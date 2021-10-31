2021 NCAA DI field hockey tournament selection show date, information

The 2021 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2021 championship field will consist of 12 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 10 through Nov. 21. The semifinals and finals will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan.