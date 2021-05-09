North Carolina wins the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship

Last Updated 9:56 PM, May 09, 2021North Carolina wins the 2020-21 DI field hockey championshipShare Watch the final seconds of the women's field hockey national championship in OT 2:40 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, May 10, 2021North Carolina wins ninth national championship, beats Michigan North Carolina Athletics No. 1 North Carolina wins third straight national championship and ninth national title in program history with Sunday night's 4-3 victory over No. 2 Michigan. UNC ties the all-time championship mark with Old Dominion (9). Watch the championship game highlights here. In exciting fashion, the Tar Heels won the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship at home in Karen Shelton Stadium — a venue they have never lost in — and finished the season 19-1. The last time a UNC team won a championship at home was the 1993 women's soccer team. Here's the final bracket. Erin Matson scored the winning goal off a corner pass in overtime. She celebrated the victory with a long, warm embrace with her father in the stands. This was North Carolina's seventh overtime game of the season and seventh victory in as many trips. Michigan entered the night 2-2 in overtime. Click or tap here to see every DI field hockey champion since 1981. With the @uncfieldhockey NCAA title today, every four-year @UNC student who enrolled since 1977 has been on campus for at least one @goheels national title. Those original students are now 62 years old. #GDTBATH — Adam Lucas (@jadamlucas) May 10, 2021 12:32 am, May 10, 2021North Carolina, Michigan head into overtime tied 3-3 Michigan held North Carolina scoreless in the fourth quarter to force overtime in the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship match. The first team to score next wins. North Carolina could not capitalize on the Wolverines being down to 10 players toward the end of regulation. 12:14 am, May 10, 2021Michigan ties North Carolina 3-3 in the third quarterWith 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Michigan ties the game 3-3. Sarah Pyrtek stroked the game-tying goal into the right side of the cage. It's her seventh goal of the season. This is the first time both teams have scored at least three goals in a DI field hockey national championship game. 12:10 am, May 10, 2021Michigan strikes back to cut North Carolina's lead 3-2Kathryn Peterson puts Michigan right back in the game with a goal past the far post. North Carolina still leads 3-2. The shot from the arc is Peterson's fourth of the season. 12:05 am, May 10, 2021Erin Matson extends North Carolina's lead over Michigan, 3-1Erin Matson fakes back and forth for a shot in goal to extend North Carolina's lead over Michigan, 3-1. It's Matson's second goal of the night. 11:51 pm, May 9, 2021North Carolina leads Michigan 2-1 at halftimeIt's now halftime in the DI field hockey national championship match and North Carolina leads Michigan 2-1. So far, Bryn Boylan's penalty goal in the second quarter is the difference maker. 11:32 pm, May 9, 2021North Carolina's Bryn Boylan scores on penalty stroke North Carolina Athletics North Carolina's Bryn Boylan is now 4-4 in penalty strokes this year after pushing one past the Michigan goalkeeper Anna Spieker. The Tar Heels lead 2-1 in the second quarter. 11:17 pm, May 9, 2021Michigan and North Carolina go back-and-forth; tied 1-1The 2021 DI field hockey championship has started with a bang. Michigan strikes first as a fast break led to a goal that was trickled in by Kate Burney. North Carolina wasn't phased though, as the Tar Heels responded quickly. On a corner, UNC's star Erin Matson blasted the ball in to tie the match up 1-1. Q1: GOAL MICHIGAN! 9:18Burney charges into the circle from the ride baseline, puts a tight-angle shot on, and it deflects off a UNC defender and in! Her 3rd this season.Michigan 1, North Carolina 0 pic.twitter.com/eeU0NoWyoC— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) May 9, 2021 3:29 pm, May 9, 20212020-21 NCAA DI Field Hockey Championship: Date, time, score, updates North Carolina Athletics No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Michigan will play for the 2020-21 NCAA DI Field Hockey Championship at 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 9. You can view the scoreboard and live stats here (link opens in a new window). The championship will air on ESPNU. North Carolina defeated Stanford, then No. 4 seed Iowa en route to the championship, scoring five goals while allowing zero. Michigan knocked off Bucknell 2-0, then No. 3 seed Louisville 2-1 to reach the final. The Tar Heels are aiming for their third consecutive national championship and ninth overall, while the Wolverines will try to take home their second national championship trophy. 