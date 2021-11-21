Last Updated 5:33 PM, November 21, 2021
Northwestern beats Liberty 2-0 to win 2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship, first in program history

Watch: Northwestern defeats Liberty 2-0 in the DI field hockey championship
2:59
9:13 pm, November 21, 2021

The Northwestern Wildcats wrote their names into the history books on Sunday afternoon, winning their first field hockey championship in school history.

Northwestern took down Liberty 2-0 in the title match, riding a pair of goals in the third quarter and a fortified defense to shut out the Flames and earn the trophy.

After no goals in the first 35 minutes of the match, Northwestern struck twice in the final 10 minutes of the third quarter to take a strong lead into the fourth.

Alia Marshall scored her 4th goal of the season to break the tie, then Maddie Zimmer recorded her ninth with just six seconds left in the quarter.

Liberty managed just 3 shots on goal against the Wildcats defense, including none in the second half, while Northwestern put 9 shots on target.

Both teams played overtime matches in the semifinals on Saturday, with Liberty needing a second overtime period to upset Maryland. And into the third quarter it looked like this match may have been heading that way too before Marshall and Zimmer scored. The Wildcats appeared to have just a little more gas in the tank, and the two-goal deficit became too much for Liberty to overcome. Then the celebration was on for Northwestern.

View the full completed break for the 2021 DI field hockey championship here.

8:51 pm, November 21, 2021

Northwestern is the champion of the 2021 DI field hockey season.

The Wildcats used a pair of third-quarter goals and strong defense to shut out Liberty 2-0 and claim the trophy.

Both teams had played in overtime in their semifinal matches, and Northwestern appeared to have a little more gas left in the tank in the second half of the final.

Stay tuned to this page for more updates. View complete match stats here.

 

8:37 pm, November 21, 2021

Northwestern scores twice in third quarter, edges toward title

After no goals in the first 35 minutes of the match, Northwestern struck a pair in the final 10 minutes of the third quarter to take a strong lead into the fourth.

Alia Marshall scored her 4th goal of the season to break the tie, then Maddie Zimmer recorded her ninth with just six seconds. left in the quarter.

Each team is playing for its first field hockey title in school history. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.

You can watch the national championship match on WatchESPN. Stay tuned here for more updates throughout the afternoon.

8:08 pm, November 21, 2021

Northwestern and Liberty scoreless entering second half in title match

The score remains deadlocked in the DI field hockey final. Neither Northwestern nor Liberty could find the back of the net in the first half.

The Wildcats are doubling the Flames in shots on goal, 6-3, as the match enters the third quarter.

Both teams are playing for their field hockey title in school history. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.

You can watch the national championship match on WatchESPN. Stay tuned here for more updates throughout the afternoon.

7:04 pm, November 21, 2021

DI field hockey final match is underway between Northwestern and Liberty

The final field hockey match of the DI season has begun. Northwestern and Liberty are facing off for the national championship on Sunday.

One of these teams will win its first field hockey title in school history. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.

You can watch the national championship match on WatchESPN. Stay tuned here for more updates throughout the afternoon.

2:20 pm, November 21, 2021

Northwestern, Liberty to face off in national championship Sunday

A first-time DI field hockey national champion will be named on Sunday, when Liberty and Northwestern square off at 2 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the score and live stats from the match.

You can watch the national championship on WatchESPN.

The Flames took down Maryland 3-2 in the semifinals, while the Wildcats needed overtime to beat Harvard 2-1.

Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DI Field Hockey Championship bracket.

11:19 pm, November 19, 2021

Northwestern beats Harvard in overtime, sets up final showdown with Liberty

Northwestern Athletics northwestern field hockey semifinals di 2021 championship

A thrilling semifinal day in the DI field hockey tournament has come to a close, and the finalists are set. After Liberty shocked Maryland in overtime to win the first semifinal of the day, Northwestern and Harvard needed the extra period too, with the Wildcats coming out on top.

Northwestern opened the scoring in the first quarter, only for Harvard to tie it up 52 seconds later. Then the teams were deadlocked for the remainder of regulation, nearly 50 minutes of play.

