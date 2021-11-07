Live updates of the DI field hockey championship

Last Updated 11:18 PM, November 07, 2021NCAA.comLive updates of the DI field hockey championshipShare DI Field Hockey: 2021 Selection Show 9:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:52 am, November 8, 20212021 NCAA DI field hockey championship field revealedThe NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DI FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET 

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification: 

Conference School 
America East Maine 
Atlantic Coast North Carolina 
Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's 
Big East Liberty 
Big Ten Rutgers 
Ivy League Harvard 
Colonial Athletic Association Delaware 
Mid-American Miami (OH) 
Northeast Fairfield 
Patriot League American 

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia. 

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. 

For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets. 

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021. The DI field hockey selection show is tonight: Here are the automatic qualifiers

The DI field hockey championship selection show is tonight, Sunday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch right here on NCAA.com. Eighteen teams will be selected to this year's championship field, including 10 automatic qualifiers via conference championship. As of late Sunday afternoon, we now know each of those conference champs. 

Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers: 

Maine — America East 
Saint Joseph's — Atlantic 10 
North Carolina — Atlantic Coast 
Liberty — Big East 
Rutgers — Big Ten 
Delaware — CAA 
Harvard — Ivy League 
Miami (Ohio) — MAC 
Fairfield — Northeast 
American — Patriot 

Click or tap here to see the official interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA championship. How to watch the 2021 DI field hockey selection show

The 2021 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7 
Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

The 2021 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 10 through Nov. 21. 

The semifinals and finals will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan. DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina is the reigning DI field hockey champion after edging out Michigan, 4-1, in the 2020 final. The Tar Heels have won three straight titles dating back to 2018. No team has ever won four titles in a row, however here are the schools who've won three straight: Old Dominion (1982-84 and 1990-92), Wake Forest (2002-04) and UNC (1995-97 and 2018-20). Here is the full history of the DI field hockey championship below. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina 2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest 2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern 1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion 1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield 1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut 

*Penalty strokes