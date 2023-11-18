Live updates: North Carolina vs. Northwestern in DI field hockey championship
🤩 The national final is set
The national championship will be on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
National championship: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Northwestern | Watch live
Semifinals | Friday, Nov. 17
- Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina 2, Virginia 0 | Highlights
- Game 2: No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Duke 1 | Highlights
↩️ Rematch: UNC vs. Northwestern in national final
The 2023 DI field hockey national final is a carbon copy of last year's championship; No. 1 seed UNC versus No. 2 seed Northwestern. And let me tell you, the 2022 championship came down to the wire — Northwestern tied the score 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining, but Erin Matson scored the game-winner 39 seconds later to grant UNC its fourth national title in five years.
Now, this year's ACC and Big Ten field hockey champions have undergone substantial changes since they've last met. Let's examine their last clash and then delve into what they each bring to the table.
The ingredients
Jumping back a year in time, the Tar Heels and Wildcats met in Storrs, Connecticut for last year's national championship. The Wildcats were the 2021 reigning champs, having knocked Carolina — who had won the previous three championships — out in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Similarities between the 2022 and 2023 squads?
On Northwestern's side, freshmen Olivia Bent-Cole and Ilse Tromp have made all the difference for the Wildcats in place of last year’s top scorer, Kayla Blas. The two have both scored double-digit goals this year alongside grad student Peyton Halsey; the three have combined for 33 goals on the season. The scoring triumvirate, teamed up with Big Ten Tournament MVP goalkeeper Annadel Skubisz, have escorted NU to the top of the nation in scoring margin at 2.27 (63 goals scored, 13 allowed). After falling to Louisville in its season opener, Northwestern has won 20 consecutive contests, and looks to keep steamrolling in the natty.
For the Tar Heels, the most notable losses are midfielder Meredith Sholder and, of course, leading scorer and three-time Honda Sport Award-winner, Erin Matson. As the newly-appointed head coach, Matson's been tasked with replacing herself in the Tar Heel attack this year, and she's deployed quite the artillery in freshmen Charly Bruder and Sanne Hak. Bruder and sophomore Ryleigh Heck have commandeered the Tar Heel scoring, combining for 27 goals this year and ranking No. 2 and No. 4 in the conference for goals scored, respectively. The Tar Heels have also been able to lean on veterans Romea Riccardo and Paityn Wirth to bring maturity to the squad. Riccardo paces the Tar Heel defense, playing a large role in corner defense and stick stops in corner offense. A utility player, Wirth has nine assists on the year and 17 shots on goal.
364 days earlier...
Peering at the lines of last year’s championship, UNC out-shot NU 15-2 and out-cornered the Wildcats 5-1 — Northwestern didn’t even earn its first corner until the fourth period. UNC scored one off the stick of Heck before the half, and it took 41 minutes for Northwestern to equalize… Then less than a minute for UNC to respond with the dagger. None of these goals came from penalty corners, which are each of these teams’ scoring specialty.
If this year's game is anything like last year's... We'll see who strikes first and who can capitalize in last-minute scenarios. Threading a ball through either of these teams' corner defense is a tall task, so ball-minding inside the circle will be crucial to determine which program edges out the other.
🤯 Wildcats win barnburner to advance
Northwestern outlasted Duke in the final period to advance to its third title game in three seasons.
The teams traded goals before a fourth-quarter missile by Regan Cornelius shut down the weary Blue Devil defense. Duke cage-minder Piper Hampsch got pulled in the final five minutes to grant the Blue Devils an extra field player; Duke fought it out until the dwindling moments of the semifinal, almost drawing a corner — and a free shot to possibly tie the game — before a NU referral took the call back.
The Wildcats out-shot the Blue Devils 20-4 and drew 10 corners to Duke's 1 (Duke previously allowed 4.05 corners/game). Northwestern extends its win streak to 20 consecutive games and hopes to tack on the program's second national title on Sunday.
😱 Northwestern takes the advantage
With less than 13 minutes left in regulation, Wildcat Olivia Bent-Cole knocked the ball loose and drove it down to Northwestern's shooting third, which she threaded to Regan Cornelius in the circle for the dagger. Northwestern leads, 2-1.
