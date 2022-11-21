Live updates for the 2022 DII field hockey championships

The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship.

ATLANTIC REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD 1. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2 2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3 3. West Chester 14-4 14-4

EAST REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD 1. Assumption 14-5 14-5 2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6 3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8

Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites Sunday, Nov. 27. Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

