Live updates from the DI field hockey championship

How to watch the 2022 DI field hockey selection show The 2022 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 42nd year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. The semifinals and finals will be held in Storrs, Connecticut. DI field hockey championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Liberty Michigan 2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina 2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest 2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern 1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion 1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield 1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut *Penalty strokes