

Click or tap here for a PDF version

This year's championship features 12 teams. Nine programs were selected as automatic qualifiers after winning their conferences while the remaining three — Iowa, Louisville and Northwestern — were selected on at-large basis. The top four teams were awarded national seeds as well as a first-round bye.

These are the 2020 automatic qualifiers:

American East Conference Stanford Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference VCU Big East Conference UConn Big Ten Conference Michigan Colonial Athletic Association Delaware Mid-American Conference Miami (OH) Northeast Conference Rider Patriot League Bucknell

The 2020 tournament begins with first- and second-round games on April 30 and May 2 with Penn State and North Carolina hosting those contests.