😈 Tie game
The Blue Devils squeeze one by Anna Skubisz with a firey attack. Outside of the circle, Josephine Veen dribbled the ball and shot it toward the center of the goal, which was tipped by the stick of Hannah Miller for the equalizer. This was Duke's first shot on goal today.
The teams are tied 1-1 halfway through the third of the semifinal.
😼 'Cats capture goal by half
Northwestern drew five more corners during second, and it didn't take long for the 'Cats to capitalize.
Receiving the insert on Northwestern's first earned corner of the period, Ilse Tromp used a textbook drag flick to get the ball airborne, which made brief contact with Piper Hampsch's pads before landing in the net to score. Northwestern leads at the break, 1-0.
Duke has allowed 4.05 corners this season, and Northwestern has already racked up almost double that total (7) today.
🔒 Locked scoreless after Q1
Three corners (two NU, one Duke), no bite in the first period of this semifinal game. Not that this wasn't expected; pitting two of the top back lines against each other was bound to begin in a stalemate. Northwestern currently ranks first in the nation in shutouts per game, holding 12 of their 19 opponents scoreless this season. Duke's had eight shutouts of 20 games.
Duke goalie Piper Hampsch — who posts a .98 GAA — has saved two shots already. Northwestern has out-shot the Blue Devils 6-1 thus far.
💪🏼 Duke-Northwestern underway
The Blue Devils and Wildcats have taken the astroturf for the second semifinal game of the day.
Here are this afternoon's starters:
😈 Duke
- Hannah Miller
- Alaina McVeigh
- Macy Szukics
- Charlie van Oirschot
- Logan Clouser
- Paige Bitting
- Kira Curland
- Mary Harkins
- Megan Maransky
- Josephine Veen
- Piper Hampsch
🐾 Northwestern
- Lauren Wadas
- Olivia Bent-Cole
- Peyton Halsey
- Ilse Tromp
- Greta Hinke
- Chloe Relford
- Katie Jones
- Lauren Hunter
- Alia Marshall
- Lindsey Frank
- Annabel Skubisz
🎟️ Tar Heels outlast the 'Hoos for title bid
The North Carolina Tar Heels will advance to their 22nd field hockey national championship, seeking their 11th title and fifth in the past six years.
Two goals netted by Ryleigh Heck and Sietske Brüning before the half settled the debate, as the Cavaliers fought to regain the advantage. The third quarter saw a defensive battle on both ends, with UVA playing a player down some of the period due to a Taryn Tkachuk yellow card.
UNC and UVA drew two corners apiece in the fourth, neither capitalizing. With five minutes remaining, Virginia pulled its goalie but to no avail, getting shut out by the reigning national champs, 2-0.
🏆 PAST WINNERS: See the full history of the DI field hockey championship
The teams drew five corners each in the game, and UNC was only able to capitalize on one of these 10 opportunities. The Tar Heels out-shot the Cavs 8-6 and got four more SOG than Virginia. UVA leaves Chapel Hill after its sixth program appearance in the NCAA semifinals.
👊🏼 UNC nets another for 2-0 advantage at half
It didn't take long for the Tar Heels to keep cruising. Drawing two corners early, UNC capitalized on the second scoring opportunity with Sietske Brüning taking the shot off the insert, which was tipped up into the cage off the stick of Paityn Wirth.
Heels up 1️⃣ to end the first
Though the Cavaliers drew three corners to UNC's none, a brisk Tar Heel press netted one in the first.
Virginia earned two corners within the first two minutes of regulation — consecutive saves by Maddie Kahn, with help of defender Sietske Brüning, shut down both opportunities.
On a fast break just behind the seven minute mark, a backhanded cross by Paityn Wirth to UNC's Ryleigh Heck netted the opening goal today — Heck's 13th score of the season.
UVA attempted to strike back with a shot minutes later that slipped into the cage, but was ruled a no-goal as it was taken just outside of the penalty circle. Another UVA corner called in the final minutes of the quarter was shot right to a North Carolina defender to suffocate Virginia's effort. UNC leads at the start of the second quarter, 1-0.