8:49 pm, May 2, 2021No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Michigan to face in national title match No. 1 North Carolina will face No. 2 Michigan in the 2020-21 DI Field Hockey Championship title game after both teams advanced on Friday. North Carolina took care of business against No. 4 Iowa in its semifinal match, shutting out the Hawkeyes 3-0. Michigan had a little bit of a more difficult time as it went through 2OTs and an extra shootout against No. 3 Louisville before winning 2-1 (Wolverines outpaced UL 4-3 in penalties). HEADED TO THE 'SHIP!!! #NCAAFH #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/98P69HhDAl— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) May 7, 2021 Here is the schedule for the national title match: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Michigan | Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET You can view the updated interactive bracket here. 11:22 pm, May 7, 2021Michigan-Louisville 1-1 after 2OT, heading to shootoutNeither Michigan nor Louisville could notch the golden goal to send either team to the national championship game. Michigan was knocking at the door late, but Louisville's defense came up strong time after time. Now the Cardinals and Wolverines will enter a penalty shootout to decide who will face No. 1 North Carolina in the national title match. Cardinals defense holds strong in the closing minutes of the second OT! 😤Shootout coming up...📺https://t.co/hIdE2JCRk5 pic.twitter.com/OKMxDHVBa1— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 Tune in to ESPN3 to watch live. 11:03 pm, May 7, 2021Michigan, Louisville still locked up at 1-1 after first OT periodMichigan and Louisville will head into a second period of overtime after neither team could find a goal during the first period. The next team to score will win and advance to the national championship, but if this second period of OT remains scoreless the Cardinals and Wolverines will head into a shootout. No change in score during the first overtime. Into the second overtime we go. pic.twitter.com/APhPYyTXzP— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 10:46 pm, May 7, 2021Louisville ties it up 1-1, match heads to OTWith under two minutes to play, Louisville's Emilia Kaczmarczyk scored off of a corner to tie the semifinal match up with 1:18 to play. After Kaczmarczyk scored, both Louisville and Michigan remained scoreless as the second semifinal match head to overtime. With a converted corner of our own, we enter overtime! pic.twitter.com/WbCStasJEd— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 10:23 pm, May 7, 2021Michigan holds onto 1-0 at end of three Michigan's defense has held No. 3 Louisville at bay through three-quarters of play. The Cardinals average over 13 shots per game this season, but they have only had one shot during today's semifinal match. The Wolverines will look to ride Anouk Veen's goal in the third quarter to land a bid in the national championship game. Michigan will look to limit penalties, as it will be shorthanded heading into the fourth. Tina D'anjolel was hit with a 10-minute yellow card in the third quarter. 10:12 pm, May 7, 2021Michigan scores, take a 1-0 leadAnouk Veen scored her fourth goal of the season after firing a rocket past the Louisville defense and into the net. Veen's goal came on a corner and was assisted by Clare Brush and Kathryn Peterson. No. 3 Louisville will look to respond, but Michigan's offensive pressure has been relentless since the start of the second half. Q3: GOAL MICHIGAN! 34:34.Veen with an absolute rocket off the penalty corner direct shot. Hammered to the lower left corner. Her 4th goal this season. Assists from Brush, Peterson.Michigan 1, Louisville 0 pic.twitter.com/zZXYvJmfLV— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) May 7, 2021 9:56 pm, May 7, 2021Defensive battle continues as first half concludesIt's been all defense between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville in the DI field hockey national semifinals. Not only are teams still locked at 0-0 but opportunities in front of goal have come far and few between. The Cardinals have the only shot of the match when Charlie Van Oirschot failed to challenge the Wolverines keeper. Both teams have one corner, but none produced a goal. No score at the half from Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/3LPD2nf6Dw— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 9:36 pm, May 7, 2021No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Louisville scoreless after first quarterIn a defensive battle, the Wolverines and Cardinals are all locked up at 0-0. Neither team has a shot. Michigan and Louisville will be looking to change that as the first half continues right now. After 1 quarter of play, the score remains locked at 0 pic.twitter.com/sbI1cY1Dlv— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 9:14 pm, May 7, 2021No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Louisville | Semifinal match two underwayNo. