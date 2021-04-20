2020-21 college field hockey championship: Selections set for April 24

We'll soon have the official bracket for the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship. This will be the sport's 40th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show:

When: 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24

Where: NCAA.com

The 2020-21 championship field will consist of 12 teams with the tournament running from April 30 through May 9. This year's tournament will have 12 teams in the field. The semifinals and finals will be in Chapel Hill, NC.