🍿 UNC-UVA is live now
The all-ACC semifinal just began on ESPN+. Watch live here.
Here are today's starters:
🐏 UNC
- Charly Bruder
- Sanne Hak
- Paityn Wirth
- Romea Riccardo
- Ryleigh Heck
- Katie Dixon
- Grace Pottebaum
- Sietske Brüning
- Jasmina Smolenaars
- Maddie Kahn
⚔️ Virginia
- Taryn Tkachuk
- Laura Janssen
- Noa Boterman
- Dani Mendez-Trendler
- Lilly Hengerer
- Meghen Hengerer
- Mia Abello
- Madison Orsi
- Jans Croon
- Emily Field
- Tyler Kennedy
🔑 Keys for the semifinal matchups
There is a real possibility that the 2023 national championship could be a repeat of last year's. Let's take a peek at the final four teams left standing in this year's championship.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. Virginia | Keys: Corner conversions and limiting key scorers
Although not posting a perfect record as it has in three of its previous national championship seasons since 2018, North Carolina remains dominant in the field hockey realm. The Tar Heels beat out Northwestern for the top spot in the final NFHCA poll before the tournament, taking the No. 1 seed on top of being this year's final round host. Head coach Erin Matson — the all-time NCAA tournament scorer — has implemented some tricks this year from her own playing repertoire, coaching her corner offense to score 29 of UNC's 61 goals this season off penalty corners. The Tar Heels are also 4-4 in penalty strokes at the sticks of Sanne Hak and Lisa Slinkert.
But don't underestimate unseeded Virginia — the Cavaliers accounted for one of North Carolina's three losses this season. When they met UNC in the regular season, the Cavaliers downed the Tar Heels by holding them to zero conversions off of six drawn corners, while scoring on 2/3 of their own corner opportunities. But just two weeks later, UVA fell to UNC in the ACC tournament after converting 2/6 of their corners. So, what else didn't work?
In UVA's win over Carolina, the Cavs limited UNC's goal scoring to one attacker: Ryleigh Heck. But in their second matchup against Virginia, North Carolina spread out its scoring between three different scorers, and ultimately confused the UVA back line. To win this semifinal, the Cavaliers will need to pay mind to any and all of UNC's 11 goal scorers this year in order to not have any balls seep through the cracks of their defense.
No. 2 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Duke | Keys: Stamina and circle defense
Besides being the lone Big Ten team in the semifinals, Northwestern certainly has a chip on its shoulder from losing last year's national title game. If we're looking at numbers, the Wildcats are the best squad in contention. They lead the nation in scoring margin (2.23), save percentage (.878) and their 18-1 record is the best. Grad student Alia Marshall ranks second in the nation in assists per game, dishing out an even 1.00 per contest. The Wildcats also specialize in drawing fouls in the circle; their average of 9.11 corners per game is No. 2 in the nation — and the best of the remaining four teams in this year's tournament.
There won't be getting much past Piper Hampsch and the Duke defense, though. Hampsch's 277 career saves ranks fifth in Duke's single-season history, and the Blue Devils have posted eight shutouts this season — the most single-season shutouts in 20 years. It was Northwestern which handed Duke its first loss of the season in the ACC/Big Ten Cup and it could be the Wildcats again who close out the Blue Devils' 2023 campaign. In their September bout, Northwestern capitalized on two corner opportunities and ultimately outlasted Duke, which put up two early shots in the first, but was unable to keep its offensive momentum going.
How they got here
The DI field hockey tournament started with 18 teams, with three of the top-four seeds making it to the national semifinals. Here's how the semifinalists got here:
No. 1 North Carolina
- Def. William & Mary, 6-1
- Def. Harvard, 4-2
No. 2 Northwestern
- Def. Miami (Ohio), 3-0
- Def. Louisville, 3-2
No. 3 Duke
- Def. American, 2-1
- Def. Syracuse, 2-1
Virginia
- Def. Saint Joseph's, 2-1
- Def. No. 4 Maryland, 4-0
📖 Championship history
North Carolina has won four of the past five DI field hockey championships. In the UNC-Northwestern 2022 final, the Tar Heels scored the game-winner in the final two minutes of play.
