Last Updated 4:17 PM, November 20, 2022
NCAA.com

North Carolina defeats Northwestern to win 2022 DI field hockey national championship

Share
UNC wins 2022 NCAA DI field hockey championship | Highlights
3:00
8:03 pm, November 20, 2022

North Carolina wins 2022 DI field hockey national championship

North Carolina wins 2022 field hockey championship

North Carolina defeated Northwestern 2-1 in Sunday's Division I field hockey national title game. The win for the Tar Heels marks North Carolina's 10th championship, more than any other program. It is also North Carolina's fourth title in the last five years.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket

Northwestern trailed 1-0 for most of the game until Bente Baekers scored the equalizer with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game. 

North Carolina's Erin Matson then found the back of the goal with just 1:19 remaining in regulation to seal the win, and title, for the Tar Heels.  They finish with a perfect overall record at 21-0. 

7:42 pm, November 20, 2022

North Carolina one quarter away from national championship, leads Northwestern 1-0

UNC leads Northwestern with just one quarter left to go in the 2022 DI field hockey national championship. Shots remain lopsided in UNC's favor, outshooting the Wildcats 12-0.

Ryleigh Heck scored the lone goal in the 2nd quarter. 

 

7:08 pm, November 20, 2022

North Carolina leads Northwestern 1-0 at halftime

North Carolina's Ryleigh Heck broke the scoreless tie early in the 2nd quarter after scoring on an assist from Sietske Bruning. UNC currently has the edge in shots-on-goal, outshooting Northwestern 7-0.

 

6:43 pm, November 20, 2022

No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Northwestern scoreless after 1st quarter

North Carolina and Northwestern are scoreless after one in the 2022 DI field hockey championship.

Northwestern goalie, Annabel Skubisz, has faced 4 shots and has stopped all of them. 

3:40 pm, November 20, 2022

Championship game between UNC and Northwestern set for 1:30 p.m. ET

UNC Field hockey

The 2022 DI field hockey national championship match between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Northwestern will be today at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU. A win for the Tar Heels would be North Carolina's 10th championship, more than any other program. North Carolina and Northwestern have combined for the last four NCAA titles —UNC won three in a row from 2018-2020, but the Wildcats are the reigning 2021 national champions. Last season's title for Northwestern was its first in program history. 

Top-seeded UNC beat No. 6 Penn State 3-0 Friday afternoon with Erin Matson scoring two goals. In the second semifinal, Northwestern broke a scoreless tie when Bente Baekers broke through at 47:01. Chloe Relford scored later at 58:10 and the Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win.

How to watch the championship game:

  • Who: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Northwestern
  • Where: Sherman Family Sports Complex, Storrs, Conn.
  • When: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • How to watch: ESPNU | Live stats

You can see the interactive bracket here.

3:13 pm, November 18, 2022

Northwestern, North Carolina to meet for title after semifinal wins

Northwestern field hockey

The 2022 DI women's field hockey tournament final is set. It'll be No. 1 North Carolina against No. 2 Northwestern for the crown at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU.

Top-seeded UNC blanked Penn State in the first semifinal, 3-0, with Erin Matson scoring two goals. In the second semifinal, Northwestern broke a scoreless tie when Bente Baekers broke through at 47:01. Chloe Relford scored later at 58:10 and the Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win.

North Carolina and Northwestern have combined for the last four NCAA titles, with UNC taking three in a row (2018-2020) before the Wildcats earned the 2021 championship.

Here's the rundown of results and the look at Sunday's title game. All times are ET. You can click or tap on each game to be taken to scoring and statistics.

SEMIFINALS

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

You can see the interactive bracket here.

2:38 pm, November 13, 2022

Semifinals are SET for the DI field hockey tournament

North Carolina field hockey

The 2022 NCAA DI field hockey tournament was in full swing with four second round games today; the winners from Sunday's games will move on to the semifinal round on Friday. Here are the results of Sunday's matches:

*All times are ET

Click or tap here to view the full bracket

Here are Friday's matchups:

*All times are ET

4:00 pm, November 11, 2022

First round scores for the DI field hockey tournament

1:31 pm, November 9, 2022

Scores from the opening round of the DI field hockey championship

Delaware field hockey defeated Lehigh 4-0 in the first round of the DI field hockey championship. Delaware field hockey defeated Lehigh 4-0 in the first round of the DI field hockey championship.

The DI field hockey championship began Wednesday with two opening-round games, here are the final scores:


Click or tap here to view the full bracket

Winners from Wednesday will advance to the first round and face top seeded North Carolina and Northwestern. Here’s the first round schedule for Friday:

3:01 am, November 7, 2022

NCAA Division I field hockey committee announces 2022 championship field

unc fockey

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. North Carolina earned the top seed, followed by Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan, respectively.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DI field hockey championship field release

Opening round games will be played on Nov. 9 at two of the first- and second round sites. First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 11 and 13. UConn will host the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18 and the championship final on Sunday, November 20 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DI field hockey bracket

5:28 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DI field hockey selection show

The 2022 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 42nd year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. The semifinals and finals will be held in Storrs, Connecticut. 

5:21 pm, November 4, 2022

DI field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Liberty Michigan
2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina
2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

*Penalty strokes