North Carolina wins the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship

No. 1 North Carolina wins third straight national championship and ninth national title in program history with Sunday night's 4-3 victory over No. 2 Michigan. UNC ties the all-time championship mark with Old Dominion (9).

Watch the championship game highlights here.

In exciting fashion, the Tar Heels won the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship at home in Karen Shelton Stadium — a venue they have never lost in — and finished the season 19-1. The last time a UNC team won a championship at home was the 1993 women's soccer team.

Here's the final bracket.

Erin Matson scored the winning goal off a corner pass in overtime. She celebrated the victory with a long, warm embrace with her father in the stands.

This was North Carolina's seventh overtime game of the season and seventh victory in as many trips. Michigan entered the night 2-2 in overtime.

Click or tap here to see every DI field hockey champion since 1981.