But once the match went into overtime, Northwestern only needed two minutes to score the winner. Bente Baekers was the Wildcats hero, scoring to send them to the title match, final score 2-1. Check out her winning goal:

Northwestern will face Liberty in the final. Neither program has ever won this national championship, meaning history will be made regardless of the outcome. The final is Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the complete 2021 DI field hockey bracket.

10:27 pm, November 19, 2021

Harvard and Northwestern tied entering 3rd after trading early goals

Harvard and Northwestern are even at 1 in the third quarter of their semifinal in the 2021 DI field hockey tournament.

The teams quickly traded first-quarter goals, with the Wildcats' Maren Seidel striking first and the Crimson's Hannah Pearce equalizing less than one minute later.

The winner of this match will play Liberty in the title match on Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned here for game and score updates.

 

8:26 pm, November 19, 2021

Liberty prevails over Maryland 3-2 in 2OT thriller, advances to final

Liberty Athletics liberty Maryland field hockey 2021 di semifinals

After a dramatic, back-and-forth, double-overtime match, Liberty has advanced to the final of the 2021 DI field hockey championship.

The Flames beat Maryland 3-2, scoring the winning goal in the second overtime period, mere minutes before the match would have headed to a shootout. Liberty's Charlotte Vaanhold netted the winning goal, and check out the scenes from the pitch after she won the game:

Neither team scored in the first half, but it didn't take long in the second for Liberty to get on the board. Jill Bolton scored less than four minutes into the third quarter, then Vaanhold bookended the quarter with another goal in the 45th minute.

But Maryland got on the board just 40 seconds later through Bibi Donraadt's goal, setting up a tense fourth quarter. Hope Rose's penalty stroke goal with less than five minutes left in regulation tied the match and eventually sent it to overtime.

The teams went 18 more minutes without a goal in overtime before Vaanhold's sudden-death winner. Liberty will face the winner of Harvard and Northwestern in the final. That semifinal begins at 4:15 p.m. ET today. The final is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the complete 2021 DI field hockey tournament bracket.

7:47 pm, November 19, 2021

Liberty and Maryland heading to OT tied at 2

The first semifinal of the DI field hockey tournament is going to overtime.

After a scoreless first half, Liberty and Maryland are tied 2-2 heading into the extra period.

Liberty scored minutes into the third quarter and added another late in the quarter. But the Terrapins rallied and scored their first goal just 40 seconds later to pull within one. Maryland tied the game with five minutes left in the fourth quarter on a penalty stroke.

If neither team scores in overtime, the match will go to a penalty shootout.

3:50 pm, November 19, 2021

Friday's DI field hockey semifinals schedule

Maryland field hockey will look to make it to the championship for the first time since 2018.

We're in the semifinals of the DI field hockey tournament, which has lost the top four seeds. Friday's games were delayed an hour due to field conditions in Ann Arbor. 

Here are today's semifinal matchups with updated times. Click for live stats: 

Here are some quick stats to get ready for today's semifinal matchups:

TEAM RECORD TOURNAMENT WINS TOP SCORER TITLES
Liberty 19-2 St. Joseph's (2-0), No. 1 Rutgers (3-2, OT) Jill Bolton (18) None
Maryland 15-6 Virginia (2-1), Syracuse (2-1) Bibi Donraadt (12) 7 (1987, '93, '99, 2005, '06. '08, '10 '11)
Harvard 17-1 Louisville (1-0, OT), No. 2 Michigan (1-0, SO) Hannah Pearce (13) None
Northwestern 16-5 North Carolina (2-0), No. 3 Iowa (1-0) Bente Baekers (17) None

Check out the complete bracket for the 2021 DI field hockey tournament.

11:42 pm, November 14, 2021

Final four teams set after upset-filled Sunday in DI field hockey championship

Liberty Athletics liberty field hockey 2021 tournament di

The three top-seeded teams in the 2021 DI field hockey championship entered play on Sunday, Nov. 14 for the second round. None will be playing any further.

