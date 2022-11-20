North Carolina defeats Northwestern to win 2022 DI field hockey national championship

North Carolina defeated Northwestern 2-1 in Sunday's Division I field hockey national title game. The win for the Tar Heels marks North Carolina's 10th championship, more than any other program. It is also North Carolina's fourth title in the last five years.

Northwestern trailed 1-0 for most of the game until Bente Baekers scored the equalizer with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game.

North Carolina's Erin Matson then found the back of the goal with just 1:19 remaining in regulation to seal the win, and title, for the Tar Heels. They finish with a perfect overall record at 21-0.