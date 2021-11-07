Last Updated 11:18 PM, November 07, 2021
Live updates of the DI field hockey championship

2:52 am, November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship field revealed

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

2021 DI field hockey bracket

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference School
America East Maine
Atlantic Coast North Carolina
Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's
Big East Liberty
Big Ten Rutgers
Ivy League  Harvard
Colonial Athletic Association Delaware
Mid-American Miami (OH)
Northeast Fairfield
Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021.

8:20 pm, November 7, 2021

1:49 pm, October 26, 2021

How to watch the 2021 DI field hockey selection show

The 2021 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7 

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7

The 2021 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 10 through Nov. 21. The semifinals and finals will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

1:45 pm, October 26, 2021

DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina is the reigning DI field hockey champion after edging out Michigan, 4-1, in the 2020 final. The Tar Heels have won three straight titles dating back to 2018. No team has ever won four titles in a row, however here are the schools who've won three straight: Old Dominion (1982-84 and 1990-92), Wake Forest (2002-04) and UNC (1995-97 and 2018-20). 

Here is the full history of the DI field hockey championship below. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina
2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

*Penalty strokes