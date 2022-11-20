North Carolina defeats Northwestern to win 2022 DI field hockey national championship

Last Updated 4:17 PM, November 20, 2022NCAA.comNorth Carolina defeats Northwestern to win 2022 DI field hockey national championship Share UNC wins 2022 NCAA DI field hockey championship | Highlights 3:00 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:03 pm, November 20, 2022North Carolina wins 2022 DI field hockey national championship North Carolina defeated Northwestern 2-1 in Sunday's Division I field hockey national title game. The win for the Tar Heels marks North Carolina's 10th championship, more than any other program. It is also North Carolina's fourth title in the last five years. Click or tap here to view the full bracket Northwestern trailed 1-0 for most of the game until Bente Baekers scored the equalizer with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game. North Carolina's Erin Matson then found the back of the goal with just 1:19 remaining in regulation to seal the win, and title, for the Tar Heels. They finish with a perfect overall record at 21-0.
7:42 pm, November 20, 2022
North Carolina one quarter away from national championship, leads Northwestern 1-0
UNC leads Northwestern with just one quarter left to go in the 2022 DI field hockey national championship. Shots remain lopsided in UNC's favor, outshooting the Wildcats 12-0. Ryleigh Heck scored the lone goal in the 2nd quarter. 7:08 pm, November 20, 2022
North Carolina leads Northwestern 1-0 at halftime
North Carolina's Ryleigh Heck broke the scoreless tie early in the 2nd quarter after scoring on an assist from Sietske Bruning. UNC currently has the edge in shots-on-goal, outshooting Northwestern 7-0. 6:43 pm, November 20, 2022
No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Northwestern scoreless after 1st quarter
North Carolina and Northwestern are scoreless after one in the 2022 DI field hockey championship. Northwestern goalie, Annabel Skubisz, has faced 4 shots and has stopped all of them. 3:40 pm, November 20, 2022
Championship game between UNC and Northwestern set for 1:30 p.m. ET
The 2022 DI field hockey national championship match between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Northwestern will be today at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU. A win for the Tar Heels would be North Carolina's 10th championship, more than any other program. North Carolina and Northwestern have combined for the last four NCAA titles —UNC won three in a row from 2018-2020, but the Wildcats are the reigning 2021 national champions. Last season's title for Northwestern was its first in program history. Top-seeded UNC beat No. 6 Penn State 3-0 Friday afternoon with Erin Matson scoring two goals. In the second semifinal, Northwestern broke a scoreless tie when Bente Baekers broke through at 47:01. Chloe Relford scored later at 58:10 and the Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win. No. 1 North Carolina 3, Penn State 0 | Highlights No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Maryland 1 | Highlights How to watch the championship game: Who: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Northwestern Where: Sherman Family Sports Complex, Storrs, Conn. When: 1:30 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPNU | Live stats You can see the interactive bracket here. 3:13 pm, November 18, 2022
Northwestern, North Carolina to meet for title after semifinal wins
The 2022 DI women's field hockey tournament final is set. It'll be No. 1 North Carolina against No. 2 Northwestern for the crown at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU. Top-seeded UNC blanked Penn State in the first semifinal, 3-0, with Erin Matson scoring two goals. In the second semifinal, Northwestern broke a scoreless tie when Bente Baekers broke through at 47:01. Chloe Relford scored later at 58:10 and the Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win. North Carolina and Northwestern have combined for the last four NCAA titles, with UNC taking three in a row (2018-2020) before the Wildcats earned the 2021 championship. Here's the rundown of results and the look at Sunday's title game. All times are ET. You can click or tap on each game to be taken to scoring and statistics. SEMIFINALS No. 1 North Carolina 3, Penn State 0 | Highlights No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Maryland 1 | Highlights NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Northwestern | 1:30 p.m. | Sunday, Nov. 20 | ESPNU You can see the interactive bracket here. 2:38 pm, November 13, 2022
Semifinals are SET for the DI field hockey tournament
The 2022 NCAA DI field hockey tournament was in full swing with four second round games today; the winners from Sunday's games will move on to the semifinal round on Friday. Here are the results of Sunday's matches: *All times are ET No. 1 North Carolina 5, Saint Joseph's 2 Penn State 1, UAlbany 0 No. 3 Maryland 3, Syracuse 2 (2OT) No. 2 Northwestern 2, Iowa 1 (2OT) Click or tap here to view the full bracket Here are Friday's matchups: *All times are ET No. 1 North Carolina vs. Penn State, 12 p.m. No. Northwestern vs. No. 3 Maryland, 3 p.m. 4:00 pm, November 11, 2022
First round scores for the DI field hockey tournament
The DI field hockey championship continued Friday with eight first round games. The winners will advance to the second round on Sunday, Nov. 13. Click or tap here to view the full bracket Here are the first-round results from Friday: No. 1 North Carolina 5, Delaware 1 No. 3 Maryland 2, Liberty 1 (2OT) UAlbany 2, No. 4 Michigan 1 (OT) No. 2 Northwestern 2, Miami (OH) 1 Saint Joseph's 3, Wake Forest 1 Penn State 5, Louisville 0 Syracuse 5, Princeton 2 Iowa 2, Virginia 1 (4-3 S/O) Postseason action resumes Sunday, Nov. 13. Here are the second round matchups: Saint Joseph's vs. No. 1 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN+ Albany vs. Penn State | 1 p.m. Syracuse vs. No. 3 Maryland | 1 p.m. Iowa vs. No. 2 Northwestern | 2 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full bracket 1:31 pm, November 9, 2022
Scores from the opening round of the DI field hockey championship
Delaware field hockey defeated Lehigh 4-0 in the first round of the DI field hockey championship. The DI field hockey championship began Wednesday with two opening-round games, here are the final scores: Delaware 4, Lehigh 0 Miami (OH) 7, Rider 1 Click or tap here to view the full bracket Winners from Wednesday will advance to the first round and face top seeded North Carolina and Northwestern. Here's the first round schedule for Friday: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Delaware | 12 p.m. No. 3 Maryland vs. Liberty | 12 p.m. No. 4 Michigan vs. Albany | 12 p.m. No. 2 Northwestern vs. Miami (OH) | 1 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Saint Joseph's | 2:30 p.m. Louisville vs. Penn State | 2:30 p.m. Princeton vs. Syracuse | 2:30 p.m. Virginia vs. Iowa | 3:30 p.m. 3:01 am, November 7, 2022
NCAA Division I field hockey committee announces 2022 championship field
The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. North Carolina earned the top seed, followed by Northwestern, Maryland and Michigan, respectively. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DI field hockey championship field release Opening round games will be played on Nov. 9 at two of the first- and second round sites. First- and second-round games will be played on four campus sites Nov. 11 and 13. UConn will host the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18 and the championship final on Sunday, November 20 at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DI field hockey bracket When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. 5:21 pm, November 4, 2022
DI field hockey championship history
YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Northwestern (18-5) Tracey Fuchs 2-0 Liberty Michigan 2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina 2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest 2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern 1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion 1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield 1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut *Penalty strokes