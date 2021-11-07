Live updates of the DI field hockey championship

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DI FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference School America East Maine Atlantic Coast North Carolina Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's Big East Liberty Big Ten Rutgers Ivy League Harvard Colonial Athletic Association Delaware Mid-American Miami (OH) Northeast Fairfield Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021.