Below is the full history of the DI field hockey championship:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|North Carolina (21-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1
|Northwestern
|Connecticut
|2021
|Northwestern (18-5)
|Tracey Fuchs
|2-0
|Liberty
|Michigan
|2020
|North Carolina (19-1)
|Karen Shelton
|4-3
|Michigan
|North Carolina
|2019
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|6-1
|Princeton
|Wake Forest
|2018
|North Carolina (23-0)
|Karen Shelton
|2-0
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2017
|Connecticut (23-0)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-1
|Maryland
|Louisville
|2016
|Delaware (23-2)
|Rolf van de Kerkhof
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|2015
|Syracuse (21-1)
|Ange Bradley
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Michigan
|2014
|Connecticut (20-3)
|Nancy Stevens
|1-0
|Syracuse
|Maryland
|2013
|Connecticut (21-4)
|Nancy Stevens
|2-0
|Duke
|Old Dominion
|2012
|Princeton (20-1)
|Kristen Holmes-Winn
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|2011
|Maryland (19-4)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (ot)
|North Carolina
|Louisville
|2010
|Maryland (23-1)
|Missy Meharg
|3-2 (2 ot)
|North Carolina
|Maryland
|2009
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Maryland
|Wake Forest
|2008
|Maryland (22-2)
|Missy Meharg
|4-2
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
|2007
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Penn State
|Maryland
|2006
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|2005
|Maryland (23-2)
|Missy Meharg
|1-0
|Duke
|Louisville
|2004
|Wake Forest (20-3)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-0
|Duke
|Wake Forest
|2003
|Wake Forest (22-1)
|Jennifer Averill
|3-1
|Duke
|Massachusetts
|2002
|Wake Forest (20-2)
|Jennifer Averill
|2-0
|Penn State
|Louisville
|2001
|Michigan (18-5)
|Marcia Pankratz
|2-0
|Maryland
|Kent State
|2000
|Old Dominion (25-1)
|Beth Anders
|3-1
|North Carolina
|Old Dominion
|1999
|Maryland (24-1)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1
|Michigan
|Northeastern
|1998
|Old Dominion (23-2)
|Beth Anders
|3-2
|Princeton
|Penn
|1997
|North Carolina (20-3)
|Karen Shelton
|3-2
|Old Dominion
|Connecticut
|1996
|North Carolina (23-1)
|Karen Shelton
|3-0
|Princeton
|Boston College
|1995
|North Carolina (24-0)
|Karen Shelton
|5-1
|Maryland
|Wake Forest
|1994
|James Madison (20-3-1)
|Christy Morgan
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Northeastern
|1993
|Maryland (21-3)
|Missy Meharg
|2-1 (2 ot)*
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1992
|Old Dominion (25-0)
|Beth Anders
|4-0
|Iowa
|VCU
|1991
|Old Dominion (26-0)
|Beth Anders
|2-0
|North Carolina
|Villanova
|1990
|Old Dominion (23-2-1)
|Beth Anders
|5-0
|North Carolina
|Rutgers
|1989
|North Carolina (20-2)
|Karen Shelton
|2-1 (3 ot)*
|Old Dominion
|Springfield
|1988
|Old Dominion (26-1)
|Beth Anders
|2-1
|Iowa
|Penn
|1987
|Maryland (18-4-1)
|Sue Tyler
|2-1 (ot)
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|1986
|Iowa (19-2-1)
|Judith Davidson
|2-1 (2 ot)
|New Hampshire
|Old Dominion
|1985
|Connecticut (19-2)
|Diane Wright
|3-2
|Old Dominion
|Old Dominion
|1984
|Old Dominion (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|5-1
|Iowa
|Springfield
|1983
|Old Dominion (23-0)
|Beth Anders
|3-1 (3 ot)
|Connecticut
|Penn
|1982
|Old Dominion (20-1)
|Beth Anders
|3-2
|Connecticut
|Temple
|1981
|Connecticut (15-2-3)
|Diane Wright
|4-1
|Massachusetts
|Connecticut