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville are set to take to the pitch to find out which program will take on No. 1 North Carolina in the championship match on Sunday, May 9. Our 1⃣1⃣ startersTime for expected passback is 5:18 PM pic.twitter.com/gLjaFyndq4— Louisville FH (@ULFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 #GAME17 Starting Lineup.WATCH » https://t.co/77tQJc7dgZSTATS » https://t.co/9qstqgCIWM pic.twitter.com/cK5tQhdteD— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) May 7, 2021 Tune into ESPN3 to watch the game live, and stay posted here for live updates. 11:59 am, May 7, 2021Semifinal schedule for the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship Michigan Athletics The 2020-21 DI field hockey championship is back in action today with the national semifinals, beginning at at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN3. The four semifinalists are this year's national seeds — No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Iowa. All four played their first contest of the championship in the quarterfinals, with all but Iowa advancing by shutout. No. 1 North Carolina kicked off the semifinals with a dominant win over No. 4 Iowa. You can read updates of that match below. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville face off in the second game of the day, which will take place on ESPN3. The winner will meet UNC for the national championship on Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Note: The Michigan-Louisville match has been pushed back to 5:18 p.m. ET due to weather delays during the North Carolina-Iowa match. You can view the updated interactive bracket here. Here is the schedule for the semifinals: No. 1 North Carolina 3, No. 4 Iowa 0 No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Louisville | 5:18 p.m. ET | Watch live 7:44 pm, May 7, 2021No. 1 North Carolina beats No. 4 Iowa 3-0, advances to national title match No. 1 North Carolina will advance to the DI field hockey championship national title after shutting out No. 4 Iowa 3-0. The Tar Heels were propelled by Mia Leonhardt, Katie Dixon and Erin Matson who all scored goals for the Heels. Leonhardt and Dixon's goals were the first of their respective college careers. Matson, the veteran leader of this Tar Heel team, netted the 27th goal of her career. Final from Shelton Stadium 🙌We'll play Sunday for the NCAA title#GoHeels | #NCAAFH pic.twitter.com/oWzIOQNQJj— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 UNC will face the winner of the second semifinal, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Louisville. That semifinal will begin at 5:18 p.m. ET. 7:36 pm, May 7, 2021UNC up 3-0 heading into the fourth quarterNorth Carolina star Erin Matson has scored her 27th goal of the season to put the Tar Heels up 3-0. She fired the ball into the back of the net after a beautifully set up corner by teammates Paityn Wirth and Romea Riccardo. Matson now has more goals on the season than the entire team of Iowa. UNC will look to close out this match in the fourth and head to the national title match. Another penalty corner goal by the Tar Heels! @erinmatsonn on the score, Paityn Wirth and Romea Riccardo with the assistsIt's UNC 3, Iowa 0 as we head into Q4 #GoHeels | #NCAAFH pic.twitter.com/k6L1Ks61na— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 7:30 pm, May 7, 2021Mia Leonhardt nets goal, Another penalty corner goal by the Tar Heels! @erinmatsonn on the score, Paityn Wirth and Romea Riccardo with the assistsIt's UNC 3, Iowa 0 as we head into Q4 #GoHeels | #NCAAFH pic.twitter.com/k6L1Ks61na— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:30 pm, May 7, 2021Mia Leonhardt nets goal, puts UNC up 2-0Mia Leonhardt is having quite the day. After notching her first assist of her career in the first half, she has now scored her first goal of her career. Leonhardt batted into the back of the net after a scramble and rebound right in front of Iowa's goal. The Tar Heels now lead 2-0 with about five minutes to play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:18 pm, May 7, 2021Second half of UNC vs. Iowa underwayPlayers from North Carolina and Iowa are back on the field and ready to start the second half, after the second weather delay of the semifinal match. Tune into ESPN3 or stay locked here for live updates. Warm-ups underway for the second half 🏑 #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/oi1YMi9NVg— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:03 pm, May 7, 2021Weather delay at halftimeNo. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Iowa is in another weather delay, this time at halftime. A previous lightning strike in the area stopped play in the second quarter. North Carolina will enter the second half with a 1-0 lead over the Hawkeyes. Katie Dixon scored the Tar Heels' lone goal. Hang tight, #Hawkeyes!We're in another weather delay. pic.twitter.com/Bvu61A1OoY— Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) May 7, 2021 Keep posted to NCAA.com for further updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:22 pm, May 7, 2021No. 1 North Carolina holds 1-0 lead into the second halfThe No. 1 Tar Heels didn't look fazed at all after a brief lightning delay midway through the second quarter. UNC commanded control of the match after the delay, as they remain in the lead over Iowa in shots 4-2. There's a lot of game left to play!