That's right, No. 1 Rutgers, No. 2 Iowa, and No. 3 Michigan all lost this afternoon, breaking the tournament wide open. The upsets were bookended by matches that went all the way to shootouts.

To start the day, Liberty shocked Rutgers by scoring the tying goal with just a little more than three minutes left in the game and eventually prevailed in the shootout. Then, after hours of weather delays and 80 minutes of scoreless action, Harvard beat Michigan in a shootout to end the night.

Here are the final scores:

It's a double whammy for the Wolverines, which could have been playing in the semifinals and potential final at home. The semifinals are on Friday, Nov. 19 and, along with the final, will be played on Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.

Here are the semifinal matchups (both times Eastern):

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI field hockey championship bracket.

7:46 pm, November 14, 2021

No. 1 Rutgers pushed into overtime by Liberty

The top-seeded team in the DI field hockey tournament is in overtime. No. 1 Rutgers and Liberty are tied at 2 going into the extra period.

The Scarlet Knights fell behind early but rallied with a pair of goals in the third quarter to take the lead. But Liberty didn't go away, scoring with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Follow live stats of the match here.

2:35 pm, November 14, 2021

Third round action kicks off Sunday

Michigan Athletics Michigan faces Harvard in the third round.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, the 2021 DI Field Hockey Championship field will be whittled down from eight teams to four, as four third-round matches are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Here's the complete third-round schedule:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

9:13 pm, November 10, 2021

Overtime victories propel Miami (OH) and Delaware into first round of field hockey championships

Shortly after Delaware nearly blew a 3-goal lead but still prevailed over Fairfield in overtime, Miami (OH) did complete a comeback over Maine, winning 3-2 in overtime despite trailing deep into the third quarter.

Maine looked to be in control after goals in the first and third quarters, but the Redhawks surged even with a pair of goals just two minutes apart late in the third. Standout scorer Claudia Negrete Garcia netted the tying goal, her 18th of the season.

After a scoreless fourth, Miami (OH)'s Noor Breedijk picked the best time for her first goal of the season, scoring less than four minutes into the overtime period to give the Redhawks the win.

2:52 am, November 8, 2021

2021 NCAA DI field hockey championship field revealed

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.

2021 DI field hockey bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2021 DI FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO ACCESS A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE BRACKET

The following conferences and their representatives received an automatic qualification:

Conference School
America East Maine
Atlantic Coast North Carolina
Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph's
Big East Liberty
Big Ten Rutgers
Ivy League  Harvard
Colonial Athletic Association Delaware
Mid-American Miami (OH)
Northeast Fairfield
Patriot League American

The remaining eight teams that were selected at-large (listed alphabetically) include: Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Opening round games will be played on two campus sites November 10. First-and second-round games will be played on four campus sites November 12 and 14. Michigan will host the semifinals and final Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 21, at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The semifinals will be available on ESPN+ and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU. For ticket information call 866-296-6849 or visit NCAA.com/tickets.

North Carolina is the defending national champion, claiming its ninth NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 9, 2021.

8:20 pm, November 7, 2021

The DI field hockey selection show is tonight: Here are the automatic qualifiers

Rutgers Athletics Rutgers field hockey

The DI field hockey championship selection show is tonight, Sunday, Nov. 7, at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch right here on NCAA.com

Eighteen teams will be selected to this year's championship field, including 10 automatic qualifiers via conference championship. As of late Sunday afternoon, we now know each of those conference champs. Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers:

  • Maine — America East
  • Saint Joseph's — Atlantic 10
  • North Carolina — Atlantic Coast
  • Liberty — Big East
  • Rutgers — Big Ten
  • Delaware — CAA
  • Harvard — Ivy League
  • Miami (Ohio) — MAC
  • Fairfield — Northeast
  • American — Patriot

Click or tap here to see the official interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA championship.

