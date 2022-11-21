Last Updated 3:07 PM, November 21, 2022
Live updates for the 2022 DII field hockey championships

DII field hockey: 2022 selection show
November 21, 2022

Teams announced for 2022 DII field hockey championship

East Stroudsburg field hockey

The NCAA Division II Field Hockey Committee has selected the six teams that will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship.

ATLANTIC REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD
1. East Stroudsburg 18-2 18-2
2. Shippensburg 15-3 15-3
3. West Chester 14-4 14-4
EAST REGION DII RECORD IN-REGION RECORD
1. Assumption 14-5 14-5
2. Saint Anselm 14-6 14-6
3. Adelphi 13-8 13-8

Two preliminary-round games will be at campus sites Sunday, Nov. 27. Semifinals will be played at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The final will be played at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

November 21, 2022

DII field hockey championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Shippensburg Tara Zollinger 3-0 West Chester Millersville
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 West Chester (20-1) Amy Cohen 2-1 Saint Anselm Millersville
2018 Shippensburg (19-4) Tara Zollinger 1-0 (OT) East Stroudsburg Pittsburgh
2017 Shippensburg (17-4) Tara Zollinger 4-1 LIU Post Louisville
2016 Shippensburg (20-3) Bertie Landes 2-1 LIU Post Stonehill
2015 East Stroudsburg (18-3) Sandy Miller 1-0 Merrimack Bloomsburg
2014 Millersville (20-3) Shelly Behrens 1-0 LIU Post Louisville
2013 Shippensburg (20-1) Bertie Landes 2-1 (OT) LIU Post Old Dominion
2012 West Chester (20-2) Amy Cohen 5-0 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2011 West Chester (17-4) Amy Cohen 2-1 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2010 Mass-Lowell (24-0) Shannon Hlebichuk 1-0 Shippensburg Bellarmine
2009 Bloomsburg (22-1) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 Mass-Lowell Stonehill
2008 Bloomsburg (23-1) Jan Hutchinson 6-2 Mass-Lowell Bloomsburg
2007 Bloomsburg (21-4) Jan Hutchinson 5-2 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2006 Bloomsburg (24-0) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Bentley Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Mass-Lowell (20-3) Shannon Hlebichuk 2-1 (2ot)* Bloomsburg Shippensburg
2004 Bloomsburg (21-3) Jan Hutchinson 3-2 (ot) Bentley Mass-Lowell
2003 Bloomsburg (22-2) Jan Hutchinson 4-1 Mass-Lowell Mass-Lowell
2002 Bloomsburg (21-0) Jan Hutchinson 5-0 Bentley Lock Haven
2001 Bentley (22-1) Kelly McGowan 4-2 East Stroudsburg Bentley
2000 Lock Haven (21-2) Pat Rudy 2-0 Bentley Lock Haven
1999 Bloomsburg (19-0) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Bentley Bloomsburg
1998 Bloomsburg (21-1) Jan Hutchinson 4-3 (ot) Lock Haven Lock Haven
1997 Bloomsburg (20-3) Jan Hutchinson 2-0 Kutztown Bloomsburg
1996 Bloomsburg (19-2) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1995 Lock Haven (20-0) Sharon Taylor 1-0 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1994 Lock Haven (18-2) Sharon Taylor 2-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1993 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 2-1 (2ot)* Lock Haven Bloomsburg
1992 Lock Haven (15-5-1) Sharon Taylor 3-1 Bloomsburg Lock Haven
1983 Bloomsburg (16-2-1) Jan Hutchinson 1-0 Lock Haven Lock Haven
1982 Lock Haven (16-1) Sharon Taylor 4-1 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg
1981 Pfeiffer (9-4) Ellen Briggs 5-3 Bentley Pfeiffer
November 21, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII field hockey selection show

DII field hockey championship equipment

The 2022 DII field hockey selection show is today at 3 p.m. ET. 

When: Monday, November 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The DII field hockey championship is a six-team, single-elimination tournament. The Division II Field Hockey Committee will select the top three teams in each region and seed them one through six. The top two seeds will earn a bye into the semifinal. First-round games will be Sunday, Nov. 27 at campus sites.

The semifinals will be played on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Washington. The championship game will be contested on Saturday, Dec. 3.