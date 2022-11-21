Live updates for the 2022 DII field hockey championships

Last Updated 3:07 PM, November 21, 2022NCAA.comLive updates for the 2022 DII field hockey championshipsShare DII field hockey: 2022 selection show 5:56 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:01 pm, November 21, 2022Teams announced for 2022 DII field hockey championship The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship. Click or tap here to see the full selections release ATLANTIC REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD 1. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2 2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3 3. West Chester 14-4 14-4 EAST REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD 1. Assumption 14-5 14-5 2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6 3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8 Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites Sunday, Nov. 27. Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Renton Memorial Stadium. See the 2022 DII field hockey championship bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:00 pm, November 21, 2022DII field hockey championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Shippensburg Tara Zollinger 3-0 West Chester Millersville 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville 2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh 2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville 2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill 2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg 2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville 2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion 2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine 2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill 2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg 2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg 2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell 2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell 2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven 2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley 2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven 1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg 1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven 1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg 1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven 1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg 1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven 1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven 1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg 1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:44 pm, November 21, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII field hockey selection show The 2022 DII field hockey selection show is today at 3 p.m. ET. When: Monday, November 21 at 3 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The DII field hockey championship is a six-team, single-elimination tournament. The Division II Field Hockey Committee will select the top three teams in each region and seed them one through six. The top two seeds will earn a bye into the semifinal. First-round games will be Sunday, Nov. 27 at campus sites. The semifinals will be played on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The championship game will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 3. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link