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aEwDk6hukz— Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) May 7, 2021 Katie Dixon, Erin Matson and Cassie Sumfest all have shots on goal for the Heels. Ciara Smith and Lokke Stribos have put shots on goal for the Haweyes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:05 pm, May 7, 2021UNC-Iowa to resume momentarilyBoth teams have begun warming up prior to the resumption of the match. After about seven minutes of warm-up, the match will resume play in the second quarter with 7:21 left on the clock. We've got teams back on the field 🙌They'll have seven minutes of re-warm-up and then we'll be back underway on ESPN3: https://t.co/YzTsTVGG1F#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/SMn8xDkjlE— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:36 pm, May 7, 2021UNC-Iowa delayed because of lightningThe semifinal match between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Iowa has been delayed due to lightning in the area. UNC is ahead 1-0 with 7:21 left in the first half after a goal by Katie Dixon. Tar Heel GOOOAAAAL! Katie Dixon with her first career score, on a pass from Mia Leonhardt, who gets her first career assist 🙌Heels lead 1-0 vs. Iowa and we're now in a weather delay due to lightning in the area 🌩️ 7:16 remaining in Q2#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/Qn4TNl943X— UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) May 7, 2021 Keep posted to NCAA.com for further updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:33 pm, May 7, 2021Katie Dixon puts UNC up 1-0 With about 7:20 left on the clock in the first half, Katie Dixon scores off of a reverse shot after a cross into the circle by Mia Leonhardt. The No. 1 Tar Heels will look to continue to build their momentum into the second half. It was a goal of firsts for the Tar Heels, as this was Dixon's first career goal and Leonhardt's first career assist. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:17 pm, May 7, 2021First semifinal match underway; North Carolina-Iowa locked up 0-0 after first period After the first quarter of action in the first semifinal match of the day, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Iowa are locked up 0-0. Both the Tar Heels and Hawkeyes have one shot and one shot on goal. Iowa's Ciara Smith almost scored deep in Carolina's territory before being denied as her shot was approaching the goal-line. North Carolina's Cassie Sumfest also got a shot on goal earlier in the first half. Both teams will be looking to ramp up offensive play as the match heads into the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:52 pm, May 2, 2021Complete results from the DI field hockey quarterfinals UNC Athletics The 2020-21 DI field hockey championship continued Sunday with the quarterfinals, marking the first time national seeds North Carolina, Michigan, Louisville and Iowa played in the tournament after receiving an opening-round bye. In the first round, Stanford, Bucknell, UConn and Northwestern advanced. Sunday's winners will meet in the semifinals on Friday, May 7. In the first window of games, No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Michigan clinched semifinal berths with a pair of 2-0 wins over Stanford and Bucknell, respectively. UNC awaits Iowa and Michigan will face Louisville. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. View the printable bracket right here. Here are the results from the quarterfinals. No. 1 North Carolina 2, Stanford 0 No. 2 Michigan 2, Bucknell 0 No. 3 Louisville 1, UConn 0 No. 4 Iowa 3, Northwestern 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:05 pm, April 30, 2021Results from the first round, plus a first look at the quarterfinals Bucknell Athletics The first round of the 2020-21 field hockey championship is complete. Eight teams competed on Friday for the four remaining spots in the quarterfinals. Stanford and Bucknell punched their tickets to the next round with overtime and double overtime wins, respectively, while UConn and Northwestern took care of their business in regulation. The top four seeds — No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Iowa — had first-round byes. All four quarterfinal matchups will take place on Sunday, May 2. