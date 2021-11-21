Northwestern beats Liberty 2-0 to win 2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship, first in program history

The Northwestern Wildcats wrote their names into the history books on Sunday afternoon, winning their first field hockey championship in school history.

Northwestern took down Liberty 2-0 in the title match, riding a pair of goals in the third quarter and a fortified defense to shut out the Flames and earn the trophy.

After no goals in the first 35 minutes of the match, Northwestern struck twice in the final 10 minutes of the third quarter to take a strong lead into the fourth.

Alia Marshall scored her 4th goal of the season to break the tie, then Maddie Zimmer recorded her ninth with just six seconds left in the quarter.

Liberty managed just 3 shots on goal against the Wildcats defense, including none in the second half, while Northwestern put 9 shots on target.

Both teams played overtime matches in the semifinals on Saturday, with Liberty needing a second overtime period to upset Maryland. And into the third quarter it looked like this match may have been heading that way too before Marshall and Zimmer scored. The Wildcats appeared to have just a little more gas in the tank, and the two-goal deficit became too much for Liberty to overcome. Then the celebration was on for Northwestern.