1:49 pm, October 26, 2021

How to watch the 2021 DI field hockey selection show

The 2021 DI field hockey selection show is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DI field hockey championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7 

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2021 championship field will consist of 18 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 10 through Nov. 21. The semifinals and finals will be held in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

1:45 pm, October 26, 2021

DI field hockey championship history

North Carolina is the reigning DI field hockey champion after edging out Michigan, 4-1, in the 2020 final. The Tar Heels have won three straight titles dating back to 2018. No team has ever won four titles in a row, however here are the schools who've won three straight: Old Dominion (1982-84 and 1990-92), Wake Forest (2002-04) and UNC (1995-97 and 2018-20). 

Here is the full history of the DI field hockey championship below. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 North Carolina (19-1) Karen Shelton 4-3 Michigan North Carolina
2019 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 6-1 Princeton Wake Forest
2018 North Carolina (23-0) Karen Shelton 2-0 Maryland Louisville
2017 Connecticut (23-0) Nancy Stevens 2-1 Maryland Louisville
2016 Delaware (23-2) Rolf van de Kerkhof 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2015 Syracuse (21-1) Ange Bradley 4-2 North Carolina Michigan
2014 Connecticut (20-3) Nancy Stevens 1-0 Syracuse Maryland
2013 Connecticut (21-4) Nancy Stevens 2-0 Duke Old Dominion
2012 Princeton (20-1) Kristen Holmes-Winn 3-2 North Carolina Old Dominion
2011 Maryland (19-4) Missy Meharg 3-2 (ot) North Carolina Louisville
2010 Maryland (23-1) Missy Meharg 3-2 (2 ot) North Carolina Maryland
2009 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 3-2 Maryland Wake Forest
2008 Maryland (22-2) Missy Meharg 4-2 Wake Forest Louisville
2007 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 3-0 Penn State Maryland
2006 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Wake Forest Wake Forest
2005 Maryland (23-2) Missy Meharg 1-0 Duke Louisville
2004 Wake Forest (20-3) Jennifer Averill 3-0 Duke Wake Forest
2003 Wake Forest (22-1) Jennifer Averill 3-1 Duke Massachusetts
2002 Wake Forest (20-2) Jennifer Averill 2-0 Penn State Louisville
2001 Michigan (18-5) Marcia Pankratz 2-0 Maryland Kent State
2000 Old Dominion (25-1) Beth Anders 3-1 North Carolina Old Dominion
1999 Maryland (24-1) Missy Meharg 2-1 Michigan Northeastern
1998 Old Dominion (23-2) Beth Anders 3-2 Princeton Penn
1997 North Carolina (20-3) Karen Shelton 3-2 Old Dominion Connecticut
1996 North Carolina (23-1) Karen Shelton 3-0 Princeton Boston College
1995 North Carolina (24-0) Karen Shelton 5-1 Maryland Wake Forest
1994 James Madison (20-3-1) Christy Morgan 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Northeastern
1993 Maryland (21-3) Missy Meharg 2-1 (2 ot)* North Carolina Rutgers
1992 Old Dominion (25-0) Beth Anders 4-0 Iowa VCU
1991 Old Dominion (26-0) Beth Anders 2-0 North Carolina Villanova
1990 Old Dominion (23-2-1) Beth Anders 5-0 North Carolina Rutgers
1989 North Carolina (20-2) Karen Shelton 2-1 (3 ot)* Old Dominion Springfield
1988 Old Dominion (26-1) Beth Anders 2-1 Iowa Penn
1987 Maryland (18-4-1) Sue Tyler 2-1 (ot) North Carolina North Carolina
1986 Iowa (19-2-1) Judith Davidson 2-1 (2 ot) New Hampshire Old Dominion
1985 Connecticut (19-2) Diane Wright 3-2 Old Dominion Old Dominion
1984 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 5-1 Iowa Springfield
1983 Old Dominion (23-0) Beth Anders 3-1 (3 ot) Connecticut Penn
1982 Old Dominion (20-1) Beth Anders 3-2 Connecticut Temple
1981 Connecticut (15-2-3) Diane Wright 4-1 Massachusetts Connecticut

*Penalty strokes

6:12 pm, November 11, 2021

Here's a look at the first full round of the 2021 DI field hockey championship

NCAA 2021 DI field hockey bracket