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. View the printable bracket right here. Below are Friday's results: Stanford def. Miami (OH) 5-4 Bucknell def. VCU 2-1 Northwestern def. Delaware 4-1 UConn def. Rider 5-0 Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals. All time Eastern. No. 1 North Carolina vs. Stanford | 12 p.m. on May 2 | Watch live No. 2 Michigan vs. Bucknell | 12 p.m. on May 2 | Watch live No. 3 Louisville vs. UConn | 3 p.m. on May 2 No. 4 Iowa vs. Northwestern | 3 p.m. on May 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:24 pm, April 28, 2021How to watch 2020-21 DI field hockey championshipThe 2020-2021 DI field hockey championship kicks off April 30. All games will be livestreamed. Below is a full list of first round and quarterfinal games and where to watch: Miami (OH) vs. Stanford | April 30 at Noon | Watch live VCU vs. Bucknell | April 30 at noon | Watch live Northwestern vs. Delaware | April 30 at 3 p.m. | Watch live Rider vs. UConn | April 30 at 3 p.m. | Watch live Michigan vs. TBD | May 2 at noon | Watch live North Carolina vs. TBD | May 2 at noon | Watch live Iowa vs. TBD | May 2 at 3 p.m. | Watch live Louisville vs. TBD | May 2 at 3 p.m. | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:39 am, April 25, 20212020 DI field hockey championship selections announcedThe NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced the bracket for the 2020 championship field on Saturday, April 24. The full official release is available here. Click or tap here for a PDF version This year's championship features 12 teams. Nine programs were selected as automatic qualifiers after winning their conferences while the remaining three — Iowa, Louisville and Northwestern — were selected on at-large basis. The top four teams were awarded national seeds as well as a first-round bye. These are the 2020 automatic qualifiers: American East Conference Stanford Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina Atlantic 10 Conference VCU Big East Conference UConn Big Ten Conference Michigan Colonial Athletic Association Delaware Mid-American Conference Miami (OH) Northeast Conference Rider Patriot League Bucknell The 2020 tournament begins with first- and second-round games on April 30 and May 2 with Penn State and North Carolina hosting those contests. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:35 pm, April 24, 2021How to watch the 2020-21 DI field hockey selection showThe 2020-21 DI field hockey selection show is tonight at 10 p.m. ET. We'll soon have the official bracket for the 2020-21 DI field hockey championship. This will be the sport's 40th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch tonight's selection show: When: 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2020-21 championship field will consist of 12 teams with the tournament running from April 30 through May 9. This year's tournament will have 12 teams in the field. The semifinals and finals will be in Chapel Hill, NC. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:47 pm, April 20, 2021DI field hockey championship historyNorth Carolina is the reigning DI field hockey national champion after beating Princeton 6-1 in the 2019 finals. The Tar Heels won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2018. UNC (1995-97) is one of three schools to win three championships in a row along with Wake Forest (2002-04) and Old Dominion (1982-84 and 1990-92). Check out the full history of the DI field hockey championship below. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest 2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville 2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville 2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan 2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland 2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion 2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion 2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville 2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland 2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest 2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville 2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland 2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest 2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville 2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest 2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts 2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville 2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State 2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion 1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern 1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn 1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut 1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College 1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest 1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern 1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers 1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU 1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova 1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers 1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield 1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn 1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina 1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion 1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion 1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield 1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn 1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple 1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut *Penalty strokes share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link