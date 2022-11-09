Live updates from the DI field hockey championship

The 2022 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 42nd year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. The semifinals and finals will be held in Storrs, Connecticut.